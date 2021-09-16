 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Minnesota PD would like you to help them have fewer excuses for murdering you in your car   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't cops just look up your plate and then try calling you on the phone? If I got a call that ID'ed as "the cop that just pulled you over" I'd answer that. Start with a calm conversation.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Fewer"?  Are these cops from some alternate dimension, like France?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aaronx: Can't cops just look up your plate and then try calling you on the phone? If I got a call that ID'ed as "the cop that just pulled you over" I'd answer that. Start with a calm conversation.


They could also just not execute people for following their instructions?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, pigs:

Fark user imageView Full Size


GFY
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: aaronx: Can't cops just look up your plate and then try calling you on the phone? If I got a call that ID'ed as "the cop that just pulled you over" I'd answer that. Start with a calm conversation.

They could also just not execute people for following their instructions?


I'd like to bump that up to cops just not executing anyone.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, Derek Chauvin murdered 5 people and the PD were still covering for him before the video went viral.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How about not putting your officers through so-called "warrior training" and then acting surprised when more people get shot during traffic stops?

This is absolutely idiotic, it puts the entire 100% onus on the person being pulled over and absolves the officer 100% for anything he does before the fact.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Gubbo: aaronx: Can't cops just look up your plate and then try calling you on the phone? If I got a call that ID'ed as "the cop that just pulled you over" I'd answer that. Start with a calm conversation.

They could also just not execute people for following their instructions?

I'd like to bump that up to cops just not executing anyone.


I have often been attacked for my willingness to accept incremental improvements, but this time I'm wrong and just not executing people should be the goal.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: weddingsinger: Gubbo: aaronx: Can't cops just look up your plate and then try calling you on the phone? If I got a call that ID'ed as "the cop that just pulled you over" I'd answer that. Start with a calm conversation.

They could also just not execute people for following their instructions?

I'd like to bump that up to cops just not executing anyone.

I have often been attacked for my willingness to accept incremental improvements, but this time I'm wrong and just not executing people should be the goal.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
LOL WTF? Hard to tell what's real and what's satire anymore.
What about people they kill who aren't even in cars?
Should everyone wear a bell around their neck as to not "startle or spook" officers?

Harrity would later indicate "that he was startled by a loud sound near the squad" and, just then, Damond approached the police car's driver-side window.[26] Harrity drew his weapon, but pointed it downward and did not fire.[27] Noor, however, fired once through the open window, fatally striking an unarmed and barefoot Damond in the abdomen.[24][26] The officers attempted CPR to no avail; Damond died 20 minutes later.[28] Harrity later told a supervisor "We both got spooked"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killing​_​of_Justine_Damond
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Every ticket I've ever got out of has started with handing them these three items.
 
BakaDono
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Because I have absolutely no problem with getting into my car, removing my license from my wallet, putting it in this pouch thingy, then remembering to grab it and put it back in my wallet when I get to my destination...
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If this tweet had come from a different account, I would have applauded the brilliant satire.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What I don't get: why is it NOT okay when I have something small hanging from my rearview, and that warrants pulling me over and searching my car. But it IS okay for dudes to be flying Don't Tread On Me flags, thin blue line flags, etc. from their pickup bed, clearly obstructing their view?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: What I don't get: why is it NOT okay when I have something small hanging from my rearview, and that warrants pulling me over and searching my car. But it IS okay for dudes to be flying Don't Tread On Me flags, thin blue line flags, etc. from their pickup bed, clearly obstructing their view?


Because Nazis don't bother other Nazis.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: What I don't get: why is it NOT okay when I have something small hanging from my rearview, and that warrants pulling me over and searching my car. But it IS okay for dudes to be flying Don't Tread On Me flags, thin blue line flags, etc. from their pickup bed, clearly obstructing their view?


If you really need it said: Because cops are generally a gang of cynical, biased shiatbags who arbitrarily enforce the laws of their choosing.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: RolfBlitzer: What I don't get: why is it NOT okay when I have something small hanging from my rearview, and that warrants pulling me over and searching my car. But it IS okay for dudes to be flying Don't Tread On Me flags, thin blue line flags, etc. from their pickup bed, clearly obstructing their view?

Because Nazis don't bother other Nazis.


I wish we lived in a world where a "smart" for this was given with dripping sarcasm, rather than an angry, resigned sigh.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I keep my license in the my wallet which is in my pocket. I am not going to put it in some special pouch every time I get behind the wheel.
 
zjoik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL WTF? Hard to tell what's real and what's satire anymore.
What about people they kill who aren't even in cars?
Should everyone wear a bell around their neck as to not "startle or spook" officers?

Harrity would later indicate "that he was startled by a loud sound near the squad" and, just then, Damond approached the police car's driver-side window.[26] Harrity drew his weapon, but pointed it downward and did not fire.[27] Noor, however, fired once through the open window, fatally striking an unarmed and barefoot Damond in the abdomen.[24][26] The officers attempted CPR to no avail; Damond died 20 minutes later.[28] Harrity later told a supervisor "We both got spooked"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killing_​of_Justine_Damond


Notably absent: how long until/if they called an ambulance
 
zjoik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That pouch looks like a handy place to put a gun
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: What I don't get: why is it NOT okay when I have something small hanging from my rearview, and that warrants pulling me over and searching my car. But it IS okay for dudes to be flying Don't Tread On Me flags, thin blue line flags, etc. from their pickup bed, clearly obstructing their view?


A rear window us not required. Otherwise panel vans and semitractors would be illegal.
 
ThePea
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Every ticket I've ever got out of has started with handing them these three items.


Tell me you're white w/o telling me you're white.
 
morg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Somebody is going to accidentally put their small bag of drugs in there along with their license.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ThePea: El_Dan: Every ticket I've ever got out of has started with handing them these three items.

Tell me you're white w/o telling me you're white.


I've thought about increasing the sample size by sometimes trying to fight them, but that seems risky.
 
