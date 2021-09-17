 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Long haul Covid survivors share their stories   (usatoday.com) divider line
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, folks. People who suffered from SARS still showed sequelae more than fifteen years after infection. Long COVID is going to be a lifetime affliction.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Sorry, folks. People who suffered from SARS still showed sequelae more than fifteen years after infection. Long COVID is going to be a lifetime affliction.


I ended up changing jobs so I could work from home as a result. it does totally suc. I figured it was fairly permanent.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Sorry, folks. People who suffered from SARS still showed sequelae more than fifteen years after infection. Long COVID is going to be a lifetime affliction.


That's a fear of mine.  I don't think we've seen how bad this is going to be for another 10-20 years.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Sorry, folks. People who suffered from SARS still showed sequelae more than fifteen years after infection. Long COVID is going to be a lifetime affliction.


yeah but see if you don't die from it right away then it doesn't count
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: Serious Black: Sorry, folks. People who suffered from SARS still showed sequelae more than fifteen years after infection. Long COVID is going to be a lifetime affliction.

I ended up changing jobs so I could work from home as a result. it does totally suc. I figured it was fairly permanent.


How you digital jizz mop?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: chucknasty: Serious Black: Sorry, folks. People who suffered from SARS still showed sequelae more than fifteen years after infection. Long COVID is going to be a lifetime affliction.

I ended up changing jobs so I could work from home as a result. it does totally suc. I figured it was fairly permanent.

How you digital jizz mop?


I'm guessing that your monitor has plenty of tongue trails and saliva streaks to show you have already figured it out.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids AND grown ass-adults can benefit from these books:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

These books work for the suffering adults I help at a mental health charity.

You don't need a college degree to learn how to mitigate a panic attack.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I studied Political Science not Psychology.

And my useless degree is only good for shiatposting, but the psychology stuff I learned to help myself has helped others
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tell me
5 things you see
4 things you are touching right now
3 things you can hear
2 smells you smell
1 taste

Short "grounding" exercise.

It helps with:
- Panic attacks
- Psychotic delusions
- Disassociative disorders
 
mactheknife
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Sorry, folks. People who suffered from SARS still showed sequelae more than fifteen years after infection. Long COVID is going to be a lifetime affliction.


I learned yesterday that a high school acquaintance died of COVID.  He and his family spent six weeks posting online asking for thoughts and prayers, believing that God was going to miracle his ass back to wellness.  But no mention of why, when his God offered him a vaccine to fight what ultimately killed him, he didn't take it.  Imagine that.

I'm sorry, but I'm at a point where part of me will be glad to see some of these people suffer for decades.  I'm pissed that I have a pre-teen who has been robbed of a double-digit percentage of her life thus far due to COVID... and that because adults are being assholes, she's forced to basically be a hermit until vaccines are available to her.  These assholes who refuse to be vaccinated?  They deserve every goddamned thing they get - including death, or better yet decades of crippling medical bills and pain that reminds them of their farking stupidity.
 
anuran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's taken a year and a half to work up to being able to walk three miles. The senses of smell and taste are mostly back. Breathing is normal now. And I don't space out several times a day. The coordination is still for shiat, but getting better.

They said that getting vaccinated would help with the long-haul symptoms, and they were absolutely right. A couple weeks after the second one everything took a noticeable turn for the better.

And I'm one of the really, really lucky ones.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A good friend of mine tested positive last December. Mild symptoms at the time, luckily. She was more careful than anyone I knew, but worked in heath care and volunteered a lot for homeless causes so she was in contact, obvs. She was vaccinated in the spring, but around May she started getting random fevers, exhaustion, aches, neuropathy, etc. Still going on. She also damn near lost her voice for like 2 months. It's really scary stuff.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A coworker had a stroke due to Covid19.
Vaccinate yourself.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I went to the doctor today, and told them me being sick back in February of 2020. I lost the ability to taste, and had a horrible cough for a few months. I also had an odd rash on my stomach a few months after getting sick. She went yeah, you probably had covid. One of the nurses said she had similar symptoms as me during around the same time as I did. She thinks she got covid too. I was like JFC there are so many people out there they may have had it, and couldn't even properly find out. I wonder what is going to happen to them.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Tell me
5 things you see
4 things you are touching right now
3 things you can hear
2 smells you smell
1 taste

Short "grounding" exercise.

It helps with:
- Panic attacks
- Psychotic delusions
- Disassociative disorders


not sure you want to ask farkers what they are touching because we all know what farkers are touching.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mactheknife: Serious Black: Sorry, folks. People who suffered from SARS still showed sequelae more than fifteen years after infection. Long COVID is going to be a lifetime affliction.

I learned yesterday that a high school acquaintance died of COVID.  He and his family spent six weeks posting online asking for thoughts and prayers, believing that God was going to miracle his ass back to wellness.  But no mention of why, when his God offered him a vaccine to fight what ultimately killed him, he didn't take it.  Imagine that.



That reminds me of an old joke.

Guy is watching the news on TV, and the weatherman says that there's a massive storm coming and that the entire area is going to flood and be underwater. Everyone needs to evacuate now. Guy says, "God will take care of me." and choses not to leave.

Next morning the water is up to his porch and a neighbor in a jacked up pickup drives up and says he'll give him a lift out of there. Guy declines and says, "No thanks, God will take care of me." So the driver leaves.

A few hours later the water has risen up to the second story of the house. A man in a boat comes up to the window and offers him passage out of the flood water because it's going to get worse. Guy once again refuses, saying "No thanks, God will take care of me." So the boat goes away.

Hours later the sun is setting and the guy is on the roof because the second floor of the house is now flooded. A helicopter flies over the house and drops a basket for the guy to climb into so that they can rescue him. Guy again refuses the offer saying that God will take care of him. After pleading and getting no where, the helicopter flies away.

Later that night, in the darkness, the house goes completely underwater. The guy is swept away and drowns.

The guy dies, goes to heaven, but is pissed off. He isn't glad to be there. He storms through the gates and demands to speak with God. Thus is he granted an audience. The man screams at God proclaiming that he was a Christian, and a true believer who led a righteous life and did everything that was ever asked of him. Screaming with tears in his eyes, the man yells at God, "Why did you let me die?!? When I needed you most you had forsaken me and refused to take care of me! WHY?!

The Almighty replies back, "I sent you a warning. When that didn't work I then a truck, a boat, and finally a helicopter to rescue you. All of my efforts to save you, you rejected. What more did you want from me?"
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Sorry, folks. People who suffered from SARS still showed sequelae more than fifteen years after infection. Long COVID is going to be a lifetime affliction.


Gotdamn. Two coworkers of mine just came back from being sick (both contracted Covid). I was out on PTO (fam went to plague rat Vegas, I stayed home). One co- was vaccinated with Moderna already and had what amounted to an average chest cold. Other guy is anti-vaxx type with similar symptoms and just a generally whiny person that a paper cut gets in the way.

Better question seems to be is boosters every year, or 2x?
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Serious Black: Sorry, folks. People who suffered from SARS still showed sequelae more than fifteen years after infection. Long COVID is going to be a lifetime affliction.

Gotdamn. Two coworkers of mine just came back from being sick (both contracted Covid). I was out on PTO (fam went to plague rat Vegas, I stayed home). One co- was vaccinated with Moderna already and had what amounted to an average chest cold. Other guy is anti-vaxx type with similar symptoms and just a generally whiny person that a paper cut gets in the way.

Better question seems to be is boosters every year, or 2x?


That is going to depend on how many times this damn virus mutates. I read that either Pfizer or Moderma was in the works on making a vaccine just for the delta variant.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Tell me
5 things you see
4 things you are touching right now
3 things you can hear
2 smells you smell
1 taste

Short "grounding" exercise.

It helps with:
- Panic attacks
- Psychotic delusions
- Disassociative disorders


I just shared that with my youngest daughter that has random panic attacks. She is going to farking love you.
 
