(The Hill)   Will security personnel protect the country from another siege by terrorists?   (thehill.com) divider line
19
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, they won't have to. Any quasi-intelligent member of the domestic terrorists understands that this is an opportunity to be painted as "good Americans protesting legally who are being unfairly oppressed by the librul regime," so they won't attempt anything that requires security personnel to actually stand against them. They want to look like patriotic victims.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlikely.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Security trumps unsightly. Trump and Trumpers are nothing if not unsightly.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This time, Trump isn't in power to keep the National Guard away.

Any who comes to DC to fark around will find a much faster finding out.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will foxes guard the henhouse from foxes?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's ask George Floyd.
 
overthinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is more false virtue signaling.
Let's see:
1/6, how many arrested, charged, and the investigation is working its way upstream to bigger fish?

So "let's do another one, but this time minds our P's and Q's, be nice, be friendly, be nondescript to put on a false showing that 1/6 wasn't us!". Sorry Charlie, but the photo and video evidence don't lie. As much as you can play the innocent victim today, it does not undo your crimes 9 and a half months ago.


Oh, and has anyone noticed more cameras around DC lately? Or was I just oblivious to them the last 3 times I was there this year? Those look like some mighty high-quality cameras now, but what do I know? ;)
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be no farking around and finding out and the turn out is probably going to be rather low.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They're already calling it off from what i've read.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Like all asshole bullies from Trump on down the last thing they'd want is anything close to a fair fight.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They'll fold faster than the Afghan Army.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We pinkie swear we'll be good......

mashbang.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: There will be no farking around and finding out and the turn out is probably going to be rather low.


God I hope so. Wouldn't that be embarrassing?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh, the fence is back up, Congress won't be in session, and the permit is for 700 people or less. There's going to be more press near the Capitol than protestors tomorrow.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Local news ran a story last night about all the new fencing that's gone up.  Interviewed a tourist who was spending an entire week in DC with his family, to see all the museums and monuments.  (Get a quarter in Dupont Circle and you can seriously spend an entire week doing this.)  They decided to cut the visit short and leave for Ocean City Friday.  You could tell he was sad about it, but wanted NOTHING to do with being in DC this weekend.  Made me sad, too.
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Any quasi-intelligent member of the domestic terrorists


So, very few of them
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They will if the security people are all Black.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wall off DC.  Put belt fed machinegun emplacements on top the wall.  Patrol it with military and A-10s.  Have all movement through the wall be tightly controlled.  Only politicians or people they vouch for.  And if a politician or somebody the vouch for acts up, they get gitmoed, including the politician if the person they vouch for acts up.

Make DC the most secure place on earth.

Sure there are people who live there but are not politicians.  Just eminent domain them and move them somewhere else.

Problem solved.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Try loading their guns this time.
 
