 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(wtnh.com)   Minks decide to make a human coat   (wtnh.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Ferret, Mink, aggressive minks, ConnecticutDepartment of Energy, police department, Debut albums, Borough, Stonington Point  
•       •       •

171 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2021 at 10:14 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone said minks?

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Aggressive mink"?  What the fark?  All minks are aggressive.  Their ground state is "I'ma kill all you farkers!"  When you weigh about as much as a serving of spaghetti - with thee same level of bendiness - you better have the attitude of "I can take that rabid grizzly" if you want dinner.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anthony Jeselnik is already lining up a Mink Party.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it Brian Dennehy?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Police issued a warning to residents because they don't want anyone to go near the minks. They may look cute like ferrets, but authorities say they are wild and could be dangerous."


Just so you know, ferrets can also be violent jerks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
render.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Minks ripped my flesh.   nope, just doesn't sound as menacing.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.