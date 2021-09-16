 Skip to content
(CNN)   France won't surrender to Covid, but it will scale back group gatherings   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Pacific Ocean, Week-day names, European Union, United States, France, Maryland, United States Department of State, American choice  
253 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 7:34 PM



skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give them time!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The French were going to supply the Aussies with diesel boats, while we'll make them nuclear ones. To hell with the frogs.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This so-called country was illegally stolen from it's rightful owners. How dare any just and virtuous caring "entity" that deserves rightfully the deserved but not needed granting of said right due to the granting by some esoteric system that probably and justly may grant the right and reserves the right or anything else that may permit authority with zero responsibility unless that responsibility requires an explicit right denied by some other system that this lowley "attempted" commenter may with suggest with zero legal authority and no asserted responsibility of know laws or future laws and liabilities might possibly suggest.

Why are the just and rightful owners of this illegally raped and stolen land denied the the simple just, rightous, and virtuous ability to decide how this land should experience this grave attack on humanity?

Why is there yet another old, rich, white man deciding without authority of the true owners of this land, granted authority to decide how the people that had their land stolen should live their lives?

It's sickening. The infectious invasion of this land, for hundreds of years is a travesty. Isn't the sinking of "mexico city" enough to prove it is an evil invasion? Destroyed by every single  brick, isn't it enough to prove evil intent?

fark your feelings. You are in stolen territory and need to return it to the rightful owners to correct the crimes of the past. Only murderous unjust  thieves have a problem with this.

Are you a murderous unjust thief?
 
shamen123
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sacre bleu! The French know how to punish on the geopolitical stage.

/freedom fries
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving va être gênant cette année.
 
