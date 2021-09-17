 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   NYC to rupture the school to prison pipeline and defund the school police   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Restorative justice, Police, High school, New York City's school system, New York City, Education, Constable, students of color  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We had a movie about this:

meanmutton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Police don't belong in schools. We had one in our high school in the 90s after Columbine and she did basically nothing all day. A few times a year, she would arrest kids for possession of pot or ticket a kid for smoking or having alcohol. I don't see those as being in any way helpful or constructive, certainly no more constructive than if the school dealt with the issues administratively. She was too small to stop fights (she was maybe 5'4" and 140 lbs) but our high school had like 3 fights all year. Anyway, it was a complete waste of tax dollars and her time and criminalized some kids that would have learned the same lesson though a suspension
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fan-farking-tastic.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tom Berenger and Treat Williams might be available instead
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
"Defunding the police absolutely does not mean that we eliminate all cops and just succumb to 'The Purge'. Instead, it's about moving away from a narrow conception of Public Safety that relies on policing and punishment, and investing in a community's actual safety net. Things like stable housing, mental health services and community organizations.

The concept is that the role of the police can then significantly shrink, because they are not responding to the homeless, or to mental health calls, or arresting children in schools. Or really any other situation where the best solution is not someone showing up with a gun. That is the idea behind 'Defund The Police', if you actually listen to it."
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Police don't belong in schools. We had one in our high school in the 90s after Columbine and she did basically nothing all day. A few times a year, she would arrest kids for possession of pot or ticket a kid for smoking or having alcohol. I don't see those as being in any way helpful or constructive, certainly no more constructive than if the school dealt with the issues administratively. She was too small to stop fights (she was maybe 5'4" and 140 lbs) but our high school had like 3 fights all year. Anyway, it was a complete waste of tax dollars and her time and criminalized some kids that would have learned the same lesson though a suspension


Most depts that are part of the Liaison programs consider it a cush job and don't let anyone do it for too many years in a row because of that. It's basically free money with almost no risk.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bathtub Cynic: meanmutton: Police don't belong in schools. We had one in our high school in the 90s after Columbine and she did basically nothing all day. A few times a year, she would arrest kids for possession of pot or ticket a kid for smoking or having alcohol. I don't see those as being in any way helpful or constructive, certainly no more constructive than if the school dealt with the issues administratively. She was too small to stop fights (she was maybe 5'4" and 140 lbs) but our high school had like 3 fights all year. Anyway, it was a complete waste of tax dollars and her time and criminalized some kids that would have learned the same lesson though a suspension

Most depts that are part of the Liaison programs consider it a cush job and don't let anyone do it for too many years in a row because of that. It's basically free money with almost no risk.


Here in CO for the first few years after Columbine it was only given to officers who had received SWAT training. EVERY SRO had an AR-15 in their trunk and wore Level III (that's right, III, not IIIA) SBA protection for like 5 years after.

It was considered a hazard-pay position.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's simply moving the cost of 5000 salaries from the cops to the schools.
It allows the cops to report 5k jobs lost due to "defunding" the police and appease the masses.   Meanwhile you have everything same.
Salaries and benefits for those 5kbemployees is probably about $550million if not more.  Makes q nice news story to say nyc police defended over half a billion $
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Great. If kids are treated like prisoners, they're going to act that way.
 
