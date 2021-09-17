 Skip to content
(AP News)   Woman charged with killing her three kee-wees in New Zealand   (apnews.com) divider line
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"May the next years be more blessed, more happy and may the kids let us sleep."

I guess some good will come out of this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! They're so dang cute!

It was her children.

Oh. Anyway.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember this part of Lord of the Rings.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eat the skin, it won't hurt you
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad. It has not escaped my notice that many of these stories eventually include "She recently stopped taking antidepressants". I think those can really mess with your mind. I wouldn't be surprised if the same were true here. RIP babies.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't snark to this.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe the dingo ate your baby.

/Got nothing
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
she was herself a medically trained, pro-vaxx, wife of a doctor?

so she WASN'T watching shiatloads of "Q" videos before murdering her kids with a spear-fishing gun?

that's tragic. i wonder what convinced her to kill them? poor poor father, move to a new country, quarantine, finally go to work in a hospital, come home to your murdered babies' bodies.....
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My excuse generator kicks out the following:

Killed by giant eagles
Dingos?
Murder, murder, suicide
That's how Covid victims die down here.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
WTF WTF WTF
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: So sad. It has not escaped my notice that many of these stories eventually include "She recently stopped taking antidepressants". I think those can really mess with your mind. I wouldn't be surprised if the same were true here. RIP babies.


It's not the drugs, it's going off the drugs.  Like I felt off when I missed a dose of my blood pressure medication.  I don't blame the drug for that, I blame my stupid body for having high blood pressure.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They use dowsing rods to find dead kids in Australia?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Salmon: They use dowsing rods to find dead kids in Australia?


Probably a methane probe.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They need to do way instain mother> who kill thier babbys, becuse these babby cant frigth back?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: So sad. It has not escaped my notice that many of these stories eventually include "She recently stopped taking antidepressants". I think those can really mess with your mind. I wouldn't be surprised if the same were true here. RIP babies.


Sometimes it's just being stupid, life what people do with antibiotics: they take the meds until they feel better, rather than following the doctor's orders.

My brother (RIP) would do this: take his meds (severely bipolar) until he felt "ok" for a while, then stop. It was annoying and sad simultaneously.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: So sad. It has not escaped my notice that many of these stories eventually include "She recently stopped taking antidepressants". I think those can really mess with your mind. I wouldn't be surprised if the same were true here. RIP babies.


yes, let's make up something not implied or mentioned in TFA, and then use that implication to blame BOTH the treated AND untreated mentally ill!

so tell me, she's a killer because she bothered to take mental health meds (in your imaginary version of the story) at all, ever, OR because she truly needed medicine, but randomly stopped it without doctor supervision and advice?

when we invent TFA we can develop all kinds of fun theories based on nothing!

and look how many smarts you got already! truly, you understand the FARK mindset, i guess.
 
Luse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

luna1580: Breaker Breaker: So sad. It has not escaped my notice that many of these stories eventually include "She recently stopped taking antidepressants". I think those can really mess with your mind. I wouldn't be surprised if the same were true here. RIP babies.

yes, let's make up something not implied or mentioned in TFA, and then use that implication to blame BOTH the treated AND untreated mentally ill!

so tell me, she's a killer because she bothered to take mental health meds (in your imaginary version of the story) at all, ever, OR because she truly needed medicine, but randomly stopped it without doctor supervision and advice?

when we invent TFA we can develop all kinds of fun theories based on nothing!

and look how many smarts you got already! truly, you understand the FARK mindset, i guess.


Those kind of meds fark with your mind in extreme ways. My ex had gone through a shiatload of different meds as she suffered nasty side effects from most her doctor prescribed. Most take 2-4 weeks to transition to/from. It was like living with a different person every couple of weeks and not in a good way. I'd go to work and dread coming home because I didn't know which particular person would be in my wife's body.

TLDNR. Your answer isn't as simple as on meds/off meds. If she simply stopped taking them she could have had wild mood and cognition swings.

/ different woman every 2 weeks may sound great
// you don't get a say in who you're  coming home to or when it changes
/// it's like being forced to live through wife swap, in hell
 
Sentient
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: So sad. It has not escaped my notice that many of these stories eventually include "She recently stopped taking antidepressants". I think those can really mess with your mind. I wouldn't be surprised if the same were true here. RIP babies.


I've now had 2 friends (successfully) commit suicide within a couple weeks of quitting alcohol cold-turkey, even though they seemed to be doing really well. Like that last day there was a sudden, deep crash that no one saw coming.

It doesn't look like it's an accepted phenomenon but it's hard not to feel like there's something to it.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

luna1580: we can develop all kinds of fun theories based on nothing!



I nominate this as one of the goofy tag lines that shows up under the FARK logo.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: So sad. It has not escaped my notice that many of these stories eventually include "She recently stopped taking antidepressants". I think those can really mess with your mind. I wouldn't be surprised if the same were true here. RIP babies.


Throw in three young children, a move to a foreign country, a husband who is likely very busy with work and not home much, and a pandemic.

I can see how easily things could go pear shaped.
 
id10ts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Approves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: Nothing on Lauren Dickason's social media pages over recent months ... indicated anything was amiss

Though some people's "social media" is an obvious red flag for mental illness, is there really anybody left who doesn't know that "social media" is filled with lies that represent the person as that person WANTS everyone else to see, not as that person actually is?

It's almost like social media is a piss-poor substitute for actually, you know, socializing.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: They need to do way instain mother> who kill thier babbys, becuse these babby cant frigth back?


Sure, something has to be done about the mother>, but my pary are with the father who lost his chrilden ; i am truley sorry for your lots
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: FTFA: Nothing on Lauren Dickason's social media pages over recent months ... indicated anything was amiss

Though some people's "social media" is an obvious red flag for mental illness, is there really anybody left who doesn't know that "social media" is filled with lies that represent the person as that person WANTS everyone else to see, not as that person actually is?

It's almost like social media is a piss-poor substitute for actually, you know, socializing.


Here's what I find weird: When I was a kid, going to a neighbor's home to look at slides of their vacation was considered, rightly, as tedium. Now, that's all Facebook and Instagram mostly is: Pictures of others' vacations.
 
