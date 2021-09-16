 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Anyone seen this biatchin Camaro?
23
    More: PSA, Lakes Area Police Department, Chevrolet, Chevrolet Camaro, London, classic car, past week, Chevrolet Corvette, Chevrolet Nova  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 12:41 AM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's the Sand Bar?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where the hell is Chisago?  Is that near Baltinore?  Or Las Angeles?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Judging by the drip pan under the motor I'm guessing the thief didn't make it very far. Maybe follow the trail of oil drippings to their den of thievery?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'75 Chevy Camaro stolen in Chisago County, police investigating

"You spelled Chicago wrong!"
Fark user imageView Full Size


"No, not Chicago, Chisago. That's how you spell that county's name"
Fark user imageView Full Size


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somacandra: What's the Sand Bar?


It's a place that lets sixteen years olds drink.  I thought everyone knew that?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It won't be seen on the street again until it's in another country far away from here.  Sorry, dude.
 
tzarro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TortugaKat: Somacandra: What's the Sand Bar?

It's a place that lets sixteen years olds drink.  I thought everyone knew that?


Who's gonna be there?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good lord, I thought mine had been beat to death by the previous owners. This one has been butchered.
 
angryjd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Doughnuts on your neighbor.
 
focusthis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Owner will have to ride the bus.
 
rfenster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My dad's the mayor.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

angryjd: Doughnuts on your neighbor.


Depends on the neighbor...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rfenster: My dad's the mayor.


And if I happen to run you down, please don't leave a scratch
 
rfenster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah wow, how'd ya get a car? Oh, my folks drove it up here from the Bahamas
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That model doesn't look good as a convertible. I don't think it even came in that configuration, it's a cheesy chop job.
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Dead Milkmen: Bitchin' Camaro
Youtube 1v3CzvQ9e_w
 
danvon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Judging by the drip pan under the motor I'm guessing the thief didn't make it very far. Maybe follow the trail of oil drippings to their den of thievery?


If there's a Small Block Chevy out there with more than 25K miles that doesn't leak oil from its 2-piece rear main seal, it's valve cover, or it's timing chain cover, I've yet to see it.
 
VYV
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My favorite bands demo is in the tape player.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TortugaKat: Somacandra: What's the Sand Bar?

It's a place that lets sixteen years olds drink.  I thought everyone knew that?


Ah, cool.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

VYV: [Fark user image image 425x425]
My favorite bands demo is in the tape player.


I hear they do a Doors show.
 
Ganon D. Mire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: angryjd: Doughnuts on your neighbor.

Depends on the neighbor...

[lady in tub full of donuts]


Fark user imageView Full Size

the press will never allow this to look good
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: fragMasterFlash: angryjd: Doughnuts on your neighbor.

Depends on the neighbor...

[lady in tub full of donuts]

[Fark user image 259x194] [View Full Size image _x_]
the press will never allow this to look good


That image was inspired by a similar one of Madonna that may or may not be safe for work. Do with that information what you will.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

