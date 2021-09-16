 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   Just call them freedom booms   (ky3.com) divider line
    Missouri, Springfield, Missouri  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sorry, it was chili night
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was the cartel taking out a rival casino.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Usually a loud boom anywhere in Missouri is a meth lab exploding.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But what gender was it?
 
Flincher
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ivermectin kicked in
 
EL EM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I read that as freedom boobs. Disappoint.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Missouri?
Ok, Boom Boom
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: But what gender was it?


the amoke was purple, so your guess is as good as mine
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flincher: Ivermectin kicked in


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Madman drummers bummers: But what gender was it?

the amoke was purple, so your guess is as good as mine


I'm guessing this: "Amoke Kubat is an artist, weaver, sacred doll maker, and occasional stand-up comedian, and has been in-residence at the Target Studio since fall 2019."

Purple seems to work just fine.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder what Tigra and Bunny feel about this.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I lived near Niagara Falls in the early 60s, there was a huge billboard that said : Pardon our noise, it's the sound of freedom.
As A 12 year old boy, I loved the sonic booms.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I wonder what Tigra and Bunny feel about this.


I wish I didn't get that reference.  Now I feel old.
L'Trimm - Cars with the Boom (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6fMERyRz498
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

davebarnes: When I lived near Niagara Falls in the early 60s, there was a huge billboard that said : Pardon our noise, it's the sound of freedom.
As A 12 year old boy, I loved the sonic booms.


As a kid growing up in (West) Germany, we lived in a 50m low level flying zone, had F-4's, F-104's, G-91's and later A-10's and Tornados screaming over our rooftops constantly. Yep, at that time I loved it, too, though no one ever called it "Klang der Freiheit".
Moving to SoCal in the early 90s, there were regular wildfires set off by live fire exercises at Camp Pendleton, and people called it the price of freedom. I called it kühle Hilfe.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boeing boom might be more appropriate since Boeing employees were flying it at the time.
 
Flincher
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I wonder what Tigra and Bunny feel about this.

I wish I didn't get that reference.  Now I feel old.
[YouTube video: L'Trimm - Cars with the Boom (Official Music Video)]


Wow...the 90's had some issues
 
