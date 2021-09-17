 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Cop reports his racist precinct to BLM   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
21
    Interesting, Pleading, Ku Klux Klan, Miscegenation, Allegation, Race, police officer Robert Black, Racism, Black people  
•       •       •

1059 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not sure the Bureau of Land Management has any jurisdiction, but whatever.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Not sure the Bureau of Land Management has any jurisdiction, but whatever.


They shoot horses, don't they?
 
usahole
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tennessee is disgusting
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Both men cite a pattern of alleged racist behavior from the department's leadership-directed at Barnes because he is Black, and at Black because he is white with a biracial son.

"They fired Black"
"Who's Black?"
"Barnes""They fired Barnes?"
"No Barnes was harassed""Who is Black?"
"They guy they fired, because his kid is bi-racial"
"Black and white?"
"Black is white"
 
anuran
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It won't do any good, and he'd better leave the State and change his name, but we found the Good Cop. May God protect him from other cops.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's terrible. I wish there was some secret video cam footage to expose these assholes. At the same time they would still not be charged. What a fked up state.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What does land management have to do with racism?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a firin'. Report to your superior.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They already know.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Keyser_Soze_Death: Not sure the Bureau of Land Management has any jurisdiction, but whatever.

They shoot horses, don't they?


Not enough.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"So Black made a fake Facebook profile, reached out to Black Lives Matter organizers, and blew the whistle on his department. Days later, he was fired."If you're a heinous piece of shiat the whole force and their union fights tooth and nail for years to keep you around, almost nothing can get you fired.But if you suggest or point out any wrongdoing you're dropped from the force the next day.Policing in North America needs a giant enema.
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How good cops go bad. Play along or quit.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I usually love the taste of a good boot but I'm glad this happened. If there are problems in a PD they should be made public so they can be dealt with.

/Transparency - we need more of it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The hell happened to the formatting there?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lets try this again:

"So Black made a fake Facebook profile, reached out to Black Lives Matter organizers, and blew the whistle on his department. Days later, he was fired."


If you're a heinous piece of shiat the whole force and their union fights tooth and nail for years to keep you around, almost nothing can get you fired.

But if you suggest or point out any wrongdoing you're dropped from the force the next day.

Policing in North America needs a giant enema.
 
dywed88
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: That's a firin'. Report to your superior.


And a blacklisting from ever working in law enforcement or any related role ever again.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

anuran: It won't do any good, and he'd better leave the State and change his name, but we found the Good Cop. May God protect him from other cops.


Reporting your employer for harassing you is not the same thing as being a "good cop".  What's his stance on reporting other cops for violating the rights of regular citizens?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuffy: How good cops go bad. Play along or quit.


...if they were even given a chance to be good cops in the first place.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Isn't there some sort of oversight department at the DOJ?  Or the state capital?
 
wildlifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And BLM is a domestic terrorist organization.
So he committed treason...
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wildlifer: And BLM is a domestic terrorist organization.
So he committed treason...


Derp
 
