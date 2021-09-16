 Skip to content
(The Morning Call)   Pennsylvania sets liquor ration at 2 bottles per day. We've always been at war with Eastjersey   (mcall.com) divider line
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because of our "fondness" for beer, we would not have developed agriculture to produce the crops for distillation, and without agriculture, we would not be able to feed more people than we had, allowing a segment of the population to sit on their ass and think up stuff to make things better, more efficient and create wealth, and without that, we wouldn't have civilization!

Homer was right... D'oh!
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's what we get for pouring all those infinite glasses.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I Need all you waitresses to swing by the packie before your shift.
Every day.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that is a local/regional thing as I am due for a Costco run to pick up a fresh handle of bourbon.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big are the bottles?
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Pennsylvania. Such a nice state to drive through. ...And yet, so glad I live in Virginia. Pardon me while I pour another cheap-ass whiskey blend from a bulk purchase a few days back.

aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...fark you, Pennsylvania.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rationing to 2 bottles a day is a very good way to get people who normally buy 2 bottles a month to start buying 2 bottles a day in case it runs out.

See also: gasoline, toilet paper, etc.
 
srb68
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me where did the Whiskey Rebellion" start again.. that's right Pennsylvania!!!

Whiskey Rebellion 2 drunken boogaloo
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TotalWine store owners in the DE-PA border rubbing their hands with glee.
 
Farabor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheesh. They are rationing a tiny portion of the total kinds of alcohol they sell due to supply shortages.   Sounds like an opportunity to try something less popular/known
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand their desire to limit liquor purchases in PA. Especially south central PA. There's a reason Live wrote the song "Shiat Town".

/grew up in York
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sotua: TotalWine store owners in the DE-PA border rubbing their hands with glee.


Maryland also.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So for the whiskey it's mostly stuff from Sazerac/Buffalo Trace that's been on allocation since well before the pandemic.

The Russell Reserve caught me until I saw it was the barrel proof, not a huge demand item so probably supply limited due to the demand for the normal strength which is one of the best values in Bourbon.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State-run liquor system?  What commie nonsense is this?  Why haven't rabid free-marketers wiped that out already?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pennsylvania has some of the weirdest liquor laws. Traveled there from Wisconsin and had to go to two different stores for all my boozy needs. and there was a limit on how much beer I could buy at once.

In Wisconsin you could fill up a cart with liquor and beer and everyone  would be asking if they could join you
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hehe, apparently good headline subby, you can tell how many folks didn't RTFA =)
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't worry folks, I'm sure the "free market" will find a solution.  It always does.

If you need me this weekend I'll be driving this utility van full of beer to Pennsylvania.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

discrete unit: It's what we get for pouring all those infinite glasses.
[Fark user image 498x268] [View Full Size image _x_]


Horse Feathers (3/9) Movie CLIP - Recruiting at the Speakeasy (1932) HD
Youtube j7PgnjEiMcA
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brilliant plan!

Booze rationing will continue until The Quaker State 100% vaccinated.

.Although, the anti-vaxxers will be the first to start distilling their own secret recipe, rather than use something proven by scientists (the alcohol kind) safe, sanitary, and not make them go blind like another favorite, Invermictin.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: sotua: TotalWine store owners in the DE-PA border rubbing their hands with glee.

Maryland also.


Does MD still have that law that across a chain of stores, only one of their locations in a county can sell booze?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they considered taxing it more?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaand thats how moonshine gains a hold. I took an informal "seminar" on how to make good shine, from building the still to making ten gallons of sugar wash and flavoring it with cornmeal, and doing the run. Hugely educational, definitely intoxicating, and i miss my buddy cause he passed away at 44.
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Rationing to 2 bottles a day is a very good way to get people who normally buy 2 bottles a month to start buying 2 bottles a day in case it runs out.

See also: gasoline, toilet paper, etc.


There was a story the other day that, while supplies of some items are running short, everything will be fine so long as nobody panic buys.

So I'm curious to see what the stores will be like this weekend.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Does MD still have that law that across a chain of stores, only one of their locations in a county can sell booze?


Grocery stores can't sell alcohol in MD. I'm not sure what other chains would carry it? But MD has a shiatload of liquor stores, not one of them run by the state. They're all privately owned. Hell, a local Rite-Aid has turned itself into a liquor outlet complete with shopping carts. People roll carts full of booze out to their cars.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*checks list*

My Laphroaig is unaffected.  Carry on Pennsylvania!
 
ukexpat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sotua: TotalWine store owners in the DE-PA border rubbing their hands with glee.


TotalWine, Claymont FTW!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Aquapope: State-run liquor system?  What commie nonsense is this?  Why haven't rabid free-marketers wiped that out already?


I am yet to witness a state run program get smaller--  they only expand.  An example of this is tollways.  Tolls started out to fund the creation of the roads.  When that was paid for they kept finding reasons to justify their existence.

kkinnison: Pennsylvania has some of the weirdest liquor laws. Traveled there from Wisconsin and had to go to two different stores for all my boozy needs. and there was a limit on how much beer I could buy at once.

In Wisconsin you could fill up a cart with liquor and beer and everyone  would be asking if they could join you


Agreed.  When I visited a friend there we went to some North Philadelphia ghetto store to buy beer and were baffled that we could not buy whiskey (or something--  we were high).  Usually I bring the booze to my place in WI (from IL) because it is much cheaper in IL.  This is due to my place in WI being in the middle of nowhere.  Of course they charge more to send a truck up to a small population, low volume place like my very rural place.  The amounts of alcohol that I bring across the state line is probably illegal, but I drink it and do not sell it.
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sotua: TotalWine store owners in the DE-PA border rubbing their hands with glee.


There's a huge Total Wine store in Cherry Hill NJ. That's less than 10 miles from Center City Philly.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thorpe: But MD has a shiatload of liquor stores, not one of them run by the state.


Montgomery County Maryland liquor stores are regulated by the County.  Of course if you drive 35-ish minutes in almost any direction, or cross the line into D.C., you'd be good to go.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Morris Miller, a time honored tradition for Montgomery County, MD

I heard they refurbed the place which would have been a great shame.  Some of the bottles on the top shelf had dust from the 1940s on them.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

real_headhoncho: Because of our "fondness" for beer, we would not have developed agriculture to produce the crops for distillation, and without agriculture, we would not be able to feed more people than we had, allowing a segment of the population to sit on their ass and think up stuff to make things better, more efficient and create wealth, and without that, we wouldn't have civilization!

Homer was right... D'oh!


In short...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

2wolves: thorpe: But MD has a shiatload of liquor stores, not one of them run by the state.

Montgomery County Maryland liquor stores are regulated by the County.  Of course if you drive 35-ish minutes in almost any direction, or cross the line into D.C., you'd be good to go.


And DC is sitting right there to take advantage, as it always has been.

CSB: I first purchased alcohol in 1968 in a liquor store on Eastern Ave. just inside the DC line. I was 15.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I hope that is a local/regional thing as I am due for a Costco run to pick up a fresh handle of bourbon.


Didn't it say they were limiting to two bottles PER DAY of booze. Even when I drank a lot, that would have been plenty.
 
lurkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Two bottles of Chocolate Bourbon Ball Cream Liqueur is not enough to make you puke thru your nostrils.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm in Auckland, New Zealand and we've been in stay at home lock down for four weeks now.  I didn't know I had that much influence in the international booze market, sorry.

/First shot
//Second shot
///Booster shot
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: I'm in Auckland, New Zealand and we've been in stay at home lock down for four weeks now.  I didn't know I had that much influence in the international booze market, sorry.

/First shot
//Second shot
///Booster shot


Be thankful that you are not in Australia.  WTF is going on there?
 
