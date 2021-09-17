 Skip to content
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That ent cool.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is equal parts sad and scary.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
See? THEY SHOULD HAVE BEEN ALREADY CUT DOWN

/durr
 
phishrace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Standing in a grove of old growth redwoods should be on everyone's bucket list. One of the few things I would describe as awe inspiring. Big redwoods got all the awe you can handle. Pics aren't anywhere close. If you have the opportunity, by all means go see them. Some worse case climate change projections say they might not be here much longer.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A (KKK) WIZARD SHOULD KNOW BETTER!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe we should just rake a bit more
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Man's stupidity threatens Ents everything good and decent in the universe.

\fixed for obviousness
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jmr61: This is equal parts sad and scary.

[Fark user image image 800x582]


Good thing fire only gets as high as 7 feet.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jmr61: This is equal parts sad and scary.

[Fark user image image 800x582]


Should be safe now. That was a close one!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not this time, Subby. The fire was started by lightning, and the area around the park has a robust history of management with prescribed burns, as noted in TFA.
 
