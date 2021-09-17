 Skip to content
(AP News)   Two men, who've clearly never seen a movie, fly drone into prison rather than hiding it in a cake   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, 30-year-old woman, Orange County, California, English-language films, Illegal drug trade, 41-year-old man, female inmate, Orange, California, Southern California  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This has been a thing for years. Seems like there was an article on Fark several years ago about a tech company offering anti-drone technologies for prisons and other high security sites, like airports.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure a flying cake would also cause quite a reaction, subby.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that Amazon keeps pushing their luck....
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wes Anderson started becoming a caricature of himself, but damn if that didn't work as a brilliant little plot point in Grand Budapest.

The Grand Budapest Hotel Film | Prison Guard Checking Cake(Pastries) Scene
Youtube 8nNgIhUTXF8
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"Prisoners have resorted to an old fashioned method: cramming it into their assholes"
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That method of smuggling drugs into prison lacks a personal touch...I think they should air-lift an actual dealer in there:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here's the thing about drones (or all the ones I've ever seen or heard): they're not quiet. At all.

They're basically like flying lawnmowers.

Their isn't any stealth with a drone. They're loud and their only real advantage is that they're smaller than a plane and up in the air where people can't touch them.

But they can be shot down and/or knocked out of the air. Regardless of whether that's legal or not, it is possible to do it, therefore, maybe a drone isn't the best way to smuggle anything where being stealthy is important to success. Now if stealth isn't important, fly as many drones as you want. That's probably not legal, either, but you can do it.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Which movie has them hiding a drone into a cake?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

beezeltown: This has been a thing for years. Seems like there was an article on Fark several years ago about a tech company offering anti-drone technologies for prisons and other high security sites, like airports.


DJI software won't even let people fly their drones near prisons, airports, hospitals, and other things that you can place for extra money in Sim City
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

beezeltown: This has been a thing for years. Seems like there was an article on Fark several years ago about a tech company offering anti-drone technologies for prisons and other high security sites, like airports.


I'm surprised it's a (detectable) problem, because it seems to me that you could get an RC ornithopter and the guards wouldn't be able to tell the difference between it and a bird if they weren't paying close attention.  They already exist, it's not like you'd have to engineer one from the ground up.
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

beezeltown: This has been a thing for years. Seems like there was an article on Fark several years ago about a tech company offering anti-drone technologies for prisons and other high security sites, like airports.


Like...a net, or a rock, or something.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was a Women's prison, so I think thats new.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Here's the thing about drones (or all the ones I've ever seen or heard): they're not quiet. At all.

They're basically like flying lawnmowers.

Their isn't any stealth with a drone. They're loud and their only real advantage is that they're smaller than a plane and up in the air where people can't touch them.

But they can be shot down and/or knocked out of the air. Regardless of whether that's legal or not, it is possible to do it, therefore, maybe a drone isn't the best way to smuggle anything where being stealthy is important to success. Now if stealth isn't important, fly as many drones as you want. That's probably not legal, either, but you can do it.


EMP gun. Safe, directional to the proper location, cheap.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Here's the thing about drones (or all the ones I've ever seen or heard): they're not quiet. At all.

They're basically like flying lawnmowers.

Their isn't any stealth with a drone. They're loud and their only real advantage is that they're smaller than a plane and up in the air where people can't touch them.

But they can be shot down and/or knocked out of the air. Regardless of whether that's legal or not, it is possible to do it, therefore, maybe a drone isn't the best way to smuggle anything where being stealthy is important to success. Now if stealth isn't important, fly as many drones as you want. That's probably not legal, either, but you can do it.

EMP gun. Safe, directional to the proper location, cheap.


Problem - trivial to shield against the kind of power levels that are practical to bring to bear (you generally can't even crash a computer from a few feet away with a HERF 'weapon', the output is still not great from a radiation exposure perspective if it's pointed at you, and then you have drones falling randomly.  If you don't know what they're carrying, that's a big issue.

That's why a lot of anti-drone strategies have been more 'catch' than 'kill'.  And it's surprisingly difficult to do.

Personally, I say we should figure out how to armor the legs of some hunting birds and train them to grab and move drones.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: johnphantom: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Here's the thing about drones (or all the ones I've ever seen or heard): they're not quiet. At all.

They're basically like flying lawnmowers.

Their isn't any stealth with a drone. They're loud and their only real advantage is that they're smaller than a plane and up in the air where people can't touch them.

But they can be shot down and/or knocked out of the air. Regardless of whether that's legal or not, it is possible to do it, therefore, maybe a drone isn't the best way to smuggle anything where being stealthy is important to success. Now if stealth isn't important, fly as many drones as you want. That's probably not legal, either, but you can do it.

EMP gun. Safe, directional to the proper location, cheap.

Problem - trivial to shield against the kind of power levels that are practical to bring to bear (you generally can't even crash a computer from a few feet away with a HERF 'weapon', the output is still not great from a radiation exposure perspective if it's pointed at you, and then you have drones falling randomly.  If you don't know what they're carrying, that's a big issue.

That's why a lot of anti-drone strategies have been more 'catch' than 'kill'.  And it's surprisingly difficult to do.

Personally, I say we should figure out how to armor the legs of some hunting birds and train them to grab and move drones.


Well there must be directional jammers.
 
