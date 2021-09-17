 Skip to content
(KHON2 Honolulu)   Congratulations to surviving Covid-19. Here is your $80,000 hospital bill   (khon2.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I had recently been pondering what the full cost of surviving covid might be. I dont have insurance so...
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Murflette: I had recently been pondering what the full cost of surviving covid might be. I dont have insurance so...


Yeah. That $80K is what he has to pay AFTER the insurance company covered the rest of his $2 million bill...

Sweeney claims the total billed cost of his stay was around $2 million. Sweeney said his insurance company told him that although the hospital was in his network, the doctors that treated him were not.

The thing is, we're in a pandemic, and he was treated by out-of-network doctors because we're in a goddamned pandemic - everyone's on deck, trying to save lives.

If you're not vaccinated, get vaccinated. It's way cheaper.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've heard from a fair number of people now who I work with about how much covid cost them with insurance if they had to go in. Low number was 8K, high number had a lein on their house for $250K waiting for them when they got discharged.

I keep telling the idiots in my life who haven't gotten vaccinated what's waiting if they get sick.

America has been determined to do this in the dumbest, most expensive, deadliest way for some stupid reason.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Kat09tails: America has been determined to do this in the dumbest, most expensive, deadliest way for some stupid reason.


Absent of any context this statement is both frighteningly and depressingly applicable to a vast array of f*cked clusters we're currently facing
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
America is the home of predatory medicine.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah whatever, just pay the goddamn bill.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
canadians laugh. canadianly
 
eKonk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know about everyone else, but I'm sure glad we don't have that commie-socialist government healthcare here in the US. I'd hate to see people survive during a pandemic without going into massive debt.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't forget your insurance premiums paid the other millions of dollars this guy used up, and now he can't even afford the remainder.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nevada man billed $80,000 for lengthy COVID hospital stay

So they only billed him for the first two weeks?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
First Laura Loomer getting COVID and now this... There's only so much schadenfreude I can take in one day subby. *runs on a treadmill*
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eKonk: I don't know about everyone else, but I'm sure glad we don't have that commie-socialist government healthcare here in the US. I'd hate to see people survive during a pandemic without going into massive debt.


It's unamerican. Think of the stockholders.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds low.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Nevada man billed $80,000 for lengthy COVID hospital stay

So they only billed him for the first two weeks?


That wouldnt even cover two weeks.

Average cost of hospital stay is $30,000 for 3 days.

$80k buys you a week.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: America has been determined to do this in the dumbest, most expensive, deadliest way for some stupid reason.


"Hey, that's COMMIE TALK! This is the greatest nation on Erf and we can do no wrong."
/ Tell me, what's it like in a civilized land?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No mention in TFA about whether this guy was vaccinated or not, so I'm going to hold off on caring about his impending medical bankruptcy until I've "done more research."
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nimbull: First Laura Loomer getting COVID and now this... There's only so much schadenfreude I can take in one day subby. *runs on a treadmill*


Guy went into the hospital before the vaccine was available. This isn't a FAFO situation.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size

#NoLivesMatter

We have a really kind of monstrous society.
 
slantsix
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm in Canada and my family doctor is on the provincial COVID task force. I was in his office last week and he told me it costs just under $30k/day for an ICU bed. Of course there may be other costs on top. A quick search says that the average ICU stay in Canada is about 12 to 15 days. So let's say 13*30000= $390,000.

Or, you can get the vaccine. As of yesterday, there are 693 COVID patients across the country. That's about $21M per day.

So anti-maskers are costing the people of Canada millions and millions of dollars every single day, for their selfish freedumbs.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

psilocyberguy: Yeah whatever, just pay the goddamn bill.


No, don't. Stiff the pigs.
 
