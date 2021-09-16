 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Bad news if you were hoping to retrieve your confiscated illegal dirt bike from NYC. Good news if you wanted a replica of Clark Griswold's trade-in   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, New York City, illegal dirt bikes, NEW YORK, streets of New York City, dirt bikes, members of the NYPD, growing problem, dirt bike  
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why crush them?  Seems a waste.  At least sell them and buy a homeless guy a meal and some shoes ffs.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Boy thats sad. On a busy weekend around here thrre are dirt bikers everywhere, not so much now cause the forest is closed til the 22nd.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those guys from Creed are going to be so bummed.
 
