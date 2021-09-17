 Skip to content
UK looking at another lockdown
29
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
conradbrunstrom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What about SECOND Brexit?

All jokes aside...we probably should have locked down too but we just don't wanna
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation officially put the world on red alert over the Mu variant

Good thing I bought up all that cow dewormer.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The U.S. will never do another lockdown.
Idiots just showed they would give up their own lives for the team they love.
Both teams are owned by the heartless job creators.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now I'm headed up the river with a boat and no paddle
And they got me on lock down

UK been listening to old Cypress Hill songs like they're self-help tapes.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As long as you have significant numbers of anti-vaxxers / anti-maskers and/or politicians more worried about maintaining the income of the wealthy elite than the health of their constituents... this is the future.  We all lose our freedom of movement so some deluded morons can have the freedom to avoid a vaccination.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And yet they just relaxed travel restrictions...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When will this madness end? If your vaccinated you should not be monocled down.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I herd they had immunity,
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He told Sky News: 'Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that we do get another variant that manages to get around the vaccine, that the vaccine can't deal with, then we're into another full lockdown - and that's not what we want.

And that's a gigantic IF that so far hasn't happened.  While some variants seem better at evading the vaccination, the vaccine still gives an incredible amount of protection.  This virus will be transmitting and mutating forever just as Spanish flu and Russian flu (likely a coronavirus itself) do.  Those are still around, but they don't kill off millions of people every year.  The novel coronavirus is important because it's novel.

You will get infected with coronavirus.  Your unborn great-grandchildren will be infected with coronavirus, but for them the pandemic will be history just as the Spanish flu pandemic that killed my great-grandmothers sister is for you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: monocled down.


I wonder what smart word you were going for here.
 
hervatski
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They've got about a little under 40k (identified) cases a day and a little under 200 deaths a day for a population of almost 70M.

Texas has about 25k cases a day and about 400 deaths a day and half the population.

Lastly, dolphins sleep with one eye open.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ColonelCathcart: monocled down.

I wonder what smart word you were going for here.


Possibly manacle?

/I also wondered what he was on about.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ColonelCathcart: monocled down.

I wonder what smart word you were going for here.


"locked down" with a Swype style touch keyboard and a shaky finger?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hervatski: They've got about a little under 40k (identified) cases a day and a little under 200 deaths a day for a population of almost 70M.

Texas has about 25k cases a day and about 400 deaths a day and half the population.

Lastly, dolphins sleep with one eye open.


Yeah, but Texas always has to go bigger than everyone else. It's the law there.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: The U.S. will never do another lockdown.
Idiots just showed they would give up their own lives for the team they love.
Both teams are owned by the heartless job creators.


US could do a hospital lock out. No vaccination, no care. I'm sure the hospital staff would appreciate it
 
pointfdr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
lock downs are for pussies!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ColonelCathcart: monocled down.

I wonder what smart word you were going for here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ColonelCathcart: monocled down.

I wonder what smart word you were going for here.


Locked down. I had a minor stroke. I'm better now.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: sinner4ever: The U.S. will never do another lockdown.
Idiots just showed they would give up their own lives for the team they love.
Both teams are owned by the heartless job creators.

US could do a hospital lock out. No vaccination, no care. I'm sure the hospital staff would appreciate it


Does not apply to children under 18.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Rapmaster2000: ColonelCathcart: monocled down.

I wonder what smart word you were going for here.

"locked down" with a Swype style touch keyboard and a shaky finger?


Ah.  This Fark thread is currently the number one search result for "monocled down".  Number 2 is a story from a 1932 issue of Hearst's magazine, but it omitted the down and was used to describe "the monocled youth of Salisbury" which makes even less sense to me now.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: The U.S. will never do another lockdown.
Idiots just showed they would give up their own lives for the team they love.
Both teams are owned by the heartless job creators.


Here in Michigan we CAN'T do another lockdown because the Republicans did an end-run around the governor to revoke the law allowing for fighting pandemics.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

meanmutton: sinner4ever: The U.S. will never do another lockdown.
Idiots just showed they would give up their own lives for the team they love.
Both teams are owned by the heartless job creators.

Here in Michigan we CAN'T do another lockdown because the Republicans did an end-run around the governor to revoke the law allowing for fighting pandemics.


It should be illegal to lock down vaccinated people.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I herd they had immunity,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Rapmaster2000: ColonelCathcart: monocled down.

I wonder what smart word you were going for here.

[Fark user image image 576x225]


I just assumed it was a patrician way of expressing shock.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meanmutton: sinner4ever: The U.S. will never do another lockdown.
Idiots just showed they would give up their own lives for the team they love.
Both teams are owned by the heartless job creators.

Here in Michigan we CAN'T do another lockdown because the Republicans did an end-run around the governor to revoke the law allowing for fighting pandemics.


Here in Pennsylvania we can't because a majority of the voters decided to amend our state constitution to take the powers away from the governor.  This is a state that also voted for Biden, voted for our Democratic governor, and is ahead of the national average in vaccination rates.  When a blue-leaning swing state amends its constitution by referendum to prohibit the possibility of another unilaterally imposed lockdown by its governor, that's a pretty clear indicator of just how fed-up we are with them.
 
Juc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So yeah if the coronavirus mutates to completely avoid the vaccine, and ends up just as transmissible and deadly.
pretty big if there.

Well if my aunt had a dick she'd be my uncle.
also provided that's how she wanted to be addressed, I mean I'm not a TOTAL jerk.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Loucifer: Rapmaster2000: ColonelCathcart: monocled down.

I wonder what smart word you were going for here.

[Fark user image image 576x225]

I just assumed it was a patrician way of expressing shock.[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


+1 for the use of patrician.  It doesn't get used enough.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's great watching most of the world learn the Greek alphabet as a result of this pandemic and all, but I feel like there could've been an easier, less painful way?

Oh well, I suppose you've got to take your wins where you can these days...
 
29 comments

