(Sky.com) World governments are suing fossil fuel companies for damages to the climate from their policies. Wait...strike that. Reverse it
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beat them and their lawyers to death with gavels for great justice.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck collecting, I can't see any sovereign government paying out to energy companies over policy decisions they've made.
 
uudd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F#*k'em!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we countersue for threatening humanity's existence?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. fark that.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well. Hey, maybe after we're gone the squids will evolve and figure it out.
 
evilbryan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like the perfect excuse to nationalize and socialize these energy companies, for the good of all humanity.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the CEO and board of directors live for 25 years on an atoll with maximum elevation of five feet and then they can have the money.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

evilbryan: This sounds like the perfect excuse to nationalize and socialize these energy companies, for the good of all humanity.


Really clean things up... like they have in China.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Let the CEO and board of directors live for 25 years on an atoll with maximum elevation of five feet and then they can have the money.


I suggest Bikini Atoll.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Corporations rule the world, governments are just to keep the rabble in line
 
evilbryan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Really clean things up... like they have in China.


China would have to put real effort into making it worse than the energy companies have already done.
 
cefm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

robodog: Good luck collecting, I can't see any sovereign government paying out to energy companies over policy decisions they've made.


Eh, they have been dictating the terms of pretty much all the international trade agreements for the last 100 years, so I wouldn't be surprised if sovereign immunity, if invoked, wouldn't have all kinds of terrible results. These are the companies that own your politicians after all.
 
evilbryan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: evilbryan: This sounds like the perfect excuse to nationalize and socialize these energy companies, for the good of all humanity.

Really clean things up... like they have in China.


Besides, I'm sure China already has a nationalized energy system.
 
wantingout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
can we just get the Giant Meteor already?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

evilbryan: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Really clean things up... like they have in China.

China would have to put real effort into making it worse than the energy companies have already done.


That's a giant load of sophomoric bullshiat.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: evilbryan: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Really clean things up... like they have in China.

China would have to put real effort into making it worse than the energy companies have already done.

That's a giant load of sophomoric bullshiat.


Calm down dont stir up the liberal trolls please
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: evilbryan: This sounds like the perfect excuse to nationalize and socialize these energy companies, for the good of all humanity.

Really clean things up... like they have in China.


They didn't try to clean them up. But if you tried maybe you could.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

evilbryan: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: evilbryan: This sounds like the perfect excuse to nationalize and socialize these energy companies, for the good of all humanity.

Really clean things up... like they have in China.

Besides, I'm sure China already has a nationalized energy system.


And it'll be burning coal for as far out as the eye can see.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
these are smallfry suing for a relatively small amount.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: evilbryan: This sounds like the perfect excuse to nationalize and socialize these energy companies, for the good of all humanity.

Really clean things up... like they have in China.

They didn't try to clean them up. But if you tried maybe you could.


I've pledged to give up air travel for the remainder of my life in order to reduce my carbon footprint.

It's a bummer that I'll never get to see Europe, but it's a small price to pay for a better environment.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: evilbryan: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Really clean things up... like they have in China.

China would have to put real effort into making it worse than the energy companies have already done.

That's a giant load of sophomoric bullshiat.

Calm down dont stir up the liberal trolls please


Username checks out.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wantingout: can we just get the Giant Meteor already?


I'm sorry, but we have to settle for the consolation prize, pandemic.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reading the Wiki article on the Treaty, it doesn't sound like it gives companies all that much power.  At least, that's how the Wiki authors have interpreted it.  Sounds like this might be those companies just hoping for some settlement.

Also, I found it odd that a Canadian company is suing the US government under this treaty over the cancellation of Keystone XL - given that the US famously never signs treaties that put it under the legal authority of an outside body (at least, where it can't control that authority directly, like with UN Security Council).  Turns out, the US isn't a signatory to the full treaty.  So, uh, good luck with that lawsuit there, eh?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Paul Hackett: Oh well. Hey, maybe after we're gone the squids will evolve and figure it out.


I think they run on their own oil
 
