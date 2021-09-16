 Skip to content
(WJRT)   Girl has hair cut by school, father files million dollar lawsuit. Subby got a mullet at BoRics, and had to pay $7 for it   (abc12.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Racism, Teacher, school district, Intentional infliction of emotional distress, School, High school, Education, Race  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give yourself a look. Check it out!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure this is where alcohol, six months at a strip mall karate school, and the anger from being passed over for deputy regional assistant sales manager all come together and justify the existence of youtube
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... hair cuts are in the Constitution?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screams biracially
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait... hair cuts are in the Constitution?


Many states have what are called Crown Laws to prevent the discrimination towards people who have different hair.

Before Crown Laws...many schools had hair policies that, while may not have intended to discriminate, absolutely discriminated against people with different hair.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?


I was kind of wondering the same thing?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
everyone involved had good intentions for cutting Jurnee's hair.

Why? Did you do chemotherapy on her also?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So her rights were violated.  Won't her rights just grow back in a few weeks?  I'm sure it's not that traumatic.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?


https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-can​a​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At first I was like

[some outrage meme here]

I read the article ...

And then I was all like

[I'm  okay with this meme here]
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If that was my kid I'd be PISSED.  You don't just get to do that to someone, it could be considered assault. Plus 2 other teachers were aware that this hair cutting was going to take place? WTF
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait... hair cuts are in the Constitution?


wut?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."


Well then the parents should be suing that hairdresser for giving the kid such a horrible haircut that it still looked like a 7 year old cut it.  The parents should also be beaten for naming their kid Jurnee.  Who names their kid after a shiatty 70's band?
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."

Well then the parents should be suing that hairdresser for giving the kid such a horrible haircut that it still looked like a 7 year old cut it.  The parents should also be beaten for naming their kid Jurnee.  Who names their kid after a shiatty 70's band?


Tell me what are the approved names and hairstyles allowed in your 'Murica.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tony Harrison This is an outrage.
Youtube YBCq8XDgrP0
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A library employee, who also works as a hairdresser and cut Jurnee's hair at school,

Wait... amateur uninvited haircuts are in the curriculum?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
With an 80/20 lawyer split, even if it settles for $1, dad is still ahead.

The traumatized little Henderson will probably be one who ends up with a 'dip me in wax and call me Harry,' fetish.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I feel like I should do a PSA:

Hi everyone! You all know me, my sarcasm and shenanigans. What you might not know is I, like many Americans, have different hair.

Sometimes styles and cuts that work for you will not work for me. Trying to impose styles that won't work for me on me makes me look ridiculous. I, like many other people, would rather not look more ridiculous than I already do.

This may seem small and yes this girl's hair will grow back but she, nor anyone else, should be forced to look ridiculous by having hair styles that simply do not work for them imposed on them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."

Well then the parents should be suing that hairdresser for giving the kid such a horrible haircut that it still looked like a 7 year old cut it.  The parents should also be beaten for naming their kid Jurnee.  Who names their kid after a shiatty 70's band?

Tell me what are the approved names and hairstyles allowed in your 'Murica.


Oh, sorry.  Did your parents get "creative" with your name too?  I bet everyone just loves it.  No no, they really do.
 
invictus2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?


I due agree that the parents should of fixed the situation. Yet, if I was in the faculity I wouldn't touch the kids head irregardless if I could cut hair( barber/beautician background allegedly) and have sympathy to the child's predicament. Also, we don't know what predjudice some kids could of said to her.( Ginned up by the parents) not the idea of her kid peers.
/ Michigander we have a lot of idiots
/ It has gotten better
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I feel like I should do a PSA:

Hi everyone! You all know me, my sarcasm and shenanigans. What you might not know is I, like many Americans, have different hair.

Sometimes styles and cuts that work for you will not work for me. Trying to impose styles that won't work for me on me makes me look ridiculous. I, like many other people, would rather not look more ridiculous than I already do.

This may seem small and yes this girl's hair will grow back but she, nor anyone else, should be forced to look ridiculous by having hair styles that simply do not work for them imposed on them.


Well, also, since when do teachers just decide to take one of the kids to a room somewhere in the school and cut its hair because reasons?

I never even imagined asking a question like this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?


Tuff love
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Aquapope: So her rights were violated.  Won't her rights just grow back in a few weeks?  I'm sure it's not that traumatic.


and that tells me you're just a bot, because you've never been to school
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait... hair cuts are in the Constitution?


I believe it's in a subsection of the 14th Amendment
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."

Well then the parents should be suing that hairdresser for giving the kid such a horrible haircut that it still looked like a 7 year old cut it.  The parents should also be beaten for naming their kid Jurnee.  Who names their kid after a shiatty 70's band?


the same horrible people that give names like "Jeebus Saves"
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What kind of scissors are they giving kids these days? At that age in school we got those round nose bent contraptions that if you were lucky would cut construction paper and thin cardboard. A sheet of notebook paper would just bend between the blades.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."

Well then the parents should be suing that hairdresser for giving the kid such a horrible haircut that it still looked like a 7 year old cut it.  The parents should also be beaten for naming their kid Jurnee.  Who names their kid after a shiatty 70's band?

Tell me what are the approved names and hairstyles allowed in your 'Murica.

Oh, sorry.  Did your parents get "creative" with your name too?  I bet everyone just loves it.  No no, they really do.


What the actual fark is your problem? Seriously, why show up to a thread about a kid being assualted TWICE at school and start ragging on her or her parents?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."

Well then the parents should be suing that hairdresser for giving the kid such a horrible haircut that it still looked like a 7 year old cut it.  The parents should also be beaten for naming their kid Jurnee.  Who names their kid after a shiatty 70's band?

Tell me what are the approved names and hairstyles allowed in your 'Murica.

Oh, sorry.  Did your parents get "creative" with your name too?  I bet everyone just loves it.  No no, they really do.


how much flair are you wearing?  because I'm just saying that we want you to express yourself, and wear as much flair as you like.

timmy over there has 52 pieces of flair.  so we want you to feel creative and wear as much flair as you like
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jimmy Hoffmeyer, who is Black and white

Fark user imageView Full Size


That one line tells you everything you need to know about this "journalist":

1) black is capitalized and white isn't.

2) This was written by a bot, because that's how bots are programmed these days.

What can we learn from the article, though?  Two things:

1) A girl's classmate took safety scissors and ruined her hair.  Parents had no problem with this, because said classmate was too poor to be worth suing.

2) A faculty member who was a trained hairdresser on the side attempted to repair the damage.  However, said faculty member worked for the school, which is to say the government, which is to say an entity with lots of money that can be sued out of them.

3) Her parents are the type of soulless asshats who will use any excuse they can think of to try to try sue someone because they think the world owes them not just a living but a damn good/easy living to boot.


These legal-leech types are essentially sociopaths.  They don't care about anyone but themselves and see everyone else in the world as nothing but wallets waiting to be squeezed.  That the cost of their lawsuit will damage the education of every child in that school means nothing to them. They'd burn that whole school to the ground with everyone in it if you offered them a new car to do it.  What if their own daughter was still in the school as it burned?  Throw in a stereo system and they'd call it good.

These are the kinds of people who, if you were having a heart attack, would steal your wallet and then film your death on their phones and try to monetize it YouTube.

Full disclosure: In my youth I once briefly dated a girl who's family lived entirely off suing people.  Need money to buy a new house?  Rent a car and slam it into the side of a semi.  For the fifth time in as many years.  Last time I saw her she was getting shoved into a police car for fraud.  So I am familiar with this particular psych profile.  Why yes, they all did coke, how did you know?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."

Well then the parents should be suing that hairdresser for giving the kid such a horrible haircut that it still looked like a 7 year old cut it.  The parents should also be beaten for naming their kid Jurnee.  Who names their kid after a shiatty 70's band?

Tell me what are the approved names and hairstyles allowed in your 'Murica.

Oh, sorry.  Did your parents get "creative" with your name too?  I bet everyone just loves it.  No no, they really do.

What the actual fark is your problem? Seriously, why show up to a thread about a kid being assualted TWICE at school and start ragging on her or her parents?


A kid being assaulted.  Grow up.  The teacher imagined she was helping since it didn't seem like the parents gave a shiat.  Not too different than giving a kid a warm jacket to wear when its cold out.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

invictus2: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I due agree that the parents should of fixed the situation. Yet, if I was in the faculity I wouldn't touch the kids head irregardless if I could cut hair( barber/beautician background allegedly) and have sympathy to the child's predicament. Also, we don't know what predjudice some kids could of said to her.( Ginned up by the parents) not the idea of her kid peers.
/ Michigander we have a lot of idiots
/ It has gotten better


the parents did take their kid to a hair stylist.

apparently the teachers and librarian didn't agrre with either the kid, the kid's parents, the hairstylist.

it's kinda like the teachers forcing the kid to change their clothes because they didn't like the way they looked.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."

Well then the parents should be suing that hairdresser for giving the kid such a horrible haircut that it still looked like a 7 year old cut it.  The parents should also be beaten for naming their kid Jurnee.  Who names their kid after a shiatty 70's band?

the same horrible people that give names like "Jeebus Saves"


the voice of raisin: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."

Well then the parents should be suing that hairdresser for giving the kid such a horrible haircut that it still looked like a 7 year old cut it.  The parents should also be beaten for naming their kid Jurnee.  Who names their kid after a shiatty 70's band?

the same horrible people that give names like "Jeebus Saves"


At least my parents weren't so impressed by vocals from an 80's fad advertising campaign that they named me after them.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Jimmy Hoffmeyer, who is Black and white

[Fark user image image 255x267]

That one line tells you everything you need to know about this "journalist":

1) black is capitalized and white isn't.

2) This was written by a bot, because that's how bots are programmed these days.

What can we learn from the article, though?  Two things:

1) A girl's classmate took safety scissors and ruined her hair.  Parents had no problem with this, because said classmate was too poor to be worth suing.

2) A faculty member who was a trained hairdresser on the side attempted to repair the damage.  However, said faculty member worked for the school, which is to say the government, which is to say an entity with lots of money that can be sued out of them.

3) Her parents are the type of soulless asshats who will use any excuse they can think of to try to try sue someone because they think the world owes them not just a living but a damn good/easy living to boot.


These legal-leech types are essentially sociopaths.  They don't care about anyone but themselves and see everyone else in the world as nothing but wallets waiting to be squeezed.  That the cost of their lawsuit will damage the education of every child in that school means nothing to them. They'd burn that whole school to the ground with everyone in it if you offered them a new car to do it.  What if their own daughter was still in the school as it burned?  Throw in a stereo system and they'd call it good.

These are the kinds of people who, if you were having a heart attack, would steal your wallet and then film your death on their phones and try to monetize it YouTube.

Full disclosure: In my youth I once briefly dated a girl who's family lived entirely off suing people.  Need money to buy a new house?  Rent a car and slam it into the side of a semi.  For the fifth time in as many years.  Last time I saw her she was getting shoved into a police car for fraud.  So I am familiar with this particular psych profile.  Why yes, they all did coke, how did you know?


https://www.abc12.com/2021/04/20/fath​e​r-outraged-after-teacher-cut-his-daugh​ters-hair-without-permission/

article linked from tfa

"Hoffmeyer said his daughter got three haircuts that week -- one from another student, one from an actual hairstylist and a third one from her teacher. The last one sent her home in tears and her father demanding answers."
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: the voice of raisin: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."

Well then the parents should be suing that hairdresser for giving the kid such a horrible haircut that it still looked like a 7 year old cut it.  The parents should also be beaten for naming their kid Jurnee.  Who names their kid after a shiatty 70's band?

the same horrible people that give names like "Jeebus Saves"

the voice of raisin: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."

Well then the parents should be suing that hairdresser for giving the kid such a horrible haircut that it still looked like a 7 year old cut it.  The parents should also be beaten for naming their kid Jurnee.  Who names their kid after a shiatty 70's band?

the same horrible people that give names like "Jeebus Saves"

At least my parents weren't so impressed by vocals from an 80's fad advertising campaign that they named me after them.


you were saying...
Jesus Saves - Travis Cottrell
Youtube WFgAnhHhesk
 
ansius
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Listen, it's considered to be bad form to cut someone else's kid's hair without asking their parents first. Many parents would get pretty upset about someone else changing the way their kid looks.

But is it really a violation of their constitutional rights?

Note: I'm old enough to have grown up in an era where it was ok for adults to discipline other peoples' kids for them.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."

Well then the parents should be suing that hairdresser for giving the kid such a horrible haircut that it still looked like a 7 year old cut it.  The parents should also be beaten for naming their kid Jurnee.  Who names their kid after a shiatty 70's band?

Tell me what are the approved names and hairstyles allowed in your 'Murica.

Oh, sorry.  Did your parents get "creative" with your name too?  I bet everyone just loves it.  No no, they really do.

What the actual fark is your problem? Seriously, why show up to a thread about a kid being assualted TWICE at school and start ragging on her or her parents?

A kid being assaulted.  Grow up.  The teacher imagined she was helping since it didn't seem like the parents gave a shiat.  Not too different than giving a kid a warm jacket to wear when its cold out.


The parents literally took the kid to a hair dresser after the first event happened.  The librarian that did this saw the hair, thought it didn't look good enough for her and cut it without talking to her legal guardians.  You seem like the kind of d-bag that would think its ok to spank other people's kids in public.
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."


How could they leave that out of the article we read? It flips the perspective. It validates the parents instead of making them look neglectful and litigious.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thought experiment. Your boss takes one look at your hair, orders you to sit down, then calls up janitorial services to give you a bowl cut. You begin to protest, but says, "Let Herman cut your hair, or your fired."

The little girl had no power of protest; she was just led back by adults and given a shiatty haircut to "fix" the perceived problem. She wasn't acting out, she wasn't dressed inappropriately, no. They decided to fark with her hair without permission.

A million dollars? fark no, that's preposterous. But their aggression should not stand. The school needs a firm slap down to dissuade teachers and cooks and janitors and school librarians from messing with students' bodies.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

morg: SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."

How could they leave that out of the article we read? It flips the perspective. It validates the parents instead of making them look neglectful and litigious.


Well...I mean, reporting of a biracial person by an American outlet versus one from overseas...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Jeebus Saves: SN1987a goes boom: Stargazer86: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I was kind of wondering the same thing?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-cana​da-58591006

They did. "Two days later, Jurnee returned home from school with the hair on the other side of her head cut - even though she had been taken to a hairdresser who had given her an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious."

Well then the parents should be suing that hairdresser for giving the kid such a horrible haircut that it still looked like a 7 year old cut it.  The parents should also be beaten for naming their kid Jurnee.  Who names their kid after a shiatty 70's band?

Tell me what are the approved names and hairstyles allowed in your 'Murica.

Oh, sorry.  Did your parents get "creative" with your name too?  I bet everyone just loves it.  No no, they really do.

What the actual fark is your problem? Seriously, why show up to a thread about a kid being assualted TWICE at school and start ragging on her or her parents?

A kid being assaulted.  Grow up.  The teacher imagined she was helping since it didn't seem like the parents gave a shiat.  Not too different than giving a kid a warm jacket to wear when its cold out.

The parents literally took the kid to a hair dresser after the first event happened.  The librarian that did this saw the hair, thought it didn't look good enough for her and cut it without talking to her legal guardians.  You seem like the kind of d-bag that would think its ok to spank other people's kids in public.


What kind of monster do you think I am?  I just tell the little shiats who cant behave that I'll be hiding in their closet later, and when they're sleeping I'll poop in their toy box.
 
invictus2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: invictus2: morg: Why didn't the parents fix the hair in the two days since the other student cut it?

I due agree that the parents should of fixed the situation. Yet, if I was in the faculity I wouldn't touch the kids head irregardless if I could cut hair( barber/beautician background allegedly) and have sympathy to the child's predicament. Also, we don't know what predjudice some kids could of said to her.( Ginned up by the parents) not the idea of her kid peers.
/ Michigander we have a lot of idiots
/ It has gotten better

the parents did take their kid to a hair stylist.

apparently the teachers and librarian didn't agrre with either the kid, the kid's parents, the hairstylist.

it's kinda like the teachers forcing the kid to change their clothes because they didn't like the way they looked.


sorry it was  janky article I read one and two links

/ Jebus that's terrible for a kid
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ansius: Listen, it's considered to be bad form to cut someone else's kid's hair without asking their parents first. Many parents would get pretty upset about someone else changing the way their kid looks.

But is it really a violation of their constitutional rights?

Note: I'm old enough to have grown up in an era where it was ok for adults to discipline other peoples' kids for them.


So you're what - infinity years old?
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Death by Spaghettification: If that was my kid I'd be PISSED.  You don't just get to do that to someone, it could be considered assault. Plus 2 other teachers were aware that this hair cutting was going to take place? WTF


Seriously, how in the hell did anyone at the school think that was a good idea? If the haircut was that disruptive then send the kid home and have the parents deal with it. You might still end up on the news but at least you won't be getting sued for one meelion dollars.
 
