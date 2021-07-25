 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Katie said her dad planned to get vaccinated but believes he was hesitant from watching right-wing media reports: "He'd watch YouTube videos of Tucker Carlson"   (king5.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SFSDFD
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There used to be a counter online titled something like "How many people has Jenny McCarthy killed?"

We need to start one of those for Tucker Carlson.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
am14.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deliberately searching out his videos to watch means this is someone that is deliberately looking for someone to reinforce their preconceived prejudices. This is someone who was looking for excuses to justify his shiatty behavior and if it wasn't Tucker he would have found someone else to watch. This is why there's a exodus of viewers from Fox because OANN and Newsmax are openly encouraging these assholes to be their worst selves and claim that they're being patriots while Fox has occasionally dared to go against the narrative that these people are all patriots.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a legal expert.
But at what point can someone like this sue the fark out of Carlson and Foxnews?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blastoh: Not a legal expert.
But at what point can someone like this sue the fark out of Carlson and Foxnews?


He's lucky if all he gets is sued.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope you got more of your mom's genes, kids.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do these news articles keep stating "healthy with no underlying health issues" when the decedent is clearly obese?
 
theflatline
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He'd watch YouTube videos of Tucker Carlson and masturbate".
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later, fat-ass.

More... monkey ...pussy... for me!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker? Do you mean the swollen balls dude or the panda sex dude?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Katie said her dad planned to get vaccinated but believes he was hesitant, in part, from watching right-wing media reports.
"He'd watch YouTube videos of Tucker Carlson," said Katie. "We think he was a victim of misinformation."
Patrick, a Boeing designer of more than 20 years, was not an "anti-vaxxer," according to Katie, but was waiting until the Food and Drug Administration gave the vaccines full approval before initiating the process.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: We need to start one of those for Tucker Carlson.


Tucker Carlson didnt kill anybody.
These were grown men who made their own decisions.

Now they dead, and Carlson is still a live, vaccinated millionaire.
You cant help stupid people.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! Anyway. I'm so tired of these people and hearing this shiat. I have no more empathy and sympathy for these anti-science and anti-vaxxers.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who listens to Tucker Carlson for anything other than "know your enemy" is too stupid to live, anyway.

Good riddance.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At 45 years old, Patrick Lane was healthy with no underlying health conditions but felt hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine

I always thought stupidity was an underlying health condition.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Why do these news articles keep stating "healthy with no underlying health issues" when the decedent is clearly obese?


Americans don't know what healthy actually is. They don't know what a proper portion size looks like, they don't know what people are supposed to weigh and a 5k jog is a superhuman feat of endurance. America has been obese for so long that that is what is equated to normal and normal is healthy.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add another one to the McCarthy-Carlson tally.

\not really
\\he was and adult
\\\his choice, his fault.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Why do these news articles keep stating "healthy with no underlying health issues" when the decedent is clearly obese?


We've been told for quite a while now that obesity is a disease, yet apparently being obese can mean you're perfectly healthy.

Go figure.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Katie said her dad was a dumbass....well she didn't but he was.
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Tucker was one of the first in line to get his vaccines.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As sad as this is, it was a fairly quick death compared to the years of dementia most Tucker Carlson fans have to look forward to.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
W.W.T.D.?

Kill you, of course.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Katie said her dad was a dumbass....well she didn't but he was.
[img.ifunny.co image 850x857]


Here, steal this one!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Why do these news articles keep stating "healthy with no underlying health issues" when the decedent is clearly obese?


Because these are Americans we're talking about, and "obese" is the default setting here.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: There used to be a counter online titled something like "How many people has Jenny McCarthy killed?"

We need to start one of those for Tucker Carlson.


At this point I'd just erase "network" TV news.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Why do these news articles keep stating "healthy with no underlying health issues" when the decedent is clearly obese?


Outside of age, obesity is the biggest risk factor to die from covid.

I can stand Bill Maher less and less, but one thing he is right about is that there has been very little from the government pushing this fact.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: TwowheelinTim: Why do these news articles keep stating "healthy with no underlying health issues" when the decedent is clearly obese?

Americans don't know what healthy actually is. They don't know what a proper portion size looks like, they don't know what people are supposed to weigh and a 5k jog is a superhuman feat of endurance. America has been obese for so long that that is what is equated to normal and normal is healthy.


You sound fat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Walker: Katie said her dad was a dumbass....well she didn't but he was.
[img.ifunny.co image 850x857]

Here, steal this one![Fark user image 425x428]


THANKS!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 in 500 people have died of covid in the US.

Time to put the anti-vaxxers in tent cities out in the desert where it's impossible to walk out of.
They quarantined Typhoid Mary for life for public health reasons.
I see no difference in her and the anti-vaxxers.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Why do these news articles keep stating "healthy with no underlying health issues" when the decedent is clearly obese?


They don't identify as obese.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Not a legal expert.
But at what point can someone like this sue the fark out of Carlson and Foxnews?


They can be sued any time.  Problem is, they're opinion shows and not required to be factual.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Why do these news articles keep stating "healthy with no underlying health issues" when the decedent is clearly obese?


Because being a sweaty fatass is a lifestyle choice.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Katie, your dad isn't going to walk you down the aisle because he didn't give a shiat if he ever did.

He isn't going to ever meet any grandchildren, because he didn't give a shiat if he ever did.

He isn't going to do all those things your brother is wistful about not getting to do with him, because he didn't give a shiat if he ever did them.

He saw all of those possibilities in front of him, and he didn't say, "I will do anything and everything in my power to make those things happen." He said, "The most important thing in my life is sucking Tucker Carlson's cock."

As his daughter, that was your place in his life. And that is what Conservatism has become.

Choose your future wisely.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: TwowheelinTim: Why do these news articles keep stating "healthy with no underlying health issues" when the decedent is clearly obese?

Outside of age, obesity is the biggest risk factor to die from covid.

I can stand Bill Maher less and less, but one thing he is right about is that there has been very little from the government pushing this fact.


A very good friend of mine is more than a little overweight and shortly after she was fully vaccinated she caught Covid at a graduation party (this was before we knew Delta was causing breakthrough cases). She didn't get hospitalized thank goodness but it still kicked her ass and she's been left with lingering shortness of breath and extreme fatigue for months. She's trying to get into Long Covid studies.

Her doctor told her it almost certainly would have killed her if she hadn't been vaccinated.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Why do these news articles keep stating "healthy with no underlying health issues" when the decedent is clearly obese?


Because they were overlying? I dunno. We need to meet up for an underlying ride some time.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: [Fark user image 425x270]


I'll see your hyperbole and raise you CNN's "Reality."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gee, that's too bad.

Not really.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey, it was your dad's Personal Freedom choice to be a complete f*cking idiot.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: Later, fat-ass.

More... monkey ...pussy... for me!


User name doesn't figure...
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
10 bucks says Tucker already has his 4th dose scheduled.
 
karmachameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [am14.mediaite.com image 850x647]


For anyone who doesn't know, this is a screengrab from a video where this guy calmly walks up to Tucker in public and tells him what an awful human being he is, in the same quiet tone of voice you might use to tell your child you're proud of them for some school accomplishment.  It's unnerving how cool and collected the interlocutor is, and I wonder how Carlson can sleep at night knowing that this is what people think of him, and knowing that it's true - he is a farking awful piece of human garbage with blood on his hands.

If he were drowning and I had the chance to help save him, I'd do humanity a favor and politely decline.  And I don't mean that as some kind of mean and sarcastic joke, or in an "internet tough guy" kind of way - I would seriously stand idly by and watch it happen, and would go home and sleep well that night knowing I did the right thing.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He was healthy with no underlying conditions, really?  Because I'm looking at a picture of a man who is at least 30 and probably 40 pounds overweight.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"He'd watch YouTube videos of Tucker Carlson,"

What a great racist hate-filled guy he was.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Katie, your dad isn't going to walk you down the aisle because he didn't give a shiat if he ever did.

He isn't going to ever meet any grandchildren, because he didn't give a shiat if he ever did.

He isn't going to do all those things your brother is wistful about not getting to do with him, because he didn't give a shiat if he ever did them.

He saw all of those possibilities in front of him, and he didn't say, "I will do anything and everything in my power to make those things happen." He said, "The most important thing in my life is sucking Tucker Carlson's cock."

As his daughter, that was your place in his life. And that is what Conservatism has become.

Choose your future wisely.


Your words are harsh but they carry the truth. That's really what the father did. One might use the same general script on someone who chooses to get stumbling drunk and then drive a car, thereby bringing about someone's death. "At that moment, you valued your own pleasure and convenience more than you valued your family's future."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

blastoh: Not a legal expert.
But at what point can someone like this sue the fark out of Carlson and Foxnews?


Anyone can sue anyone for just about anything.
 
debug
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jabba's Laugh
Youtube OPcod8IS214
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

red230: Deliberately searching out his videos to watch means this is someone that is deliberately looking for someone to reinforce their preconceived prejudices. This is someone who was looking for excuses to justify his shiatty behavior and if it wasn't Tucker he would have found someone else to watch. This is why there's a exodus of viewers from Fox because OANN and Newsmax are openly encouraging these assholes to be their worst selves and claim that they're being patriots while Fox has occasionally dared to go against the narrative that these people are all patriots.


Because Fox likes beltway Republican money even more than it likes deplorable money. Deplorable money runs dry but the support of the richest men in america and their corporations has a much longer shelf life. They need deplorable viewers but they absolutely need advertisers with deep pockets.
 
