(CNN)   "GET OFF YOUR PHONE Your child is happy to see you Are you happy to see your child?" At least, that's what I think it said...hang on, lemme answer this text, and check my email, then see how many views my TikTok video has   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've said this for years.
Most, a lot of parents shouldn't be parents.

They just don't have the commitment, patience  and mindset that it takes. It is a lifelong commitment, often with little reward.

MY $.02.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"This is ridiculous," the commenter wrote. "Who is anyone to tell a child's parent not to use their phone? They might be working? Or have an emergency or anything else that's none of their business."

Yeah, that's f*cking bullshiat.  They're not working.  They're not dealing with a goddamn emergency.  They're just too f*cking self-absorbed to look away from whatever thing they happen to be doing and treat their child with common courtesy.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A long time ago I did something I really shouldn't have. A woman with several children was on the phone, ignoring them. One kid tried for about 10 minutes to get her attention. I couldn't stand it any longer and told her to pay attention to her kids. That if she continues to behave this way, in the future, they will be ignoring you.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom and Dad also have shiat to do.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
your mom's a parent
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: I've said this for years.
Most, a lot of parents shouldn't be parents.

They just don't have the commitment, patience  and mindset that it takes. It is a lifelong commitment, often with little reward.

MY $.02.


Bullshiat
My parents and yours would have been nose deep on their phone too
Instead it was the paper or magazine
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat's In The Cradle
Youtube 7OqwKfgLaeA
apropos
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With credit to Harry Chapin:

My child arrived just the other day
Came to the world in the usual way
But there were planes to catch and bills to pay
He learned to walk while I was away
He was talkin' 'fore I knew it
And as he grew he said
"I'm gonna be like you, Dad
You know I'm gonna be like you"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [YouTube video: Cat's In The Cradle]apropos


AHHHHH my first simulpost!
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a terrible reception for your devoted loving child you unaware asshole.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to have this problem until I bought my children phones of their own.

/
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I send all my important texts while the vehicle is still moving, so that I can focus on my kid when I stop to pick him up.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But...can a child answer questions I have about The 100 Days and the Waterloo Campaign?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I HAVE MY RIGHTS
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason I pay strangers to raise my children.

/ CSB: I actually had a work call that went long when I was picking up my son tonight. I told the lady I was talking to to hold on, I needed to pick up my son. I briefly spoke with my son and told him that I had to be on this call and once we are finished he could tell me about his day. Lady wrapped up the call pretty soon thereafter.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Its a terrible reception for your devoted loving child you unaware asshole.


Yeah...you can't even get local channels through a child....
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child you dont understand. Someone on FARK funnied my post when I said Trump was stupid. And not in a good way, I am sure of it THIS OUTRAGE CANNOT AND  WILL NOT STAND!!!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Its a terrible reception for your devoted loving child you unaware asshole.


what, no 5G coverage?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: A long time ago I did something I really shouldn't have. A woman with several children was on the phone, ignoring them. One kid tried for about 10 minutes to get her attention. I couldn't stand it any longer and told her to pay attention to her kids. That if she continues to behave this way, in the future, they will be ignoring you.


Did she file for divorce?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a child of a mother who was and still is an avid reader 2 decades before the firsy smart phone, I kinda want to tell the daycare you are not a drama club. I turned out just fine...hmm. Maybe the daycare is onto something.

/or you get over it
//finding her reading her book beat my father being 2-4 hours late.
///the few times he was a time, there was a newspaper
\\\\parents these days!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: I HAVE MY RIGHTS


And the SCOTUS has ruled that children do not have rights...

/ no...really. Especially at school.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Child you dont understand. Someone on FARK funnied my post when I said Trump was stupid. And not in a good way, I am sure of it THIS OUTRAGE CANNOT AND  WILL NOT STAND!!!


I'm glad that Fark follows the "everything is made up and the points don't matter" antisocial media model.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Fano: [YouTube video: Cat's In The Cradle]apropos

AHHHHH my first simulpost!


Nearly as rare as a mutual orgasm but not nearly as rare as an actual female orgasm.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, parenting is pretty anachronistic these days. iPads and Adderall can handle all of that.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: H31N0US: I HAVE MY RIGHTS

And the SCOTUS has ruled that children do not have rights...

/ no...really. Especially at school.


that's because they also generally don't face the full force of the law.  They lack some rights but they also lack most responsibilities.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: tonguedepressor: Its a terrible reception for your devoted loving child you unaware asshole.

what, no 5G coverage?


I'll have you know I'm thoroughly vaccinated
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Mom and Dad also have shiat to do.


If you have so much "sh*t to do" that you can't take at least 5 minutes out of your day to put down your phone and say 'hello' to your kid, and maybe even ask how their day has been going, then maybe you shouldn't be having kids. Then you'll have much more time available to deal with that oh so important sh*t that can't even wait for 5 farking minutes.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: the kind of parents who leave their children at day care.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have heard a child say 'Mommy, mommy, mommy ...' and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child

That's because children suck.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: iheartscotch: H31N0US: I HAVE MY RIGHTS

And the SCOTUS has ruled that children do not have rights...

/ no...really. Especially at school.

that's because they also generally don't face the full force of the law.  They lack some rights but they also lack most responsibilities.


Unless they're caught with drugs or accidentally kill someone. Then they get tried as adults...no matter how young they are...

/ yes yes, generally children under 9 aren't even charged crimes but that's not always the case
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: I used to have this problem until I bought my children phones of their own.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19 has taught me a lot about parents' judgement, little of it good.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Old man yells at cloud. This reminds me of the people bemoaning that nobody eats dinner together anymore. Or earlier, when women started going to work and daycare became a thing and these same old biddies were clutching their pearls about how mothers don't love their children anymore.

Technology changes. We adjust. Doesn't mean parents haven't stopped loving or paying attention to their kids, y'all. At least, not for the last few millennia. Before you imagine you've encapsulated an entire family relationship in a 30 second interaction, do consider that maybe they just don't feel they have to put on a show for your judgmental ass.
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I used to have this problem until I bought my children phones of their own.

/


I give my kids old Blackberries.

Enjoy Minesweeper, kiddo!
 
get real
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: tonguedepressor: Its a terrible reception for your devoted loving child you unaware asshole.

what, no 5G coverage?


A vaccine will fix that
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you can't think about all that daycare workers are witness to, and are trained to make notice of, then seal off your reproductive organs. The world will probably do better with less if you in it.
 
Watubi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The day care center is right.  But, I would take my child out of there, I don't pay to be preached to.  I get all that for free on Fark.  I especially enjoy farkers without kids telling me how to raise them.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Technology changes. We adjust. Doesn't mean parents haven't stopped loving or paying attention to their kids, y'all. At least, not for the last few millennia.

I think you make some fair points, but I don't know how well we are adjusting. I recently read Sapiens, and the author makes the case that the speed new technology proliferates now vastly outpaces the ability of our slow evolutionary biology to comprehend how such changes will affect us in the long run, and whether they will be a net positive or not.

Think of all of the great technological advancements in the 20th century that were supposed to make life so much easier. But we are all still working pretty much the same amount, with the same amount of household chores and societal obligations and bills, and we're all tired and miserable, and now we are inundated with so many options for entertainment and information that we don't really end up being entertained or informed by anything.

I think all of that makes it really hard to stay in the present moment, engaged with other people.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sorry that was for Fishmongers' Daughters
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: If you can't think about all that daycare workers are witness to, and are trained to make notice of, then seal off your reproductive organs. The world will probably do better with less if you in it.


Given TFA is in Texas, at least half the population won't be able to because they are seen as little more than host bodies.

/seriously, getting sterilized is damn near impossible because doctors refuse to listen to a woman who wants to be sterilized.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I try to leave the phone in the car when I go to the door.  Mostly because I am picking up twin two year olds that require perfect attention.
 
lithven
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder what the Venn diagram looks like for the people bemoaning how disengaged parents are today compared to the ones touting how as a kid they played outside all day shooting their friends with rusty nails from their sling shot.

My parents watched TV all night, starting with the 5 o'clock news and ending with Johnny Carson, and told us to "go play" and as long as no one was bleeding and nothing was burning they really didn't want to hear about it.  From stories my mom told, she had to roll cigarettes for her parents and got beat for messing up and wasting the papers.  I guess my point is a few minutes checking your phone isn't going to harm your kid compared to what previous generations did.
 
It Smee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The daycare my kid goes to just changed their check-in/check-out system to an app. It's slow, it's buggy, and it's difficult to use. However I have to go through this cumbersome process just to pick up my kid from his classroom. I've been in the situation where he's trying to tell me something about his day and I'd love to listen but instead I have wrestle with this stupid app just to release him from school. I'm tired of the app for everything. I'm being forced to use my phone and then made to feel guilty for using it.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: I try to leave the phone in the car when I go to the door.  Mostly because I am picking up twin two year olds that require perfect attention.


I used to, but now I have to sign them out on the phone. I always have a second where I'm worked t I'm being one of those parents before I realize it's just some shiat I have to do.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



There's a reason they're called Generation Z.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Hang on a sec - it's my kid. No, Billy, that does not look at all like a cat. Ok, as I was saying..."
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: tonguedepressor: Its a terrible reception for your devoted loving child you unaware asshole.

what, no 5G coverage?


To young for the vaccine ..
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

inner ted: blender61: I've said this for years.
Most, a lot of parents shouldn't be parents.

They just don't have the commitment, patience  and mindset that it takes. It is a lifelong commitment, often with little reward.

MY $.02.

Bullshiat
My parents and yours would have been nose deep on their phone too
Instead it was the paper or magazine


cause that's soooo much better
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I send all my important texts while the vehicle is still moving, so that I can focus on my kid when I stop to pick him up.


lol "important texts"
...
good one
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sir Paul: There's a reason I pay strangers to raise my children.

/ CSB: I actually had a work call that went long when I was picking up my son tonight. I told the lady I was talking to to hold on, I needed to pick up my son. I briefly spoke with my son and told him that I had to be on this call and once we are finished he could tell me about his day. Lady wrapped up the call pretty soon thereafter.


...and that sounds like it's not every day, or a regular occurrence.

pls correct me if I'm wrong.
 
