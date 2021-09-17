 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   If you don't want to be in fear of losing your job, maybe don't kill your boss's dog   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
28
•       •       •

beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much "what the actual f*ck" going on here...

Your boss expects you to take care of her dogs on your time off? (And your job is something other than petsitter?)

Your boss continues to keep a large, violent dog that can't be handled by dog walkers (because it's too violent) and has a history of killing other family pets. Which requires constant monitoring to prevent it from killing other pets.

Boss presses subordinate into keeping her pets, naturally violent dog does its thing and kills other dog, (while subordinate is called away, on her day off), and boss blames subordinate. F*cking brilliant.

Any boss who presses a subordinate or employee into caring for pets, babysitting, housekeeping, or any other domestic work (when that type of work is fully unrelated to the subordinate's actual job) should fark right off.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

See Pompeo asking people at the State Department to take care of his dog....and when trump was asked about it he said what's the big deal?

https://www.axios.com/trump-pompeo-st​a​ffer-chores-dog-dishes-ig-linick-f2c12​56d-0595-4878-8c95-e7dae90e3a19.html
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the woman had nothing to do with killing the dogs. The boss left her (the bosses) dogs at home and one killed the other.

Well, if your boss job has requirements that put you in a situation where this is a possibility, change jobs, or don't have dogs.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The article is confusing.
The worker was needed at the office, but she didn't answer her phone so her boss had to go to the office. The boss left the dogs home - no one watching them - and the big one ate the little one.   So if the worker would have answered her phone and gone into the office, the boss wouldn't have had to go in and the dogs wouldn't have been home alone and no one would have been eaten. So its the workers fault.
Lunatic logic.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you know it's time to find another job, when....
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only sad thing is that the dog didn't kill the boss.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Classic sociopathic behavior. Someone else is always to blame for your failures.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if your boss's dog is trying to track you down?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did not read the tabloid article...  but according to the headline, she only "killed" the dog.  So, I don't see the problem.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Most bosses think pay is charity.
And see ppl as slaves.
U must be 12? 😆 just kidding.
But seriously I'm 47 and ssdd.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, in the US, you have little leverage here.  Best bet is to start looking for a new job, and to let HR know what is going on.  HR won't protect you, that isn't their job.  But if they get enough complaints over this manager, they will eventually decide she is a liability.

But time to move on, your boss is crazy.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When pooper scooper is part of the job description it is time to think about another career.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I am sorry that this has been your experience.  My experience has not been the same.  All of my bosses have been respectful of boundaries and work\life balance.  They did have expectations that there were times when I would have to step in during an emergency, but that is assumed in any IT job.  When I have been the boss, I have always been respectful of my employees obligations and have always tried to make things right when they have been asked to go above and beyond.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The boss is a complete lunatic who needs to be locked in a room with the big dog for several days. That will fix the issue.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

What if ur boss is a dog??
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd be more concerned about keeping my job at the Mirror.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

She sounds like a biatch
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: So, the woman had nothing to do with killing the dogs. The boss left her (the bosses) dogs at home and one killed the other.

Well, if your boss job has requirements that put you in a situation where this is a possibility, change jobs, or don't have dogs.


Dogs

A dogs best friend.

One way to tell how far a nation has degraded is how much better it treats its pets over its people
 
Gramma
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I've been in the workforce for about 50 years and I've had over 20 different bosses. Some I've enjoyed more than others. But I've only had one that I would consider a real clunker.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Used car salesman run amuck capitalism does tend to breed sociopaths
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

We had a guy damn near drop dead of a heart attack at work. Guys there at the time said he was just working away at his machine then bang to the floor. Paramedics arrive take over CPR, defib him, drag him out. Shift manager and leadmen tell everyone it's bullshiat and he is faking because he was lazy and faked it.

These type of shenanigans have existed everywhere I've worked. I can't imagine any different.
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ladt Gaga's dog walker set the bar too high.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Manager lady, if even capable of feeling guilt, is pushing hers off on the subordinate because she can't handle the fact that she created the very situation that is causing her pain- never even remotely trying to rectify the dangerous and destructive behavior of her pet. She's set herself up as the victim - if you'd just helped me out my poor darling would still be alive!- so she never has to take responsibility or own her lack of action.

Toxic coworkers- especially if they have even an iota of power over you- make not just toxic but vitriolic workplaces. Run, run, run.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: When pooper scooper is part of the job description it is time to think about another career.


Dog poop futures are terrible.  No long term growth prospects
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I worked for the IRS as a Revenue Officer, and dealt with a whole pile of business owners.  There are all kinds out there.  There's the guy who pays his seasonal employees year round, and can barely stay in business, because he's too kind.

Then there's the "I am a pillar of the community" speech giving guy.  This guy behaves like he is single handedly keeping the town employed and together through his charitable giving of wages.  Then I have to explain to him, "No, you're paying them for profitable to you services performed on your behalf, and you're stealing their retirement contributions (we weren't allowed to use the word steal)  You're undercutting/underbidding your competitors, who aren't stealing from their employees.  The best thing I could do for this town would be to seize all your assets and sell them to your competitor, who is operating ethically and legally.  At which point they usually saw the error of their ways.

I've met more of the second type, than the first type.  My sample is also skewed because I didn't visit financially healthy businesses.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: The boss is a complete lunatic who needs to be locked in a room with the big dog for several days. That will fix the issue.


That dog will make The Boss its biatch
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Her big dog has known aggression issues. My manager has complained about how she can't have walkers over because that dog will attack them. She complained about how that dog tore apart her daughter's hamster cage and tore the hamster apart.

Yep, f*ck that, quit your job, it's not your fault. It's your stupid boss's fault that her stupid dog died because her other stupid psycho dog killed it.

Find someone that isn't a sociopath to work for.
 
