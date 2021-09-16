 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Lamb from the lamb lab on the lam   (upi.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, Utah, Salt Lake City, University officials, Infectious disease, Domestic sheep, Simple Plan, Josie Ho, Salt Lake Tribune  
•       •       •

168 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 8:36 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
bam-a-lamb
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Skulls for the Skull Throne.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now I want to eat some lamb.
 
jdetweiler
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
+1 internets for you, subby.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a genetically enhanced lamb that will bring the sheep to power. Time to start digging that fallout shelter.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

433: bam-a-lamb


Whoa, Black Betty!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a great rack on that lamb.  Mmmmmm.  With mint sauce.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: 433: bam-a-lamb

Whoa, Black Betty!


Just because I want to hear it.

Ram Jam - Black Betty
Youtube I_2D8Eo15wE
 
lurkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Animal control officers attempted to capture the lamb..."
How dumb are these people?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, call him Mint Jelly.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ain't mutton gonna happen.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Soon Bob Loblaw will be lobbing law bombs.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"You'll never catch me alive coppers!"
cdnph.upi.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.