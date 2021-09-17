 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Bitcoin is a broken window fallacy   (theguardian.com) divider line
32
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bitcoin, illustrated:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Crypto is just a scam by big silicon to sell more silicon.
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wished I had invested in Bitcoin. But was sure it was a scam doomed to fail.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Iphones?  I use those to ignite my Bugatti Veyron when I need to impress with conspicuous consumption.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Your blog sucks.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wished I had invested in Bitcoin. But was sure it was a scam doomed to fail.


It is
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cryptocurrencies suck. People who mine them are greedy, selfish dicks. Yes, you too.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Crypto is just a scam by big silicon to sell more silicon.


Which is weird given they can't even keep up with current orders.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WilderKWight:

This MASSIVE Influencer Scam Just Got Worse...
Youtube Kv6ne6VQCZI
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crypto currency is fiat currency without the fiat. It's like collecting Franklin Mint limited edition Princess Diana medallions. It has value only to other people who consider it to have value.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wish I understood currency in general, let alone crypto-currency.

I've read a bunch of things, and understand many concepts (compound interest, return on investment etc), but the concept of a fiat currency as a whole feels made up, and we're all living a lie.

If currency were tied to something like energy input and entropy output, it would probably make some sense.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mofa: Crypto currency is fiat currency without the fiat. It's like collecting Franklin Mint limited edition Princess Diana medallions. It has value only to other people who consider it to have value.


Wait, isn't, "it has value because people think it does" the very definition of fiat?
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wished I had invested in Bitcoin. But was sure it was a scam doomed to fail.


It was until it wasn't, just like the 10,000 similar operations that failed to catch on.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Intrepid00: Crypto is just a scam by big silicon to sell more silicon.

Which is weird given they can't even keep up with current orders.


Sounds like to me the plan is working.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I wish I understood currency in general


It is an abstract representation of power.  It controls people - you use it to get other people to do things for you or to give you things, you get it by doing things for other people or giving them things.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ajgeek: mofa: Crypto currency is fiat currency without the fiat. It's like collecting Franklin Mint limited edition Princess Diana medallions. It has value only to other people who consider it to have value.

Wait, isn't, "it has value because people think it does" the very definition of fiat?


Not quite. State currencies are managed and backed up by their nations.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mofa: Crypto currency is fiat currency without the fiat. It's like collecting Franklin Mint limited edition Princess Diana medallions. It has value only to other people who consider it to have value.


coinweek.comView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wished I had invested in Bitcoin. But was sure it was a scam doomed to fail.


1: just because it is a scam does not mean it is "doomed to fail." Just means some in the mix are the paying suckers, and the others are the parasites that prey upon them. And so those that are in the know are the example of just how shiatty humans can be.

2: and had you, then there you would be among them. Either one of the suckers that didn't get the message about timing of to get in and when to get out. Or worse, you'd actually be one of the parasite.


See, does not matter if there was monye to be had or not. Plenty of those who get the money are still poorer for it, and have made us all poorer for it along the way. When immoral people succeeded, we all lose.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I wish I understood currency in general, let alone crypto-currency.

I've read a bunch of things, and understand many concepts (compound interest, return on investment etc), but the concept of a fiat currency as a whole feels made up, and we're all living a lie.

If currency were tied to something like energy input and entropy output, it would probably make some sense.


I view it as barter facilitated by a standard unit. Easier to work for units than goods not particularly wanted that would then take effort to store or trade for what is wanted.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm on vacation today and don't have time to argue with idiots on the internet, but here are some counterpoints for you will ignore.

Basically it comes down to the fact that since bitcoin's energy usage is easy to quantify, its easy to pick on and unfairly so.

https://phys.org/news/2018-08-energy-​b​itcoin.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NbBk​n​QJgNI&list=PLWqLDlmbkUenjJ_QtJ2Gg0Rwtq​HLtuS3K&t=3s

https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/bit​c​oin-energy-usage-cleaner-every-1329557​95.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR​0cHM6Ly93d3cucmVkZGl0LmNvbS8&guce_refe​rrer_sig=AQAAAIDEyZ-nxhDXQ5uQSQL0Bpy9F​B-AMn6wb_ZkUtz70WnRq40cB85i5II-8h-qbEN​0CNDidd1ZKuucJLTzEeRohthp9mu6I9Ac1skWg​U8IiZdccSxgOaARIuuDYo4z6bLkXAB9ZZIqJ1t​A6ai2E8iHR6vfyS_0MsY5fZTK04FNoBabhtt​ps://www.theguardian.com/environmen​t/2021/sep/07/20-meat-and-dairy-firms-​emit-more-greenhouse-gas-than-germany-​britain-or-francehttps://phys.org/ne​ws/2015-12-christma​s-energy-entire-countries.html
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meanwhile I invested in Bitecoin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wished I had invested in Bitcoin. But was sure it was a scam doomed to fail.


Same. Back in the early 2010's we were talking about it at work and we were all sure it was going to fail. Man were we wrong. And the worst part is I actually had a decent pile of spare cash to invest. I ran a calculator recently for how much money I'd have made if I had invested the five grand back in 2012 and I cried. A lot. $40M changes things.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Basically it comes down to the fact that since bitcoin's energy usage is easy to quantify, its easy to pick on and unfairly so.


Comparing christmas lights energy usage over an entire season to the energy used to actual make BTC transactions is why we call "lying."

What is the energy cost per transaction in BTC vs. such in USD, GBP, EUR, RMB, etc?

Oh. Not doing that comparison, are we?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: ajgeek: mofa: Crypto currency is fiat currency without the fiat. It's like collecting Franklin Mint limited edition Princess Diana medallions. It has value only to other people who consider it to have value.

Wait, isn't, "it has value because people think it does" the very definition of fiat?

Not quite. State currencies are managed and backed up by their nations.


Exactly. In the U.S., the only currency is the U.S. dollar. There are a few stores and companies that will barter their goods for Bitcoin (with possibly ambiguous collection of sales taxes which may have criminal implications). I hope that cryptocurrency holders know this.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alitaki: Same. Back in the early 2010's we were talking about it at work and we were all sure it was going to fail. Man were we wrong. And the worst part is I actually had a decent pile of spare cash to invest. I ran a calculator recently for how much money I'd have made if I had invested the five grand back in 2012 and I cried. A lot. $40M changes things.


There are stocks that could have given you that return. Betting the right way on a couple of countless sporting events could have given you that return. Just a pair of balls and a big lukcy run on a craps table could do it.

Its easy to look back and say i should have, and you probably had valid reasons at the time for not. That same hesitation saved you from going broke during the beanie baby craze, or from baseball cards, or from countless other shiat.

Most crypto is just going to be playing the lottery from this point forward. The ones that will be truly useful are ones that are going to have stable value.

I laugh when you see stuff like, "Oh the movie theater is going to take bitcoin!". How the hell do you process a currency that swings in full percentage points in the course of seconds all day long.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: I'm on vacation today and don't have time to argue with idiots on the internet, but here are some counterpoints for you will ignore.

Basically it comes down to the fact that since bitcoin's energy usage is easy to quantify, its easy to pick on and unfairly so.

https://phys.org/news/2018-08-energy-b​itcoin.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NbBkn​QJgNI&list=PLWqLDlmbkUenjJ_QtJ2Gg0Rwtq​HLtuS3K&t=3s

https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/bitc​oin-energy-usage-cleaner-every-1329557​95.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR​0cHM6Ly93d3cucmVkZGl0LmNvbS8&guce_refe​rrer_sig=AQAAAIDEyZ-nxhDXQ5uQSQL0Bpy9F​B-AMn6wb_ZkUtz70WnRq40cB85i5II-8h-qbEN​0CNDidd1ZKuucJLTzEeRohthp9mu6I9Ac1skWg​U8IiZdccSxgOaARIuuDYo4z6bLkXAB9ZZIqJ1t​A6ai2E8iHR6vfyS_0MsY5fZTK04FNoBabhttps​://www.theguardian.com/environment/202​1/sep/07/20-meat-and-dairy-firms-emit-​more-greenhouse-gas-than-germany-brita​in-or-francehttps://phys.org/news/2015​-12-christmas-energy-entire-countries.​html


Yeah, the energy usage isn't the problem, it's miners buying up all the video cards and making the existing supply limitations worse.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:

Oh. Not doing that comparison, are we?

Sure why not.  Someone did the math in a previous thread.  Creating a roll of dimes (mining, smelting, stamping and transporting) is the same as processing a bitcoin block (multiple transactions).  Now think of all the coinage out there in the world.  Don't pretend for a second that money in any form is energy independent.

The Christmas lights analogy is apt.  Ivo likes to point out that bitcoin uses in a year the same amount of energy as Argentina does in a year.  Yearly Christmas light usage in the US alone is the same as Tanzania or Ethiopia in a year.  That's apples to apples.  Its not lying and its a reasonable comparison.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mofa: Crypto currency is fiat currency without the fiat. It's like collecting Franklin Mint limited edition Princess Diana medallions. It has value only to other people who consider it to have value.


Unfortunately, that "who consider it..." list includes enough billionaires and Wall Street weenies that cryptocurrency is worth real money. It isn't going away any time soon. The best we can do is to try to move it away from proof-of-waste algorithms like Bitcoin and toward proof-of-stake systems like Ethereum 2. It's still inefficient and wasteful, but not at a whole-nation scale of energy consumption.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you had bought in really early, it would have wound up being a pretty solid investment. The only reason to speculate on it, though, would have been if you were a drug dealer buying large quantities of things off the former Silk Road and saw the value there. You'd have eventually outpaced your drug sale earnings by the gains BTC made over time. 

So I mean, you do you. It would have been pretty incredible to get in at the beginning and dump late last year or something, but I've got mouths to feed and ain't nobody got time fo' dat.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 minute ago  
UNC_Samurai:

Yeah, the energy usage isn't the problem, it's miners buying up all the video cards and making the existing supply limitations worse.

I think most of us can agree wasting massive amounts of energy is a bit of a bigger problem than you not being able to play doom in 8k @ 120FPS
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How many bitcoins equal one Schrute Buck?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

