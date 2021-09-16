 Skip to content
 
(WEAR Pensacola)   Airman texts bomb threat against Eglin AFB dining facility to another airman who immediately reports him to superiors. Back in my day, we'd use pay phones to make bomb threats, by golly   (weartv.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Eglin Airforce Base, bomb threat, United States Air Force, Airman  
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what an Air Force dining facility looks like today?
I can only imagine what a navy facility looks like. You will need reservations 3 day in advance.
That's a joke, for those that don't know.

Airman Fa'd and now he is about to FO.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's an Air Farce DFAC. I heard fantastical stories about how much better the food was than Army DFACs.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh it's some other Elgin, not the Sausage Capital of the World, 30 minutes driving from here. Can't care less.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


OK, dude, I get it... "smuuthies" gets your spelling-nazi eye twitching like Chief Inspector Dreyfus. But pick your battles and/or your weapons. A Sharpie or a bottle of Wite-Out would have made your point just as well, and saved you a stint in Leavenworth.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eglin.

/only because my granddad was stationed there, retired there, and had a street named after him for building these first house on his street.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's an Air Farce DFAC. I heard fantastical stories about how much better the food was than Army DFACs.


The DFAC at Aviano Air Base, Italy had a solarium.

Mongolian Night at Al Dhafra Air Base was pretty farking impressive.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That awkward moment when your phone autocorrects "restroom" to "restaurant"....
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
this moron could face a variety of charges or nothing worse than an Article 15
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Holy crap. When I was in USMC you'd be lucky if they didn't just throw the chili mac at your face and yell at you to get out of line. This is the chowhall at the airbase? It even has a name?
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That awkward moment when your phone autocorrects "restroom" to "restaurant"....


Wasn't there an article here about a (possibly Florida) man questioned after he entered a Walmart bathroom, warning the other patrons to leave as he was "about to blow this place up?"
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheReject: Holy crap. When I was in USMC you'd be lucky if they didn't just throw the chili mac at your face and yell at you to get out of line. This is the chowhall at the airbase? It even has a name?


It has a substantial civilian population.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

