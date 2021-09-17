 Skip to content
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ms Johnson is now raising funds to take Sussex Police to court and has so far raised £2,600.

There it is.  No police station is going to strip search you for not wearing a farking mask.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least she didnt knock over a dustbin in Shaftsbury.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should have put a condom over my phone before visiting that site. It tried to fark my phone, and now I think it has electronic STDs.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only known medical reason for not wearing a mask is idiotitis.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark your medical reason. There are no medical reasons for not wearing a mask, aside from being a stupid coont.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Karen...
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looked much better in Ozark.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While i agree with the above posts, why a strip search, though?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: While i agree with the above posts, why a strip search, though?


Why not?
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question for anyone here with a medical background...are there any legitimate medical reasons for not wearing a mask? Emphysema? Severe asthma? Something else? I would guess there are but is that a myth?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have a debilitating condition that precludes you wearing a mask, you shouldn't be out in public while a pandemic is roaring around.

Don't you care about your health?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: While i agree with the above posts, why a strip search, though?


She could be carrying concealed Covid...
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: While i agree with the above posts, why a strip search, though?


The first picture (which was small) made it look like there might be two reasons. Then I scrolled down and changed my mind.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, like many others, suffer from a chronic health condition, invisible on the outside but at times debilitating.

No, not invisible. We can clearly see you acting like an entitled c*nt.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA"The manager called police without my knowledge. I told the police officer of my human rights and that I had already proved I was exempt. I was perfectly civil and was just talking sensibly. I was accused of being abusive. I was not abusive - I was just having a conversation.

In every photo in TFA she's wearing the perpetually-aggrieved facial expression of antivax assholes the world over. I'm dubious about how "civil and sensible" she was being.
 
Lord_Baull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ftfa: "I was really upset because I am not an ASBO case, I am not abusive, I am a good, law-abiding citizen."

Then you shoulda worn a mask...
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they told her that she needed to wear a mask to be in their store, why would she even say she had a medical reason for not wearing a mask?
"I understand that you have a medical excuse for not wearing a mask.. You don't have to wear one.. But you can't come in here.."
Does the customer have ALL the control in this situation?
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Ms Johnson is now raising funds to take Sussex Police to court and has so far raised £2,600.

There it is.  No police station is going to strip search you for not wearing a farking mask.


If they were operating on the pretext that she was a threat to herself or others, they would have to, no?
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet she won't try that again though.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Ms Johnson is now raising funds to take Sussex Police to court and has so far raised £2,600.

There it is.  No police station is going to strip search you for not wearing a farking mask.


A strip search is probably a mandatory process for anyone processed at the jail.  Also, she wasn't arrested for not wearing a mask.  She was arrested for illegal trespass.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I sound fat: blatz514: Ms Johnson is now raising funds to take Sussex Police to court and has so far raised £2,600.

There it is.  No police station is going to strip search you for not wearing a farking mask.

If they were operating on the pretext that she was a threat to herself or others, they would have to, no?


You never know...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: While i agree with the above posts, why a strip search, though?


Basing the assumptions entirely on her side of the story, it sounds like the cops decided she was presenting threat of self-harm, or unstable enough to warrant taking away her shoelaces. In the US at least, that's the normal reason for forcibly changing them into prison-issue. So it's not a 'search' (she admits she changed her clothes herself) but it is a 'strip' in that taking off one set of clothes is often a prereq to putting on another.

That this does not preclude the probable fact of the cops also being arseholes in this situation. That's often the case when two self-important, power-tripping people meet... the one with the badge wins.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should be wearing a mask even without covid.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The only known medical reason for not wearing a mask is idiotitis.


Even you have a truly acute condition, it only means COVID is likely very lethal to you.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: I'll bet she won't try that again though.


Ooh, I will gladly take that bet.

People like this always try it again. And again. And once more with feeling. Clearly, rules are for other people and they will test this theory at every opportunity.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrianGriffin: Serious question for anyone here with a medical background...are there any legitimate medical reasons for not wearing a mask? Emphysema? Severe asthma? Something else? I would guess there are but is that a myth?


Not medical background but health and safety for wearing filtering masks: the ones with the cartridges like the movies.

Basically there are no exemptions. Like someone said before, if wearing a surgical mask is dangerous for you, you're already in deep shiat.

Surgical masks aren't supposed to filter air - the air you breathe should not pass through the fabric. It should go around the fabric to the sides of the mask.  The only purpose is to keep droplets on whatever side of the mask they started on; droplets are too heavy to make the turn around the mask, and the mask is designed so droplets stick to it.

In workplaces surgical masks require no training or testing, unlike filtering masks where the air actually passes through, where you must be trained and pass a physical exam.  But even then, the requirements to wear a filtering mask are really low; asthmatics and smokers can wear them.

The actual recommendations are to reduce activity, rather than not wear a mask. Work slower and take breaks. If that works on the filtering masks, it works on surgical masks, and Karen can slow down on her way to the FroYo shop...
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is one of those "we're going to abuse you and get away with it because we can" examples.  If we start treating people with medical conditions with respect, then all the other people will think they are also entitled to be treated likewise.  Then you start to undermine the authority of the authority figures, and they cant have that.  Remember, they're in charge, and you're not.  You wouldn't have been subject to extra-judicial punishment if you'd just been more respectful.
 
distractions and diversions
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrianGriffin: Serious question for anyone here with a medical background...are there any legitimate medical reasons for not wearing a mask? Emphysema? Severe asthma? Something else? I would guess there are but is that a myth?


1. Severe anxiety
2. Major defects of the mid and lower face. This wouldn't preclude you from wearing a mask, but it probably wouldn't be effective
3. Theoretically severe respiratory issues. But that would also put you at a high risk for Covid-related death
4. Stage III self-entitlement-itis
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darthaegis: If they told her that she needed to wear a mask to be in their store, why would she even say she had a medical reason for not wearing a mask?
"I understand that you have a medical excuse for not wearing a mask.. You don't have to wear one.. But you can't come in here.."
Does the customer have ALL the control in this situation?


If they're willing to press the matter above the wage slave's personal tolerance or policy allowance, then yes. Society has been rewarding Karen behavior for about 20 years, it's not surprising they're everywhere.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrangeSnapper: [Fark user image image 600x396]

This is one of those "we're going to abuse you and get away with it because we can" examples.  If we start treating people with medical conditions with respect, then all the other people will think they are also entitled to be treated likewise.  Then you start to undermine the authority of the authority figures, and they cant have that.  Remember, they're in charge, and you're not.  You wouldn't have been subject to extra-judicial punishment if you'd just been more respectful.


I think that image is the start to a pornhub video.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much do you want to bet she isn't vaccinated either.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: "The manager called police without my knowledge. I told the police officer of my human rights and that I had already proved I was exempt. I was perfectly civil and was just talking sensibly. I was accused of being abusive. I was not abusive - I was just having a conversation.

In every photo in TFA she's wearing the perpetually-aggrieved facial expression of antivax assholes the world over. I'm dubious about how "civil and sensible" she was being.



She was "just having a conversation," so, honestly I'm betting she was acting civil, hoping that they wouldn't just ask her to leave..  Like the child that keeps saying why, I think she was hoping they would get frustrated and do something out of line.

I don't understand the point of her 'conversation.'  What?  So if they couldn't convince her that she needed to wear a mask, she would get to stay and shop?

They didn't play that game, they just called the police, which is what they should have done.
Personally, I don't care how civil she was, if they tell her to leave because she isn't wearing a mask, then she needs to leave.  Saying, "I don't have to," doesn't override the store's policy.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe she had some nasty ass breath and doesn't want to be smelling that while trying to shop. Chronic halitosis is a condition and we all know how Brits are with their dental hygiene.
 
EL EM
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd expect Waitrose is one of those stores where it's possible to pick up groceries or even have them delivered, if there's really a medical issue in play.
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: How much do you want to bet she isn't vaccinated either.


MAH HEALF!!!!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She says she has an official NHS exemption card that she showed. Is there even such a thing?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If she told to leave and wouldn't, she is likely guilty of trespass and should have been arrested.

If they strip-searched her unnecessarily - she may have cause to sue them and maybe she is entitled to a settlement because that could be a type of abuse.   Two different issues really.  I don't know UK law on strip searches.  Actually, I don't know anything about laws relating to strip searches at jail.  I would hope all arrests did not require a strip search.

Friends I know that spent the night in the drunk tank - were not strip searched.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: blatz514: Ms Johnson is now raising funds to take Sussex Police to court and has so far raised £2,600.

There it is.  No police station is going to strip search you for not wearing a farking mask.

A strip search is probably a mandatory process for anyone processed at the jail.  Also, she wasn't arrested for not wearing a mask.  She was arrested for illegal trespass.


I suspect she was asked to leave and refused-but somehow she just conveniently omitted that part of her story.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How could she not wear a mask? Fark that murderous, lecherous, biatch of a whore and her BS medical conditions. I hope she dies a miserable death.

I think I have this self righteous, over dramatic farker behavior down pat now!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Somacandra: She says she has an official NHS exemption card that she showed. Is there even such a thing?


Clerk: There is no such thing as a bloody NHS exemption.
Her: What's that then?
Clerk: This is a dog license with the word 'dog' crossed out and 'NHS exemption' written in in crayon.
Her: Man didn't have the right form.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somacandra: mrshowrules: blatz514: Ms Johnson is now raising funds to take Sussex Police to court and has so far raised £2,600.

There it is.  No police station is going to strip search you for not wearing a farking mask.

A strip search is probably a mandatory process for anyone processed at the jail.  Also, she wasn't arrested for not wearing a mask.  She was arrested for illegal trespass.

I suspect she was asked to leave and refused-but somehow she just conveniently omitted that part of her story.


I have watched a million Karen video and they are all the same.

"Excuse me ma'am you have to wear a mask"

...a whole bunch of nonsense and back and forth with my rights and you are persecuting me etc...

"I'm sorry but I am going to have to ask you to leave the store."

"I'm not leaving."

(several repetitions of the above)

"You are now trespassing and if you don't leave, we will call the cops."

"Call the cops - I don't care."  or "Good, you are the ones breaking the law" or "I'll call the cops"

etc... etc...
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Smoking GNU: While i agree with the above posts, why a strip search, though?

Why not?


Either she pissed off the cops and they used it to retaliate, or they thought she was a threat to herself.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I suspect she was asked to leave and refused-but somehow she just conveniently omitted that part of her story.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Somacandra: She says she has an official NHS exemption card that she showed. Is there even such a thing?

Clerk: There is no such thing as a bloody NHS exemption.
Her: What's that then?
Clerk: This is a dog license with the word 'dog' crossed out and 'NHS exemption' written in in crayon.
Her: Man didn't have the right form.


I swear that's a bit of dialogue from an episode of Due South, when Vecchio gets Dief a 'wolf' license.
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
miscreant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: On her crowd justice funding page she wrote: "Bad practices in the police must be addressed and rooted out. We need to see this end now. We need your support to see that justice is done, please contribute and share this page.
"Don't let the police get away with human rights abuse and illegal practices. It is time for action."

How much do you want to bet that a year ago she was all about "Back the Blue!"
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: mrshowrules: Somacandra: She says she has an official NHS exemption card that she showed. Is there even such a thing?

Clerk: There is no such thing as a bloody NHS exemption.
Her: What's that then?
Clerk: This is a dog license with the word 'dog' crossed out and 'NHS exemption' written in in crayon.
Her: Man didn't have the right form.

I swear that's a bit of dialogue from an episode of Due South, when Vecchio gets Dief a 'wolf' license.


You realize it is from a Monty Python skit right?  A really good Monty Python skit.  Eric the Half-bee.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somacandra: She says she has an official NHS exemption card that she showed. Is there even such a thing?


It appears there is, except it's self-certified, so pretty useless anyway.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: xxBirdMadGirlxx: mrshowrules: Somacandra: She says she has an official NHS exemption card that she showed. Is there even such a thing?

Clerk: There is no such thing as a bloody NHS exemption.
Her: What's that then?
Clerk: This is a dog license with the word 'dog' crossed out and 'NHS exemption' written in in crayon.
Her: Man didn't have the right form.

I swear that's a bit of dialogue from an episode of Due South, when Vecchio gets Dief a 'wolf' license.

You realize it is from a Monty Python skit right?  A really good Monty Python skit.  Eric the Half-bee.


Clearly not.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She said: "I had already proved I did not need to wear a facemask. I, like many others, suffer from a chronic health condition, invisible on the outside but at times debilitating.

Wanna know how I know you're lying?
 
