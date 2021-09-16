 Skip to content
(SFGate)   The girls definitely look tipsy to me [NSFW]   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Wine, Fermentation, initial idea, CEO Matthew Shore, Chardonnay, Sparkling wine, couple of dads, Marriage  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is the best possible photo for a penis shaped Champagne ad. I almost ordered a bottle myself.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got my magnum champagne bottle, my wad of hundreds, I'm ready to plow.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paige, NO!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Paige, NO!


Actually, Paige, I'd see a bit more...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'd advise against it." -- Fatty Arbuckle
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They shouldn't be encouraging drinking straight from the bottle during covid.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Theres gonna be a white trash tidal wave going after this crap.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The wine's flavor profile is "fairly simple basic," Shore said.

FTFM
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow, the first wine bottle Mrs. Fool won't put in her mouth.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: Theres gonna be a white trash tidal wave going after this crap.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: GardenWeasel: Paige, NO!

Actually, Paige, I'd see a bit more...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

desertfool: Wow, the first wine bottle Mrs. Fool won't put in her mouth.


Those tears are from laughter. Really.  It helps if I keep telling myself that.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Drunk on dick
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That is the best possible photo for a penis shaped Champagne ad. I almost ordered a bottle myself.


I ordered two and I'm not even gay.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As a purely practical question, could you deepthroat a bottle of wine and drink the contents, or would it airlock?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That is the best possible photo for a penis shaped Champagne ad. I almost ordered a bottle myself.


i almost ordered one as a gag for an upcoming beach trip. but $33 for a 750ml? i'll just buy a bottle of Makers.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skybird659
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
(insert uses for empty bottle here)-
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So Florida , Perry county or Wisconsin for the first emergency room removal?
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Lambskincoat: That is the best possible photo for a penis shaped Champagne ad. I almost ordered a bottle myself.

I ordered two and I'm not even gay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"sparkling rose"

"Just the Tipsy"

"the initial idea was to market the wine for bachelorette parties and girls' wine nights."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Lambskincoat: That is the best possible photo for a penis shaped Champagne ad. I almost ordered a bottle myself.

I ordered two and I'm not even gay.


Yet
 
AeAe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can you have sex with the bottle? Asking for a friend.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: GardenWeasel: Paige, NO!

Actually, Paige, I'd see a bit more...


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Paige, NO!


Handbanana, YES!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
sparkling rose seurat

Would it be too much to ask for the wine penis to contain something a little more respectable?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mood Lighting...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*thatsapenis.gif*
 
Pinner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
farking bottle
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That is going to be Very popular at bachelorette parties.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: As a purely practical question, could you deepthroat a bottle of wine and drink the contents, or would it airlock?


Drill a hole in the bottom and just shotgun the whole thing.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skybird659: (insert empty bottle here for uses)-
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

desertfool: Wow, the first wine bottle Mrs. Fool won't put in her mouth.


Bummer dude
 
dericwater
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AeAe: Can you have sex with the bottle? Asking for a friend.


Anything is a dildo if you try hard enough.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: As a purely practical question, could you deepthroat a bottle of wine and drink the contents, or would it airlock?


Only one way to find out....
Off to poRnhub to do research.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Theres gonna be a white trash tidal wave going after this crap.


Well, if they can produce product inexpensively enough for the lowest-common-denominator customer to afford it while still driving profits, then there's definitely a market for doing just that.  That's how Walmart makes their profits.

Yeah, it's crass, but that's how you make a buck.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Their ad campaign at a beach...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hogans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd have started with bottling hard cider.
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Buttchugging frat pledges in 3... 2... 1...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: Theres gonna be a white trash tidal wave going after this crap.


Put your life vest on now.  Good luck, we're all counting on you.
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"A bottle of wine, a jar of lube, and thou."
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AeAe: Can you have sex with the bottle? Asking for a friend.

*queue Abraham Lincoln quote.jpg*
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Mood Lighting...[Fark user image image 640x415]


depends on the mood
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anuran: RogermcAllen: As a purely practical question, could you deepthroat a bottle of wine and drink the contents, or would it airlock?

Drill a hole in the bottom and just shotgun the whole thing.


ouch
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Anatomically correct"

My dick doesn't have a WINE BOTTLE IN IT
 
gbv23
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

El_Dan: sparkling rose seurat

Would it be too much to ask for the wine penis to contain something a little more respectable?


A 2 liter bottle of Pinot Noir was too obvious.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: Theres gonna be a white trash tidal wave going after this crap.


I can see Vestavia Hills bachelorette parties lining up for it.
 
