(Some Guy)   Congratulations, Britain. You no longer have to use a slide rule to find out how many rods to the hogshead your trusty old Hillman Minx is getting   (todayuknews.com) divider line
    Imperial units, Metric system, Kilogram, European Union, United Kingdom, metric martyr, Brexit minister Lord Frost, Pound  
1068 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)



‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that's embarrassing.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Next up: witch dunking.


Next up: witch dunking.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God, how stupid and petty.

Brexit really is the English version of Trump.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Comedic.  But I look forward to being told about the superiority of this method.

I hope there's a chart
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Beer will taste as it used to again."
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any excuse to repost this gem:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Forgot this ironic irony:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is especially stupid when you consider that "pound" is both a unit of weight, and the name of their currency.

Are people talking about cost or weight?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Don't even get me started on how many stone they weigh. Or throw?

Are people talking about cost or weight?


Don't even get me started on how many stone they weigh. Or throw?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get back to me in a fortnight.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What next, bringing back diseases like scurvy, rickets, scrofula, and the gout?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would be nice if a pint were a pint in the US.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought youse guyses were supposed to be like wicked smahter then uses?

C'mon now!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's always at least a couple.


It's always at least a couple.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK...still trying to catch up to America, one step back at a time.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A pound historically referred to a pound of silver.

Today an ounce of silver is selling at 16.55 GBP

/mind blown

Are people talking about cost or weight?


A pound historically referred to a pound of silver.

Today an ounce of silver is selling at 16.55 GBP

/mind blown
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like when Reagan undid the USA's planned conversion to metric. Except 40 years in the future, when people should know better. When the internet has made global trade and collaboration stronger than ever, and long after Britain had already completed a lot of conversion to metric. So, even worse than the Reagan administration.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, they should expect to wake up one of these mornings to see Canada and Jamaica forming a queue at the front door, dutifully waiting to have their colonial status re-instituted?
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS, every year I have to teach the metric system AGAIN to my students because my parents and grandparents generations through a hissy fit when the US tried to switch over to metric...  And now another group of dumbass cavemen with a persecution complex are trying to drag even more generations down into a broken, idiotic, nonsensical system.... because 'the foreigners..."

/hates this timeline.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "proper" pint is .568 liters, meaning Brexit will give British drinkers 13% more beer. So... winning?
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Can't you see this a is a crummy joint?"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about farktons and Rhode Islands?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume de-decimalization will occur next year.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about time!  Time that the foot-candle is restored to the meaningful place among units in society that it enjoyed for so long -- the top of the heap!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What a saucy little Minx may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phalamir: I assume de-decimalization will occur next year.


You'll be able to buy a set of Whitworth spanners for ten bob thruppence!  What a bargain!
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A desperate attempt to deflect from some further monumental post-Brexit stuff-up...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mofa: [Fark user image image 405x750]

"Beer will taste as it used to again."


I thought that, by law, beer had to still be sold in imperial pints in the UK since forever. It literally never changed. Also they had continued to use miles per hour.

In fact a couple of other things never changed including properly measurements because converting the thousand year old property deeds would have been too much trouble.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Idiotic pandering.

Guarantee the same folks asking for this are gonna find out their math isn't as good as they remember and are gonna biatch about how they're being overcharged, accusing grocers of marking up the prices with the conversion.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yes, but how many guineas for a phaeton-whip?

You'll be able to buy a set of Whitworth spanners for ten bob thruppence!  What a bargain!


Yes, but how many guineas for a phaeton-whip?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't see why we're mad at them for allowing them to use their traditional weight system, common people there still use it. I didn't see anything about them banning the metric system or anything.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's really only people over 60 who give a toss about imperial units anyway, the rest of us weren't taught it at school.

Some market stalls will switch to it, but hardly anyone shops at the market now anyway.

It's one of those things where they're pandering to their elderly base but the vast majority of people in the uk don't care and are used to metric so whatever.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Well, that's embarrassing.


Maybe they are planning on nuking Japan or going to the moon, or something.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Stones actually kind of make sense, particularly for people with eating disorders.  It gives you a little more wiggle room.

Are people talking about cost or weight?

Don't even get me started on how many stone they weigh. Or throw?


Stones actually kind of make sense, particularly for people with eating disorders.  It gives you a little more wiggle room.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Idiotic pandering.

Guarantee the same folks asking for this are gonna find out their math isn't as good as they remember and are gonna biatch about how they're being overcharged, accusing grocers of marking up the prices with the conversion.


Not-so-bold prediction: the numbers on the placards will stay the same; shopkeepers will simply cross out "/kg" and replace it with "/lb".
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My V8 powered sedan gets 25mpg, or as I like to measure it, 504,000 rods to the hogshead.
And that's the way I like it.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I farking wish gout were a thing of the past. Ain't nothing like having to call in sick because your fingers won't bend.


I farking wish gout were a thing of the past. Ain't nothing like having to call in sick because your fingers won't bend.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Yeah, I know we're supposed to get in some kind of religious flame war over this but I can't.

Especially because I'm in the US.

For more on this, the video spells out a lot of reasons why people don't change.

Why Doesn't the U.S. Use the Metric System?
Youtube N0U-XEmKPKg


Yeah, I know we're supposed to get in some kind of religious flame war over this but I can't.

Especially because I'm in the US.

For more on this, the video spells out a lot of reasons why people don't change.

Why Doesn't the U.S. Use the Metric System?
Youtube N0U-XEmKPKg
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, I forgot. My old Jetta still gets around 1000 leagues to the hogshead.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mofa: enry: Get back to me in a fortnight.

[Fark user image 425x723]


No you morons, it's a game.  And if it takes you 2 weeks to play it, you're doing it wrong.  Talk to someone under the age of 90 and maybe they'll know what Fortnight is.
 
mainsail
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"If I squeeze into these old clothes, the world will be like it was when I bought 'em!"

It's like cosplay on a truly demented level. A government that makes it more difficult for their people like this is just dumbfounding. Honestly, tinfoil hat in hand, if Putin had anything to do with putting the Tories into power, it's brilliantly destructive- like putting sugar into a gas tank.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Almost 48mpg.... Impressive!


Almost 48mpg.... Impressive!
 
Pert
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ali G- UK education
Youtube j9coCbo7Wso
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

they're decimating the metric system


they're decimating the metric system
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thanks. It's a five speed diesel.

Almost 48mpg.... Impressive!


Thanks. It's a five speed diesel.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nobody should care.
If you can't figure out how to covert units in 2021, then you're too stupid to live.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Same people were backing it, chuckling sovitely.

Brexit really is the English version of Trump.


Same people were backing it, chuckling sovitely.
 
