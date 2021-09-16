 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Flathead Beacon)   An armed society is a "wipe your sweat off the machine for the next guy or I will pop a cap in your ass" society   (flatheadbeacon.com) divider line
38
    More: Scary, Wound, parking lot of Fuel Fitness, Nutrition assistant manager Matt Underhill, gym's parking lot, Ballistic trauma, Thursday morning, gunshot wounds, parking lot  
•       •       •

557 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2021 at 6:50 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And zero problems were solved.
 
anfrind
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gun people are small and weak.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: And zero problems were solved.


Meh one less roid rage asshole to run afoul of.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, see, if the machine had its own gun built in, it could've massacred everybody involved on its own.

And that's the kind of America that our Founders envisioned.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guns, always so useful in all situations.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least they didn't pee in the shower

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Witnessed a guy head butting someone over being on the ab machine for too long, weird it was a planet fitness.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well armed militia
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Living at the gym?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thank goodness lots of people, including, apparently, the homeless, have guns.

Don't want to guarantee an actual home, but as many guns as you want? Sure.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not just roided up freaks, but hot sweaty women in thongs and see-through leggings leave machines glistening.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Not just roided up freaks, but hot sweaty women in thongs and see-through leggings leave machines glistening.


Go on...
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You notice every person in the Taliban meetings is clutching their gun.  At the center of government.  They seem highly rational.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

alechemist: Witnessed a guy head butting someone over being on the ab machine for too long, weird it was a planet fitness.


Did they sound the Gronk Alarm?

/or whatever it's called?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: edmo: And zero problems were solved.

Meh one less roid rage asshole to run afoul of.


The only one dead is the gym employee, not Roidy McGlockdick.
 
invictus2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Living at the gym?


He is homeless more likely  Technically living in his car. He should have alternative parking spots on occassion. Man should had a routine of alternative parking every three days if he could afford the gas. Found a chain gym lower costs as opposed to a independent.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe because the 'roids shrank their nuts, they need to have 2 dicks.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

phalamir: derpes_simplex: edmo: And zero problems were solved.

Meh one less roid rage asshole to run afoul of.

The only one dead is the gym employee, not Roidy McGlockdick.


Probably wouldn't change my diagnosis but I'll give the benefit of the doubt in deference to said employee.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ad for employment at the bottom. I happen to know there's an opening.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Living at the gym?


You don't get guns like these by skipping gym days.

Oh wait, maybe you do.

/making sure you're not insane is against the constitution
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: At least they didn't pee in the shower

[y.yarn.co image 656x480]


It's all pipes!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: You notice every person in the Taliban meetings is clutching their gun.  At the center of government.  They seem highly rational.


Yes and one of their first acts was going door-to-door and seizing weapons from civilians. If only we could all live in a country as rational about guns as Afghanistan under the Taliban. We might lose out on a few other liberties but at least the only people killing us will be the Taliban because a girl go to school without wearing the Allah approved bag over her face.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

invictus2: Circusdog320: Living at the gym?

He is homeless more likely  Technically living in his car. He should have alternative parking spots on occassion. Man should had a routine of alternative parking every three days if he could afford the gas. Found a chain gym lower costs as opposed to a independent.


Homeless with a gym membership? I still don't get it
 
Abox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The suspect male is reportedly in critical condition and remains under law enforcement supervision. The bystander is reportedly in stable condition, according to authorities.

Bystander wins
 
frankb00th
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: At least they didn't pee in the shower

[y.yarn.co image 656x480]


Jimmy doesnt like that.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: You notice every person in the Taliban meetings is clutching their gun.  At the center of government.  They seem highly rational.

Yes and one of their first acts was going door-to-door and seizing weapons from civilians. If only we could all live in a country as rational about guns as Afghanistan under the Taliban. We might lose out on a few other liberties but at least the only people killing us will be the Taliban because a girl go to school without wearing the Allah approved bag over her face.


Your priorities are a joke.

Their time tested values are currently holding up better than yours.

Even if they're both garbage.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
". . .confronted a man in the gym's parking lot who had been living at the gym for several weeks."

Well, at least he solved his housing problem.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

alechemist: Witnessed a guy head butting someone over being on the ab machine for too long, weird it was a planet fitness.


Just like that?  Did things degenerate further. A headbutt is a difficult aggression to leave ignored and unpunished.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Not just roided up freaks, but hot sweaty women in thongs and see-through leggings leave machines glistening.


That not weird and stalkerish
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: alechemist: Witnessed a guy head butting someone over being on the ab machine for too long, weird it was a planet fitness.

Did they sound the Gronk Alarm?

/or whatever it's called?


Disappointingly, no.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alechemist: Witnessed a guy head butting someone over being on the ab machine for too long, weird it was a planet fitness.


Sound the lunk alarm!
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anfrind: Gun people are small and weak.


And that's why women - who generally have less testosterone and muscle mass than men - and the disabled should have an easier time getting CCWs than young, fit dudes. Take away some of those biological advantages.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: invictus2: Circusdog320: Living at the gym?

He is homeless more likely  Technically living in his car. He should have alternative parking spots on occassion. Man should had a routine of alternative parking every three days if he could afford the gas. Found a chain gym lower costs as opposed to a independent.

Homeless with a gym membership? I still don't get it


My buddy is doing the van life and apparently a Youtuber suggests you get a gym membership so you can have access to a shower.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Circusdog320: invictus2: Circusdog320: Living at the gym?

He is homeless more likely  Technically living in his car. He should have alternative parking spots on occassion. Man should had a routine of alternative parking every three days if he could afford the gas. Found a chain gym lower costs as opposed to a independent.

Homeless with a gym membership? I still don't get it


Having worked at a health club during my college days, this is a very real thing. Monthly membership gets a person access to the club, including showers (and some places, an included laundry service as well) for WAY less a person would pay for rent/mortgage.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Thank goodness lots of people, including, apparently, the homeless, have guns.

Don't want to guarantee an actual home, but as many guns as you want? Sure.


That's an interesting train of thought. You're saying you don't believe people should be permitted to own a firearm if they aren't in a formal home rental or ownership agreement?
 
danvon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't mind the person not wiping off the equipment (It only takes a second to correct it) but the guy doing curls in the squat rack, the "cross trainer" using up 4 stations, and the guy who uses the only open bench for a place to set his phone and water bottle-summary execution.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.