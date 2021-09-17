 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   NYC restaurant hostess assaulted after messing with three Texas women by following local law and asking for proof of vaccination   (abc7ny.com) divider line
59 Comments     (+0 »)
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not surprised. Violence seems to be the answer now for trumpkins everywhere.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should have had them overnight at one of New York's finest facilities. You're outside Texas, girls, and that rope won't do anything on this turf.

/Bostonian
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Know who needs to be in Rikers?
The three women from Texas -- a 44-year-old, her 21-year-old daughter and another 49-year-old woman
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Not surprised. Violence seems to be the answer now for trumpkins everywhere.


I still don't know why they haven't just tried shooting the dangol' virus
 
the_rhino
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why are Texans outside of Texas?  Don't they think everything is better in Texas?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Make an example out of these entitled hicks. F*ck your Texas bullsh*t, nobody but you is impressed.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The suspects broke the hostess' necklace during the assault, but she refused medical attention."

The necklace refused treatment?
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The hostess called out, "Please, abort this behavior!"  Which only seemed to enrage the Texans further...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Why are Texans outside of Texas?  Don't they think everything is better in Texas?


I see you've been fooled by what you heard Pastor JimmyJoBob of Dallas say in that prayer:   "on Earth as it is in Texas."
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Interestingly I had dinner on 9/4 in mid-town prior to seeing Waitress. The restaurant I went to asked for no vaccination card and no staff were wearing masks. They did have plexiglass dividers between the tables but no one in the place was wearing masks except customers who took them off once they got seated. This was a well-known restaurant which was very surprising.

The Barrymore Theater was very adamant on presenting the card and an ID though.

/Waitress is awesome.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm just here for everyone picturing the three attackers completely incorrectly
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds like them biatches needs a taste of some good old fashioned backroom violence.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hi, I'm Karen.  This is my daughter Karen and this is my other daughter Karen.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who needs to be in Rikers?
The three women from Texas -- a 44-year-old, her 21-year-old daughter and another 49-year-old woman


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I'll take the 21 y/o.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This shiat needs to stop. 16 year old kids (hostesses in general, not this one in particular) should not be tasked with enforcing this shiat, for this very reason. If you want to have somebody enforcing vaccination, the GM needs to park his ass at the host stand all night and be the one doing it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who needs to be in Rikers?
The three women from Texas -- a 44-year-old, her 21-year-old daughter and another 49-year-old woman


Riker wouldn't want anything to do with any of them. Though he might briefly consider the 21-year-old.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

grokca: vudukungfu: Know who needs to be in Rikers?
The three women from Texas -- a 44-year-old, her 21-year-old daughter and another 49-year-old woman

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]
I'll take the 21 y/o.


*shakes tiny, tricorder-clenching fist*
 
Headso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey we have this societal problem with people refusing to wear masks and getting vaccinated and getting violent about it, instead of using the power of the government to mandate they do we will instead use the power of government to force small businesses and restaurants to take on all the cost associated with policing it as well as placing their line staff in danger.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Make them work in a Covid ward. Then "Deport" them back to Texass.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bear mace 'em all and laugh and laugh then bear mace them again and laugh some more.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jmr61: Interestingly I had dinner on 9/4 in mid-town prior to seeing Waitress. The restaurant I went to asked for no vaccination card and no staff were wearing masks. They did have plexiglass dividers between the tables but no one in the place was wearing masks except customers who took them off once they got seated. This was a well-known restaurant which was very surprising.

The Barrymore Theater was very adamant on presenting the card and an ID though.

/Waitress is awesome.


Why the fark did you still eat there?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I'm just here for everyone picturing the three attackers completely incorrectly


Where did you find an image of the attackers?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I'm just here for everyone picturing the three attackers completely incorrectly


Does the article include pictures or descriptions? Because I didn't see any.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Sounds like them biatches needs a taste of some good old fashioned backroom violence.


Don't be so unkind.  They came to the Big Apple on their way to Washington for the Sept 18 Whine Festival.
 
nce
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jmr61: Interestingly I had dinner on 9/4 in mid-town prior to seeing Waitress. The restaurant I went to asked for no vaccination card and no staff were wearing masks. They did have plexiglass dividers between the tables but no one in the place was wearing masks except customers who took them off once they got seated. This was a well-known restaurant which was very surprising.

The Barrymore Theater was very adamant on presenting the card and an ID though.

/Waitress is awesome.


Enforcement wasn't set to begin until 9/13.  Even so some places are kinda lax.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
White? - check
Blond? - check
Video
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Should have had them overnight at one of New York's finest facilities. You're outside Texas, girls, and that rope won't do anything on this turf.

/Bostonian


This and a healthy bail amount that said as things stand they may just pack up and head back home to texas laughing all the way.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gee it's almost as if this vaccine passport idea was incredibly moronic...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: BigNumber12: I'm just here for everyone picturing the three attackers completely incorrectly

Where did you find an image of the attackers?


There is a crappy cell phone video going around.  It was pretty far away and the only thing I could see is that some of the people involved were quite hefty.  Though the one hefty dude looked like he was breaking it up.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: BigNumber12: I'm just here for everyone picturing the three attackers completely incorrectly

Where did you find an image of the attackers?


http://newyork.cbslocal.com/2021/09/1​7​/carmines-hostess-attacked-indoor-dini​ng-vaccine-mandate/%3famp

There's video in this report.  Someone else could probably find more without the news reporting
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mess with a restaurant named Carmine's in NYC? That's a good way to get a 'friendly' visit from a group of guys with pinky rings.
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Godscrack: White? - check
Blond? - check
Video


That black guy sure took his time deciding if he should step in and try to rescue the hostess....
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
give them 30 days in jail to let then contemplate their life choices.

/it wont help, but will be a warning
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I'm just here for everyone picturing the three attackers completely incorrectly


Well they're from Texas, so I'm assuming more fingers than teeth?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Gee it's almost as if this vaccine passport idea was incredibly moronic...


Say nothing of people responsible for spreading virus and murdering people.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Godscrack: White? - check
Blond? - check
Video

That black guy sure took his time deciding if he should step in and try to rescue the hostess....


He's hesitant because he knows when cops show up, they will shoot him first.
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Godscrack: ProcrastinationStation: Godscrack: White? - check
Blond? - check
Video

That black guy sure took his time deciding if he should step in and try to rescue the hostess....

He's hesitant because he knows when cops show up, they will shoot him first.


oh!  Of course.   Good point.
(I mean bad point, but yeah good point)
 
undernova
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Spent last weekend in/around NYC - I wasn't there to see it, but 2 of my companions, anti vaxxers both, were turned away at the Freedom Tower. (For being anti vaxxers with)No cards. They were fairly annoyed.

Every now and then, things work the way they're supposed to. :)
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
151:

fark that. Uniformed security guard.
 
alitaki
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jmr61: Interestingly I had dinner on 9/4 in mid-town prior to seeing Waitress. The restaurant I went to asked for no vaccination card and no staff were wearing masks. They did have plexiglass dividers between the tables but no one in the place was wearing masks except customers who took them off once they got seated. This was a well-known restaurant which was very surprising.

The Barrymore Theater was very adamant on presenting the card and an ID though.

/Waitress is awesome.


Enforcement of the rule didn't start until 9/13 in NYC.
 
TheRealist II
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Silly Tx women , should have claimed their members of Antifa and BLM , accuse the waitress of  racism and then they would have been given a free pass !!!!!
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: 151:

fark that. Uniformed security guard.


That would be ideal, but with restaurants struggling financially already, may not be feasible in most situations.

Hell, have the line cooks rotate out every hour, with a chefs knife in hand.
 
alitaki
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

alitaki: jmr61: Interestingly I had dinner on 9/4 in mid-town prior to seeing Waitress. The restaurant I went to asked for no vaccination card and no staff were wearing masks. They did have plexiglass dividers between the tables but no one in the place was wearing masks except customers who took them off once they got seated. This was a well-known restaurant which was very surprising.

The Barrymore Theater was very adamant on presenting the card and an ID though.

/Waitress is awesome.

Enforcement of the rule didn't start until 9/13 in NYC.


Well, more accurately, the rule went into effect in mid August but enforcement of the rule by the City didn't begin until 9/13. Businesses were given a month long grace period to get their processes in place.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
DoughyGuy:

Fark user imageView Full Size

"What daya mean I gotda go down to Houston?"
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Could have fixed this at the source if airlines required these plague rats to be vaccinated and show proof in order to travel.

Instead, some poor woman in NYC has to deal with a-holes from TX indignant that we're trying to stop them from making people sick in our part of 'merica.

F them. I hope they feel the full force of the law.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Restaurants need to start hiring doormen/bouncers just like bars.  Put some huge dude at the door to check their vax status before even letting them inside instead
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
On 9/11 (last Saturday) we went up to the City to see a concert at the Met. We had dinner before the performance, and the restaurant checked our vaccination cards. Our table, though inside, was right next to the open windows - plenty of ventilation.
The concert was performed in a packed house - maybe 4,000 people. All were masked, and had to present proof of vaccination before they were allowed entry.
As far as I could see, nobody objected. There was a louche old guy wandering about outside the building, unmasked and glaring at all of us, but he didn't start anything while we were there.
Bloody Texans. I bet they were all wide enough to block the sidewalk.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
1992 Pace salsa commercial "Get a Rope"!!!!
Youtube j3nRLC6PlP4


Texans made it clear how much they hate New Yorkers.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
151:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Godscrack: ProcrastinationStation: Godscrack: White? - check
Blond? - check
Video

That black guy sure took his time deciding if he should step in and try to rescue the hostess....

He's hesitant because he knows when cops show up, they will shoot him first.

oh!  Of course.   Good point.
(I mean bad point, but yeah good point)


Instead of dancing around it, why don't you just go ahead and say what you're actually thinking?
 
