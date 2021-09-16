 Skip to content
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Say it again.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZILCH. NADA.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christians especially have used their "sincerely held beliefs" as an out for just about everything.  Treating gay people as if they were human, providing insurance that covers birth control, etc.   But looks like it only applies to the people who are also businesses, and not actual people-people.  I suppose because people-people having that right cuts into the profits of business (who, as we know, are people).
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive assh0lery.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Christians especially have used their "sincerely held beliefs" as an out for just about everything.  Treating gay people as if they were human, providing insurance that covers birth control, etc.   But looks like it only applies to the people who are also businesses, and not actual people-people.  I suppose because people-people having that right cuts into the profits of business (who, as we know, are people).


comma my friend.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-comment-fun.9cache.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RatMaster999: [img-comment-fun.9cache.com image 700x700]
[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x379]


Damn me for taking a moment to respond to that text first....
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: Say it again.


Huh!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you refuse to take any vaccines, I might buy that you have a sincerely held religious belief against them. Of course, someone who refuses to take any vaccines could just be an obstinate assclown as well, and we don't necessarily permit such assclowns to make a law unto themselves.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: wegro: Say it again.

Huh!


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saying you have a religious exemption to taking a vaccine is like a 5 year old claiming his teddybear says he doesn't have to take his medicine.

It is a ridiculous argument without merit.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would approve if you can prove you and none of your family have ever had a vaccine or taken any drug which was developed with fetal tissue.  Chances are they have taken Tylenol or pepto so that rules out everyone
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok...claim your exemption. Now get thee to an Amish or Hasidic Jew community. You can leave if you get a vaccination.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/​0​9/hospital-staff-must-swear-off-tyleno​l-tums-to-get-religious-vaccine-exempt​ion/

It gets better
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many religions are misused as tools for selfish reasons so frequently, you'd think the people who actually had real faith would speak up more often against the fakers misusing them.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those SCOTUS expansions of religious rights have been nonsense. Like the Hobby Lobby case. Every single one of them were sops and pernicious.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My own sincerely held beliefs prevent me from granting you religious exemptions.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/​0​9/hospital-staff-must-swear-off-tyleno​l-tums-to-get-religious-vaccine-exempt​ion/

"The list includes Tylenol, Pepto Bismol, aspirin, Tums, Lipitor, Senokot, Motrin, ibuprofen, Maalox, Ex-Lax, HIV-1, Benadryl, Sudafed, albuterol, Preparation H, MMR vaccine, Claritin, Zoloft, Prilosec OTC, and azithromycin."


I'm ok with swearing off HIV-1.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is most companies are just going to let their employees check a box saying "religious exemption" and the anti-vaxxers will get away with it.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My CEO's niece was one of the soccer players a Western Michigan who said they couldn't get the vaccine dispute to their religious beliefs. As far as she knows, this is the first religious belief she's held in 22 years.

Girl got a scholarship, a stipend, and due to the pandemic in 2020, was able to get an extra year of eligibility. School said you have to have vaccine to play, but she could keep scholarship, and stipend. Basically, the only "harm" is that she couldn't  play. She refused, and sued along with 4 or 5 other jackasses. Judge issued the injunction stating that it fell under strict scrutiny, and the school could make that mandate.

Look for a lot more of this crap.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, fine - you have a "sincere" religious belief against vaccination? Show me documentation. If you really do, your accommodation is you need to wear an N95 mask at all times, not come within 6 feet of fellow employees, provide a negative Covid test every week, and are personally responsible for sanitizing your workspace daily. If you fail to do this even once, you're fired.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start handing these out to the farking morons:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: My CEO's niece was one of the soccer players a Western Michigan who said they couldn't get the vaccine dispute to their religious beliefs. As far as she knows, this is the first religious belief she's held in 22 years.

Girl got a scholarship, a stipend, and due to the pandemic in 2020, was able to get an extra year of eligibility. School said you have to have vaccine to play, but she could keep scholarship, and stipend. Basically, the only "harm" is that she couldn't  play. She refused, and sued along with 4 or 5 other jackasses. Judge issued the injunction stating that it fell under strict scrutiny, and the school could make that mandate.

Look for a lot more of this crap.


Sorry, couldn't make that mandate.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I worship the God of Stupidity.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: So many religions are misused as tools for selfish reasons so frequently, you'd think the people who actually had real faith would speak up more often against the fakers misusing them.


they do, which is one reason these exemptions tend to be very narrow.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 479x640]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had the opportunity yet, but I am not sure I am going to be able to hold my tounge if someone brags about using their religion for convenience in order to get an exemption.

Mind you, I get that there are people who honestly believe that their religion forbids the use of tehrapies derived from or teste dwithe cells that were once harvested from an aborted fetus.  And as long as they consistently apply that standard, I have no issue with them claiming an exemption (no matter what I feel about their actual beliefs).

But the ones who know that their religion does not forbid the vaccines, and just smugly brag about how they can hide behind their religion to outsmart the 'libs', I am going to struggle to not tell them that they are committing an act of blasphemy, and that they are likely putting their soul in danger.  And that they really are not Christian (or whatever religion they claim) if their beliefs are held so low.
 
Mnemia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with giving exemptions to the law based on religion is that religion can literally be anything people say it is. So then it just devolves into deciding whether the religious beliefs are popular enough, which seems like it privileges majority religions over others. It's just a bad idea.

Additionally, even if we accept the idea that religious beliefs should be an exemption from having to follow the law, how do you resolve the inherent conflict between religious rights and other people's rights? Lots of religions have as a doctrine that some other groups should be second-class citizens, and extend that not only into a moral domain but the civil domain as well. Why should religious beliefs be privileged over other people's civil rights? Or their right to not be exposed to infectious diseases that might kill them or their kids? It seems like civil rights or the right to live and be safe from disease are much more important rights to protect than someone's imaginary beliefs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Christians especially have used their "sincerely held beliefs" as an out for just about everything.  Treating gay people as if they were human, providing insurance that covers birth control, etc.


Those people are just "conservative".
It's just a difference of opinion.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: So many religions are misused as tools for selfish reasons so frequently, you'd think the people who actually had real faith would speak up more often against the fakers misusing them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reasonable accommodation requirements for religious exemptions to workplace rules are very minor, and should not be confused with the accomodations for the disabled.

Few workplaces are going to be forced to jump through hoops for anyone claiming a religious exemption here.

Note that workplaces can enact more stringent policies than OSHA requirements, so while OSHA says testing can be an alternative for the "religious" folks, a business isn't going to be mandated to pay for testing or provide safety gear or schedule changes if they would rather just fire someone.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm claiming a religious exemption from having people expose me to the virus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mnemia: The problem with giving exemptions to the law based on religion is that religion can literally be anything people say it is. So then it just devolves into deciding whether the religious beliefs are popular enough, which seems like it privileges majority religions over others. It's just a bad idea.

Additionally, even if we accept the idea that religious beliefs should be an exemption from having to follow the law, how do you resolve the inherent conflict between religious rights and other people's rights? Lots of religions have as a doctrine that some other groups should be second-class citizens, and extend that not only into a moral domain but the civil domain as well. Why should religious beliefs be privileged over other people's civil rights? Or their right to not be exposed to infectious diseases that might kill them or their kids? It seems like civil rights or the right to live and be safe from disease are much more important rights to protect than someone's imaginary beliefs.


If a religious belief can be used to justify your ability to spread a dangerous and communicable disease to others, why can't it be used to directly kill someone as a part of a ritual seeking favor of your deity?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why is this shiat being taken seriously if there are no religious grounds?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This belief is neither religious nor sincere.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mnemia: The problem with giving exemptions to the law based on religion is that religion can literally be anything people say it is. So then it just devolves into deciding whether the religious beliefs are popular enough, which seems like it privileges majority religions over others. It's just a bad idea.


That's just crazy talk.  I can't believe that you'd suggest that people would just make shiat up like that.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ramen
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/​0​9/hospital-staff-must-swear-off-tyleno​l-tums-to-get-religious-vaccine-exempt​ion/

It gets better


In that he admits in the last.line it's not religion it's hesitation.  That means your employees who literally have other people's lives in their hands are lying to your face and signing affidavits stating it.
I would fire every one of them based on that alone
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
leeksfromchichis:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: So why is this shiat being taken seriously if there are no religious grounds?


The United States of America was in no small part founded by people who stood their ground and said, "You cannot deny my religious beliefs!"  Then those people were shipped off to the other side of the world and later founded the USA.  We no longer have a place to ship these people, so here we are.
 
Al!
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I think I need to start a religion. I have very strongly held philosophical beliefs that there is no higher power that truly cares about the fate of mankind or the intricacies of daily life, for better or worse, for the individual. Therefore it is incumbent on humans to do right by humans for human's sake. Thus my firmly held, sincere religious belief is that mandating a safe and effective vaccine during a deadly global pandemic is divine will.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rhiannon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
From the article it seems UA is doing things the right way. Claim a (bogus) exemption and you get to keep your job but must stay at home on unpaid leave. No fuss no muss. Let's see how long people will hold out.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 479x640]


We laugh, but I know a lady who hands out the "real" ones.  She and her husband run the First Batsh*t-Baptist Church here in town, and they distribute them to their flock.  She printed them up on the library printer and tried to browbeat a couple of my employees into carrying them.  They both said no, and she shut up when I walked out.  (As she always does when a supervisor shows up to provide backup to the front-line folks at the library, grocery, etc.)

I swear, Christians be crazy, yo.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you don't support freedom from medical mandates, you don't get to support any other personal freedoms.

It doesn't get more intrusive than forced medical care.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The 2600 cops claiming exemption are not going to recognize someone's religious exemption for clothes in public.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's the problem in a nutshell: you can easily say "nothing in the Bible even remotely prohibits vaccines, and all the major Christian leaders have come out in favor of vaccines." And apply similar reasoning to all the major faiths. But the civil rights regulations pretty clearly say that an employer has no right to determine what the employee's religion really says. So all the focus is on the phrase "sincerely held." Look for people who are test-marketing other, non-religious excuses not to get the vaccine: people who claim not only that their religion prohibits it, but that it's "experimental," or that it actually causes Covid, or that it contains Bill Gates's microchip, or that the media are lying about the pandemic -- they're the ones you can most easily challenge on sincerity.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: The problem is most companies are just going to let their employees check a box saying "religious exemption" and the anti-vaxxers will get away with it.


Then employees need to start threatening legal action against their employers for forcing them to commingle with plague rats.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Religious beliefs shouldn't be held in higher regard than any other beliefs. If you told a judge that Bigfoot told you not to serve black people, you'd be laughed out of court. If you told a school principal that the ghosts didn't want your kids to be vaccinated, they would call CPS. If you told your job that space aliens had a rule against working on Friday nights, you'd get fired. Yet, putting the word religion in each one of those situations gives you special rights. Why?
 
