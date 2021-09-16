 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Register)   Bepanted Streisand effect ACTIVATE   (theregister.com) divider line
9
    More: Followup, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Apple Inc., MacBook Pro, Windows Presentation Foundation, Republic of the Congo, MacBook, MacBook Air, Comparison of Macintosh models  
•       •       •

275 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Sep 2021 at 1:05 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
mccourier.comView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Bepanted" is one of those words you never think you are going to use.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You can tell that someone took the original story from a french newspaper and copy/ pasted it into google translate and printed the results.

Noone who speaks english talks like that.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: You can tell that someone took the original story from a french newspaper and copy/ pasted it into google translate and printed the results.

Noone who speaks english talks like that.


I duly disagree, madamn!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotCodger: "Bepanted" is one of those words you never think you are going to use.


Not used nearly enough if you ask me.

And I thought it was the Irish who were supposed to have tiny dicks, not the French.  They're all supposed to be hung, right?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: NotCodger: "Bepanted" is one of those words you never think you are going to use.

Not used nearly enough if you ask me.

And I thought it was the Irish who were supposed to have tiny dicks, not the French.  They're all supposed to be hung, right?


I can honestly say the question has never crossed my mind before now.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And I thought it was the Irish who were supposed to have tiny dicks, not the French.  They're all supposed to be hung, right?


"Hanged."  They're all supposed to be hanged.  Please do not upset the Queen with improper English.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Fark the Irish"
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA: Dutouya's octogenarian mother was reportedly shoved

The guy had a shovel, what else was he suppose to do? Dig?  he didn't have a Digger
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotCodger: "Bepanted" is one of those words you never think you are going to use.


Bully Gets Pantsed
Youtube 5n3S0dKQ7Vg
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.