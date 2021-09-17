 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   The story of Arc de Triomphe being wrapped up is not fabric-ated   (local21news.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Paris' Arc de Triomphe, Arc de Triomphe, fabric, Paris, Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel  
•       •       •

488 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thisispete
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gatherings | Spaced | Series 1 Episode 2 | Dead Parrot
Youtube AyOqVm_EiQs


Brian: I see it as a tribute to Christo, the artist
Tim: I see it as a waste of Baco, the foil.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a coverup!
 
halotosis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They paid how much for that????
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Even the arch gets to wear a veil, but France still won't allow Muslim women to wear niqab?! What the hell?!
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's the point?

Also, I'd be royally pissed off if I went to see Arc de Triomphe and I couldn't see the monument itself because it was totally wrapped in fabric
 
thisispete
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: What's the point?

Also, I'd be royally pissed off if I went to see Arc de Triomphe and I couldn't see the monument itself because it was totally wrapped in fabric


I mean if the point of art is to engender an emotional response, I suppose confusion is an emotion.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thisispete: qorkfiend: What's the point?

Also, I'd be royally pissed off if I went to see Arc de Triomphe and I couldn't see the monument itself because it was totally wrapped in fabric

I mean if the point of art is to engender an emotional response, I suppose confusion is an emotion.


Fair enough
 
drxym
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Adoring fans - "Christo you're so awesome for wrapping something up. Can you tell us about your next project?"
Christo - "Well I was thinking of wrapping something up. It's pretty much the same thing as all the other times I did it before."
Adoring fans - "Awesome you're so creative, here is a pile of money!!!!"

Hack.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Christo is such a one-trick pony.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Christo is such a one-trick pony.


was.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: What's the point?

Also, I'd be royally pissed off if I went to see Arc de Triomphe and I couldn't see the monument itself because it was totally wrapped in fabric


I was mildly displeased going on a whim to see a lighthouse on Cape Cod last weekend and seeing it in a (very big) renovation tent. I think I'd be a wee bit more displeased if I took a transatlantic flight to see something like the Arc.

\I was doing other stuff too, it was just off the main route to two of the trails I wanted to go to
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"L'Arc de Triomohe is a magnificent symbol of France's military victories-"
"Stop.  Wait, what?"
"It is a beautiful sculpture that-"
"Not that part.  France's military victor-"
"Mon Dieu!  You are right!  Hey, Gaston! Cover that thing in white flags immediately!"
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: "L'Arc de Triomohe is a magnificent symbol of France's military victories-"
"Stop.  Wait, what?"
"It is a beautiful sculpture that-"
"Not that part.  France's military victor-"
"Mon Dieu!  You are right!  Hey, Gaston! Cover that thing in white flags immediately!"


L'Arc de Capitulation.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I met Christo and Jeanne-Claude at a retrospective on Valley Curtain. They were very weird people. I have some signed photos around somewhere. Didn't realize that he was alive as recently as last year.

/csb
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Christo is such a one-trick pony.


Thread's over folks, that's a wrap.
 
zappadog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The wrapping is ok, but I saw the gates in New York City abs it was a very engaging experience. It felt a little magical in the middle of New York
 
Pert
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thisispete: [YouTube video: Gatherings | Spaced | Series 1 Episode 2 | Dead Parrot]

Brian: I see it as a tribute to Christo, the artist
Tim: I see it as a waste of Baco, the foil.


I can't tell you how happy I am to see this as the Boobies. I'll raise a glass to you when it's drinky time. Well batted.

/best comedy series ever
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: I was mildly displeased going on a whim to see a lighthouse on Cape Cod last weekend and seeing it in a (very big) renovation tent. I think I'd be a wee bit more displeased if I took a transatlantic flight to see something like the Arc.


.
I don't think anyone would make a special trip to visit the Arc de Triomphe.
It's just something you see while you're in Paris
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.