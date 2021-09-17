 Skip to content
 
50,811 Now Dead In Florida From COVID-19 As Gov. Continues To Fight Mask Mandates, Restrictions
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50,811 Now Dead In Florida From COVID-19 As Gov. Continues To Fight Mask Mandates, Restrictions.

Population of Florida is 21.6 million.  So their Gov. is okay with loosing a few percentage of Floridans for his cause.
 
Lettuce Pray
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
50,811 Now Dead In Florida From COVID-19

So the line at the waffle bar at Epcot should be way down.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Merltech: 50,811 Now Dead In Florida From COVID-19 As Gov. Continues To Fight Mask Mandates, Restrictions.

Population of Florida is 21.6 million.  So their Gov. is okay with loosing a few percentage of Floridans for his cause.


He ought to remember that he only won in 2018 by 32,463.

Just saying...
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Plague rats need to die
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
syfy.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I read that as inebriating yourself.  Very Friday and need more coffee.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We're killing off Floridians. On the other hand, there's no downside.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
floridapolitics.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
interbating?

out subby mods. he deserves scorn.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Merltech: 50,811 Now Dead In Florida From COVID-19 As Gov. Continues To Fight Mask Mandates, Restrictions.

Population of Florida is 21.6 million.  So their Gov. is okay with loosing a few percentage of Floridans for his cause.


Lives are not important as long as enough survive to solidify his election win
 
Godwalk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We're killing off Floridians. On the other hand, there's no downside.


Thanks asshole.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Remember, in all the zombie movies, the zombies eventually outnumber the humans. DeathSantis is just a breeder.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If Democrats don't turn 2022 into a blowout, I will lose my mind.

It's like watching a kid strike out at teeball.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1) Be fat
2) Be unvaccinated
3) Get sick
4) Wait 4 days
5) Get tested
6) Wait 3 days
7) Go to hospital
8) Ask to be vaccinated
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: If Democrats don't turn 2022 into a blowout, I will lose my mind.

It's like watching a kid strike out at teeball.


Looking like that might be a reach.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bowen: 1) Be fat
2) Be unvaccinated
3) Get sick
4) Wait 4 days
5) Get tested
6) Wait 3 days
7) Go to hospital
8) Ask to be vaccinated


9) Family starts Go Fund Me campaign.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: If Democrats don't turn 2022 into a blowout, I will lose my mind.


If theres one thing democrats know how to do it is f*ck themselves in the ass last minute.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Sophian Church: If Democrats don't turn 2022 into a blowout, I will lose my mind.

If theres one thing democrats know how to do it is f*ck themselves in the ass last minute.


Go on...
 
