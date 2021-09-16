 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Alabama Pickers couple: "I've got my own passport. It's called the Bill of Rights." Now they have another passport. It's called a Death Certificate   (al.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's people like this that make the world a better place ... by dying.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope they were buried wearing the same smug, stupid person smiles like in TFA photo.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Uhm... Thank you for dying promptly, so you didn't spread it to too many other folks?  Maybe?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I've got my own passport.  It's called the Bill of Rights."

That... no. *sigh*
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They are on the list which seems be growing at ever faster rate.
https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Psychopusher: It's people like this that make the world a better place ... by dying.


Sometimes your only purpose in life is to serve as a warning to others.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Funny thing about that right to life. If you do stupid shiat you can lose that right.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just like the flu.  When was the last time you heard of both people in a couple in their mid-40s, dying of the flu?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hopefully their kids learned what not to do in response to a pandemic when a proven-effective hundreds of millions of times over vaccine is readily and freely available, and has been for close to 10 months.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mrshowrules: When was the last time you heard of both people in a couple in their mid-40s, dying of the flu?


Probably in the early 1800s.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Driedsponge: Psychopusher: It's people like this that make the world a better place ... by dying.

Sometimes your only purpose in life is to serve as a warning to others.


Lots of those warning sirens going off, not quite enough people listening.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

markie_farkie: mrshowrules: When was the last time you heard of both people in a couple in their mid-40s, dying of the flu?

Probably in the early 1800s.


I was going to guess 1918.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Driedsponge: markie_farkie: mrshowrules: When was the last time you heard of both people in a couple in their mid-40s, dying of the flu?

Probably in the early 1800s.

I was going to guess 1918.


I was thinking in terms of a non-pandemic flu season.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why is it that so many people are dying, but almost none of the people I like are? 🤔
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have no kinds words.
We sent you help in the form of a vaccine and they refused.
Now you want help in the form of money?

Bootstraps and a shovel. It's all you need.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mrshowrules: Just like the flu.  When was the last time you heard of both people in a couple in their mid-40s, dying of the flu?


this is just like a cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Driedsponge: Psychopusher: It's people like this that make the world a better place ... by dying.

Sometimes your only purpose in life is to serve as a warning to others.


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA Two days later, Dusty started a GoFundMe for her expenses on the 27th, while still in the ICU himself.
"Anything you can find in your heart, will be SO APPRECIATED!!" Dusty said on the page.

Tell you what...I will pay for your vaccine.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are their kids anti-vaxxers?  Really do not want to throw good money after bad, if the kids are going to need it also.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aaronx: Why is it that so many people are dying, but almost none of the people I like are? 🤔


Don't taunt the karma bunny.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aaronx: Why is it that so many people are dying, but almost none of the people I like are? 🤔


To expand on that. In the 80's AIDS was "killing all the right people" according to some groups.
Tho you bet your ass gay people would be lining up to get a vaccine.
However no matter how much I hate anti vaxxers, GOP brain washed anti science people.
I don't take any glee about their deaths. Just sadness that even the former President called the plague a hoax and set a seed in the brains of his followers to think the same (all while he was fully vaxxed) and the right wing is is literally pide pippering it's followers to death.

Killing All The Right People best part of the show
Youtube VW5-IErNxuM
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: aaronx: Why is it that so many people are dying, but almost none of the people I like are? 🤔

To expand on that. In the 80's AIDS was "killing all the right people" according to some groups.
Tho you bet your ass gay people would be lining up to get a vaccine.
However no matter how much I hate anti vaxxers, GOP brain washed anti science people.
I don't take any glee about their deaths. Just sadness that even the former President called the plague a hoax and set a seed in the brains of his followers to think the same (all while he was fully vaxxed) and the right wing is is literally pide pippering it's followers to death.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VW5-IErN​xuM]


Most have these I've posted in the vain of "how ironic that you faafo". But Bob Enyart this week? I full on posted "Another One Bites The Dust" to his obit page and memorial Facebook page. F*ck that dude and I hope he rots in hell.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrshowrules: Just like the flu.  When was the last time you heard of both people in a couple in their mid-40s, dying of the flu?


We've never been this fat before.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: mrshowrules: Just like the flu.  When was the last time you heard of both people in a couple in their mid-40s, dying of the flu?

We've never been this fat before.


People didn't suddenly become fat in January 2020.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dusty died Thursday, almost three weeks after his wife did,

"Unfortunately, Dusty and Tristan have both passed away,"

Um, his name was Dusty? So he basically had a stripper's name, and she was running around with a pretty masculine name...? Oddly fitting I guess.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Just like the flu.  When was the last time you heard of both people in a couple in their mid-40s, dying of the flu?


1918, Spanish flu epidemic.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to be tired of these stories.  But I'm not.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PffftIAintGettinThatShiat.jfif
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell you what though, dust them off and put on a new coat of paint and they'll look like new.

Refurbished idiots are a niche market but you can make real money if you talk to the right buyers.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Hopefully their kids learned what not to do in response to a pandemic when a proven-effective hundreds of millions of times over vaccine is readily and freely available, and has been for close to 10 months.


Send half the Go Fund Me monies to our lord and savior DJT and the balance to the pastor of the megachurch of their choosing and then take up the lifestyle of dealing meth?
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iczer: Dusty died Thursday, almost three weeks after his wife did,

"Unfortunately, Dusty and Tristan have both passed away,"

Um, his name was Dusty? So he basically had a stripper's name, and she was running around with a pretty masculine name...? Oddly fitting I guess.


Dusty Hill wasn't a stripper
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: They are on the list which seems be growing at ever faster rate.
https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/


sorryantivaxxer.com needs to start displaying some totals and graphs.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: They are on the list which seems be growing at ever faster rate.
https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/


The Reddit section is a lot more richer in content

https://www.reddit.com/r/HermanCainAw​a​rd/
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: The Googles Do Nothing: mrshowrules: Just like the flu.  When was the last time you heard of both people in a couple in their mid-40s, dying of the flu?

We've never been this fat before.

People didn't suddenly become fat in January 2020.


It takes a long gorging process .
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is me every time I see these articles.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Just like the flu.  When was the last time you heard of both people in a couple in their mid-40s, dying of the flu?


IIRC about twice as many Americans have died in 19 months of COVID-19 than died of flu in the prior decade.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically wouldn't they still need coins for Charon before they can pass the river Styx?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: mrshowrules: They are on the list which seems be growing at ever faster rate.
https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/

The Reddit section is a lot more richer in content

https://www.reddit.com/r/HermanCainAwa​rd/


Yeah, content submitted by the most ignorant online community.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, boohoo sad sad.

How long am I going to have to wait to receive my "I'm Dead" bumper sticker?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GoFundMe goal is currently $35,000 and just over $20,000 has been raised for the couple.

The only sad part about this story is that people have donated $20k to the GoFundMe. I mean, FFS.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COFFIN DANCERS ON LIVE TV
Youtube TaBpc6GhDiU
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, it's a nice piece of paper, but if you want me to ferry you across the river, you gotta' pay-up a coin like everyone else.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


lol

die, trash.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.reddit.com/r/HermanCainAw​a​rd
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tristan left and dusty right? Am I missing something here? I guess both names are ambiguous for either gender.
 
