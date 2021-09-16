 Skip to content
(Fox 17 Nashville)   Kentucky doctor:"It's hard to tell someone who is 40 years old that they're going to be dead within 24 hours and there's nothing we can do"   (fox17.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But why listen to this doctor when Niki Minaj has a cousin who knows a guy who says his balls swelled up?

"That is so weird. I got my shot in the arm. " - Seth Myers
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suppose I can do it for a bit.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: I suppose I can do it for a bit.


Hell, I'm all out of empathy for 90+% of these idiots to the point where I'd probably pay some cash to basically tell them that they're making the world a better place by dying since they are too stupid to live in a civilized society.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're gonna get enough practice to make it easier.

if you want to or not.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry no one prepped you doc, but even medics in the military get some training on dealing with death.   Better toughen up, because you're going to see a lot of death and needless suffering.

Happens all the time in rural clinics around the world.  Stop assuming that living in America protects you from shortages, ignorance, etc.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me be the bastard
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hesitation is an expensive luxury during a pandemic
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I would think it would be pretty easy.

I mean, even if you do it wrong, awkwardly, or without proper etiquette, it's not as if that person will still be mad at you in a week or a month or a year.  No one will harbor a grudge for any length of time.

/Just say, "smoke 'em if you got 'em" or something.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
balthrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 462x452]


yeah I'm so ste... borrowing this for... science,  no it's just that funny.
 
fat boy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

balthrop: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 462x452]

yeah I'm so ste... borrowing this for... science,  no it's just that funny.


You might as well. I certainly did.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The especially hard part has got to be squaring the expressions of empathy with the thoughts of "you did it to yourself you god damn moron".
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My wife says that shiat all the time, I sleep with one eye open.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just play the Dukes of Hazzard theme song instead.
/DNRTFA
//Forgot what state Hazzard County is in
///If the person was actually vaccinated then I take all my snark back
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Based on what I'm seeing, using crayons and a having someone dressed like a clown might help.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Sorry no one prepped you doc, but even medics in the military get some training on dealing with death.   Better toughen up, because you're going to see a lot of death and needless suffering.

Happens all the time in rural clinics around the world.  Stop assuming that living in America protects you from shortages, ignorance, etc.


Yeah, that's what came through in his remarks. Naivety.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tell them? Naw, just add a little bourbon to their feeding tube and let them fade away in something approaching peace.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More social security for me, that's what I think.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Death is permanent. There is no grand after-party with your best buds and your lost pets. Your brain stops, there are no more thoughts or time for reflection. You cease to exist entirely. The last mortal moments are spent suffocating and struggling for life.

Seems asinine to piss away the one actual miracle, life, for some farking psychotic rhetoric about how you think your freedoms are being encroached on by trying to help you extend the nothing of your existence.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just hire someone to tell them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It getting scary again.
 
mononymous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kudayta: I suppose I can do it for a bit.


I couldn't.  Wouldn't be able to get the words out, between the giggles.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I never imagined farkers would get off so hard because of Moran's dying of COVID.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Sorry no one prepped you doc, but even medics in the military get some training on dealing with death.   Better toughen up, because you're going to see a lot of death and needless suffering.

Happens all the time in rural clinics around the world.  Stop assuming that living in America protects you from shortages, ignorance, etc.


Ah yes, the courage of the non-combatant.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: I never imagined farkers would get off so hard because of Moran's dying of COVID.


Don't kink shame.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The sooner they die, the fewer resources they'll tie up.  Should have worn that mask and taken the vaccine. Instead, you chose to listen to an orange baboon. Too bad, so sad.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Tell them? Naw, just add a little bourbon to their feeding tube and let them fade away in something approaching peace.


Fark that.  It would make my day knowing the last thing these assholes heard before they choked to death is me whispering "You're drowning in your own lung goop because you're a selfish moron" in their ear.   I'd volunteer for that shiat.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ICU beds are at a premium nationwide in general and south of the Mason Dixon line in particular.  We've grown weary of the unfortunate fully-vaccinated-patient-relegated-to-​waiting-list-status stories of late.  Yet there is a win-win strategy available that can be immediately implemented with zero bureaucratic interference.

Patient passes away in less than three seconds.
Death Certificate can read "Upper Respiratory Difficulty," keeping the "pandemic hoax" narrative alive.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I shall now see myself out and shall isolate for an indeterminate time.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
yes but his patient i'm sure "did his own research"
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well if they quit hogging all the ivermectin maybe they would have something to do for these poor fafos.

/s
//s!
///s.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Just hire someone to tell them.

[Fark user image 425x283]


These guys'll do it for a song.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, it's twice as hard to tell someone who's 30 they have 18 hours or someone who's 60 only 48 hours.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here, try this, doc:

"You're going to die in 24 hours, and it's completely your fault, you farking idiot, and fark you for perpetuating this situation."

See, not so hard.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If they chose not to get vaccinated then I would recommend telling them while wearing a clown nose, spinning noisemakers and tossing streamers.
 
smeag0l
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
An anti-vaxxer I know tend to hide behind anything pro-vaccine as "main stream media".
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
d2zfp6uemhh7c1.cloudfront.netView Full Size

"It just gets easier, because I'm so goddamn good! Git some! Git Some!"
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My FIL had a heart attack today. He's in a tent outside the hospital that's filled up with unvaccinated slimeballs. So when do we push the button on these salt-of-the-earth imbeciles?
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: [preview.redd.it image 850x703]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kudayta: I suppose I can do it for a bit.


That's what I was going to say.   Line up all the dying antivaxx and I'll tell them.  I'll also show them the people who can't get a bed and died because of people like him so in his last minutes he will know what a fark he is.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey, I've got good news!

What is it, doc?

This time tomorrow, this bed is going to be free!

I get to leave this place?

Yep!

Woo hoo!

-and scene-
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
