 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOMU Columbia)   Man injured falling out of bed   (komu.com) divider line
5
    More: Strange, Charlie Neice, Missouri, Liberty Street, Martin Sheen, bed of the truck, Kansas City, Missouri, incident, Brazil  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2021 at 11:04 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just Before pic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lol

That's all I have to contribute
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man, I haven't rode in a truck bed since high school.

Those were the days.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Last month I threw my back out while sleeping.

Growing up I had a friend break her leg sleeping
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.