(WBRZ Baton Rouge)   Now former Walmart associate informs the store of her intention to quit. Over the PA system. Scarface impressed   (wbrz.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hear Subway is hiring.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Saw this last night on Imgur.

In before all the "Don't burn bridges/you'll never work again/good luck getting unemployment" comments from people that don't know how any of that works.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Saw this last night on Imgur.

In before all the "Don't burn bridges/you'll never work again/good luck getting unemployment" comments from people that don't know how any of that works.


Don't you understand?  It's going on her PERMANENT RECORD!
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good for her.  I hope she gets up to something cooler next.  Working day to day whilst management explicitly reminds you that you're replaceable can't be fun.

I'd probably last about five minutes working in the electronics section at Walmart.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least she did it with a PA system instead of a gun. And everything she said, I could have said about my last job. And it was not a Walmart but a billion dollar global enterprise.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm curious who Jared is and why he's a pervert.

Dudes like that should probably be made to feel uncomfortable by have other dudes pinch their ass and other things they do to women.

/it is Walmart, so I automatically assume the worst about their management.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I'm curious who Jared is and why he's a pervert.

Dudes like that should probably be made to feel uncomfortable by have other dudes pinch their ass and other things they do to women.

/it is Walmart, so I automatically assume the worst about their management.


He's probably the 35 year old that tries to liquor up the 16 year old cashiers because he exudes "creepy serial killer" vibes to everyone, and even $5 crack whores cross the street walking by his house
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Saw this last night on Imgur.

In before all the "Don't burn bridges/you'll never work again/good luck getting unemployment" comments from people that don't know how any of that works.


Yeah, but now she is googleable. That is a level of bridge burning you only want to attempt if you are a Sports hero. I guess she could take a year off working and everyone will forget about it.
 
daffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think she is very brave. I quit one job because I was pushed by a supervisor to report the assistant manager for doing things that were against the rules. Unfortunately the manager was friends. He let the assistant manager  write my evaluation. I worked twice as hard as anyone else. I was the only one that did not get a raise. I walked over to the registers and told the other workers. They were shocked. I told them everything that happened. This man smoked ciggarettes in the store after we closed. My friend walked into it after he left it on the table. He made her take the deposit to the bank. He never did any work. I found out a few moths later that he was fired from another store due to "money irregularities". I think that's why he had her do the deposits. If someone figured out that he was skimming, he could turn the blame on her.

I wish this girl luck and I'm sure she will be fine.
 
minorshan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Saw this last night on Imgur.

In before all the "Don't burn bridges/you'll never work again/good luck getting unemployment" comments from people that don't know how any of that works.


You could apply at any other Walmart about a month from now and I doubt they'd flag her even if she checked      Previous Employee. Because it's all run through computers that "check" long before humans see a thing. They are the final boss of all the corporates.

Not that she should want to. A more personalized workspace (within reasonable demands) is what everyone deserves.

/sorry for the rant but too many years post 2009 + too many hoops lined with shiat you're told is gravy has pissed me off and hurt bad
//never mind how farked up retail is in general
 
Robinfro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Robinfro: Saw this last night on Imgur.

In before all the "Don't burn bridges/you'll never work again/good luck getting unemployment" comments from people that don't know how any of that works.

Yeah, but now she is googleable. That is a level of bridge burning you only want to attempt if you are a Sports hero. I guess she could take a year off working and everyone will forget about it.


I've been a hiring manager. Granted, it was for shiat pay, but I'd hire her. Because she'd know when to knock my dick in the dirt if I let the position go to my head.

My best friend & I started out as GM & delivery driver & progressed to Area Mgr & Asst. GM for two stores.

Those biggest swinging cock on the block fights in the mgrs office were epic.

I'd hire her in a heartbeat.
 
