Customs and Border Protection intercepts shipments of fake vaccination cards and stickers from China, ordered by people willing to pay for them but not get free shots to prevent a virus that's a total hoax, but also China's fault. Makes sense
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the cards impregnated with Covid-19?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm seriously starting to think COVID-19 makes people dumber.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironic since the people who would buy and sell fake covid cards from China would also blame them for the virus
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: I'm seriously starting to think COVID-19 makes people dumber.


You're not wrong.

https://boingboing.net/2021/08/03/peo​p​le-who-contracted-covid-may-have-subst​antial-drop-in-intelligence-according-​to-the-lancet.html
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proco: g.fro: I'm seriously starting to think COVID-19 makes people dumber.

You're not wrong.

https://boingboing.net/2021/08/03/peop​le-who-contracted-covid-may-have-subst​antial-drop-in-intelligence-according-​to-the-lancet.html


Correlation versus causation?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before doing cybercrimes make being a grifter easy, there were stories of people pulling elaborate cons that netted them less money than if they had got a regular job. The consensus was often that they basically got off on the thrill of the con. I feel this is something similar, the anti-vaxxers are getting off on the idea that they're stigginit, rather than any actual desire to protect themselves.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people import these from China, when they could be generated here with a laser printer and some card stock?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they get a load of what Kinkos can do.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it says Made in USA on my  MAGA cap.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and all the people who placed the orders in the first place were all rounded up and thrown into the darkest prisons where they were never seen again, right?

RIGHT?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: Why do people import these from China, when they could be generated here with a laser printer and some card stock?


www.theonion.com/economists-gently-su​g​gest-american-manufacturing-maybe-1819​572665/amp
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: Why do people import these from China, when they could be generated here with a laser printer and some card stock?


And there's apparently no standard appearance. I've seen two others that differ from mine.
 
fargin a
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do people not have printers?

How hard is it to fake one? We really will outsource (or import) anything and everything.

New levels of laziness and stupidity. Good job team!
 
jimjays
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Before doing cybercrimes make being a grifter easy, there were stories of people pulling elaborate cons that netted them less money than if they had got a regular job. The consensus was often that they basically got off on the thrill of the con. I feel this is something similar, the anti-vaxxers are getting off on the idea that they're stigginit, rather than any actual desire to protect themselves.


That's not unique to politics.

I changed my behavior when DUI culture changed and people I knew were getting them, forced to pay thousands of dollars to lawyers before losing their license for some period of time, having to explain to the boss they weren't at work because they were in jail, couldn't drive the company vehicle because the state pulled their license. All of which could be avoided with a healthful walk home and then again back to the bar to get the car in the morning. Or, EGAD, paying a few bucks for a cab.

And while it 's been pointed out many times that people are buying fraudulent vaccine cards that are free with a quick trip to get a shot, these people are getting sick, losing income while they're out, and accruing serious medical bills. With most of us repeatedly reading how most families have such poor insurance and meager savings that they can be bankrupted with a medical crisis.

.

(
 
IDisME
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, this must be stealth stiggin it?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We need to invent a virus that makes all these antivax people instantly explode like a firework.  This low percentage, slow crap with collateral damage is boring.

/They even put r/hermancainawards behind the app wall.
 
Abox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It actually does make sense if they don't want the vaccine but want into places that require proof of it.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Before doing cybercrimes make being a grifter easy, there were stories of people pulling elaborate cons that netted them less money than if they had got a regular job. The consensus was often that they basically got off on the thrill of the con. I feel this is something similar, the anti-vaxxers are getting off on the idea that they're stigginit, rather than any actual desire to protect themselves.


But in the instance of COVID they're only sticking it to themselves by dying. Well, not literally.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My vaccination card is printed on both sides. I'm pretty sure that's beyond the capabilities of most of the pro-virus people who would rather have the card than the shot.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abox: It actually does make sense if they don't want the vaccine but want into places that require proof of it.


A box doesn't need any proof. It doesn't even care what you died of.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As long as the cards say "Made in the USA", I'm ok with it.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fargin a: Do people not have printers?

How hard is it to fake one? We really will outsource (or import) anything and everything.

New levels of laziness and stupidity. Good job team!


Card stock, a high res image or PDF, and flipping it over to properly print on the back.

Hell, some of the hospitals and shot clinics here gave so many shots they printed their own copies of the CDC card.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: My vaccination card is printed on both sides. I'm pretty sure that's beyond the capabilities of most of the pro-virus people who would rather have the card than the shot.


On one hand you have to turn the paper over (or have duplex printing). That means looking at the little instructions on the tray and seeing which side is up.

You know what, you're probably right.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're printed on the back of fake Arizona ballots.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Test them for bamboo fibres.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In a few hours, we're going to look at a house a few blocks away. The owner died of Covid-19 because he's was a Trumpet. As he got sicker, he shot himself. Many people in our village are superstitious. California Law requires prospective buyers & renters be told of a death in a house for 2 years. We plan on renting the house to a couple & their adult son who are good friends.

I wonder how many other people reach a point of despair where they do this? All could've been prevented by getting a free shot and changing the damn channel. But it wasn't just the "Corona" (as many her call it), he was also facing a divorce - his wife left him. So sad, but we stand to profit since many are superstitious & we aren't. Our prospective tenants know as well. Are the sick who live alone at home committing suicide at a higher rate now?
 
