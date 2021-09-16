 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   Dodgy moving company farks around, finds out what happens when you auction off the belongings of a customer you can't reach - but who was on a military base, in a sergeant's uniform, when you boxed up those belongings   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
7
    More: Asinine, Federal government of the United States, United States Department of Justice, Family, Justice Department, U.S. Attorney's Office, Military base, Technical Sergeant, Moving and relocation  
•       •       •

327 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 5:30 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They don't exactly get the best Yelp reviews...or Google reviews...or a good BBB review (where they're not accredited). Is there such a thing as a "good" moving company anymore?
 
daffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Next time do it to civilians.
 
Al!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: They don't exactly get the best Yelp reviews...or Google reviews...or a good BBB review (where they're not accredited). Is there such a thing as a "good" moving company anymore?


They're getting some great exposure, though, and for some people that's the most important part.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

daffy: Next time do it to civilians.


According to the article, they have. They were holding people's furniture hostage while demanding higher payment than what was agreed.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dodgy moving company...but I repeat myself
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: They don't exactly get the best Yelp reviews...or Google reviews...or a good BBB review (where they're not accredited). Is there such a thing as a "good" moving company anymore?


CSB: When I moved out of my folks place about 10 years ago to settle out of state, we contracted a smaller group like this to do the moving.  They ended up showing up in a rented Penske truck (1st red flag) and then had us pay all but a few hundred for the move up front (it was only like $1500 total).  Fast forward to me in my new out of state apartment about 2 days later calling the moving company asking when they were planning to show up.  They ended up canceling the first date and had "delays" for over a month getting me my stuff.  When they did finally show up, they tried to charge me $200 more and refused to give me my belongings until I paid.  We ended up filing a complaint with the state AG in my parents home state (they actually did end up getting investigated and shut down over similar acts).

On the opposite end of the spectrum, when I moved to my current place about 7 years ago, my current company paid for the move.  Got an actual professional outfit to do it, one of the ones that actually boxes your stuff for you for liability.  I only beat them to my new place by literal minutes.

/you get what you pay for
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: Got an actual professional outfit to do it, one of the ones that actually boxes your stuff for you for liability.


This is obscenely expensive, but oh so worth it.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.