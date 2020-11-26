 Skip to content
 
(Eastern Daily Press (UK))   A kitten who survived a car crash when he was just three months old is now on the road to recovery. "After all he's been through in his short life, he's a spirited little thing. There's never a dull moment with Augustus." Welcome to Caturday   (edp24.co.uk) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday, Spinnyr!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Did someone say "TRIPAWD"‽
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's very glamorous
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Birfday spinnyr!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 422x750]


Jack Attack looks yelly!! Tell him that his Uncle Pook (Dresden) is, too!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

While Major Mess channels the Inner Crazy!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Agi has the Inner Lazy!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mo has Inner Snuggle
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Agi has Outer H8
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mr. Bobug's surgery on his eye went well. He is recovering sassily.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Someimes Jack just looks like a rich lady in a fur coat....(to me at least)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Someimes Jack just looks like a rich lady in a fur coat....(to me at least)

[Fark user image image 422x750]


Elizaethian Ruff! Like he is going to court 😂
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Camera on one side of the phone....


And the other
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Levin the Meatwad recently obtained a new space for conducting his affairs.  Loaded with treats and a window for him to observe his staff, he has found it satisfactory.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

November 26, 2020

Fark user imageView Full Size

This morning
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Agi has Outer H8
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Gah. Ushi. My brain failed. Here is another pic as an apology
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 425x239]
November 26, 2020

[Fark user image image 425x239]
This morning


Dres goes to the bedroom door and wails. I get up, he runs to the bathroom and stares at the box of wet food cans until I get there, then Meh's loudly. This is called a rousing game of bathroom! It is his favorite game.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi, everybody. I got two kittens on Aug 20. They were born Juneteenth 2021. They are Minnie and Pheenie.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bottom photo is from our first night together.

They of course have their own twitter: https://twitter.com/minandphee
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Minnie, short for Minniford von Kitten Vicious
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smock Pot: Hi, everybody. I got two kittens on Aug 20. They were born Juneteenth 2021. They are Minnie and Pheenie.

[Fark user image image 425x312]

[Fark user image image 425x246]

Bottom photo is from our first night together.

They of course have their own twitter: https://twitter.com/minandphee


Oh, they are so cute!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 850x637]

Levin the Meatwad recently obtained a new space for conducting his affairs.  Loaded with treats and a window for him to observe his staff, he has found it satisfactory.


Levin!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Mr. Bobug's surgery on his eye went well. He is recovering sassily.


Thank you for the update! :)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smock Pot: Hi, everybody. I got two kittens on Aug 20. They were born Juneteenth 2021. They are Minnie and Pheenie.

[Fark user image 425x312]

[Fark user image 425x246]

Bottom photo is from our first night together.

They of course have their own twitter: https://twitter.com/minandphee


OMG How adorable.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pheenie, short for Phoenix Fire Face Snowball II
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
One more

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smock Pot: One more

[Fark user image 425x282]


I am sooo looking forward to hearing about their adventures
: - )
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Mr. Bobug's surgery on his eye went well. He is recovering sassily.


Excellent!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi everybody!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 850x637]

Levin the Meatwad recently obtained a new space for conducting his affairs.  Loaded with treats and a window for him to observe his staff, he has found it satisfactory.


Nice observation space you got there, Levin!
 
