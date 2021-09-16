 Skip to content
 
(KOB4)   Subway worker pulls out a footlong   (kob.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*Clicks link*

I was expecting something else

/left disappointed
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: *Clicks link*

I was expecting something else

/left disappointed


Fark user imageView Full Size


You were expecting a Subway employee to "fix the cable"?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was the worker Nick?

/we're all old around here, that won't be obscure
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You can't just let a man walk out alive with all that fresh-made bread.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
According to APD, a man was armed with a BB gun when he attempted to rob the Subway, at I-25 and Gibson. A Subway employee shot and killed the armed robbery suspect.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

A gun is a gun.  Robber pulled a gun, worker did the same.  Any imbalance in stopping power is the fault of the losing side.
 
