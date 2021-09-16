 Skip to content
 
(Huffington Post)   While the rest of the world reports a substantial drop in COVID, the U.S. continues to report the highest number of new cases, with children making up 15.5%   (huffpost.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We seem to have a lot more idiots here, but Covid is helping that out.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know, I'm starting to wonder if in fact we live in the best country in the world here in the US.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
USA!
usa!
u...s...
[PATRIOTIC FLATLINE]
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.


Everyone under 45 or so is already there.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.


They'll have been brainwashed by the surviving parent into thinking it was all the liberals fault.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yet another fine example of American Exceptionalism.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

Everyone under 45 or so is already there.


Word
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: USA!
usa!
u...s...
[PATRIOTIC FLATLINE]


patriotchokingnoises.gif
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

Everyone under 45 or so is already there.

Word


Here's the depressing part: you and I are lucky. We only had to endure stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

Younger people these days are dealing with stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, school shootings, climate change, a pandemic that their government has no interest in fighting, fascist insurrection, ascendancy of white nationalism, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

It just keeps getting worse, with no signs of ever improving.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

Everyone under 45 or so is already there.

Word

Here's the depressing part: you and I are lucky. We only had to endure stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

Younger people these days are dealing with stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, school shootings, climate change, a pandemic that their government has no interest in fighting, fascist insurrection, ascendancy of white nationalism, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

It just keeps getting worse, with no signs of ever improving.


You're preaching to the choir, why you think I'm chasing that Italian citizenship?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

Everyone under 45 or so is already there.

Word

Here's the depressing part: you and I are lucky. We only had to endure stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

Younger people these days are dealing with stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, school shootings, climate change, a pandemic that their government has no interest in fighting, fascist insurrection, ascendancy of white nationalism, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

It just keeps getting worse, with no signs of ever improving.

You're preaching to the choir, why you think I'm chasing that Italian citizenship?


That's less for you and more for the people who need to hear it. And for me to actually write it out. I'm sure I missed some things but it really puts the state of the country in perspective to type that all out. Fark.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

Everyone under 45 or so is already there.

Word

Here's the depressing part: you and I are lucky. We only had to endure stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

Younger people these days are dealing with stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, school shootings, climate change, a pandemic that their government has no interest in fighting, fascist insurrection, ascendancy of white nationalism, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

It just keeps getting worse, with no signs of ever improving.

You're preaching to the choir, why you think I'm chasing that Italian citizenship?

That's less for you and more for the people who need to hear it. And for me to actually write it out. I'm sure I missed some things but it really puts the state of the country in perspective to type that all out. Fark.


*nods*
Understood...and yes, it's very bleak.  So very, f*cking bleak.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: You're preaching to the choir, why you think I'm chasing that Italian citizenship?


For... swimsuits and a chance to visit all the places that the various Trinity movies were flimed.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: raerae1980: You're preaching to the choir, why you think I'm chasing that Italian citizenship?

For... swimsuits and a chance to visit all the places that the various Trinity movies were flimed.


Oh, i don't think i know that one.   And I love spaghetti westerns!    Grazie mille!!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Oh, i don't think i know that one. And I love spaghetti westerns! Grazie mille!!


(Oh, there are three or so of them... they are all good)
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.


That's what they said in the 60's.
Then those kids grew up to vote for George W. Bush and wear MAGA hats.
 
gbv23
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I physically restrained myself from going batshiat on Facebook when I had to quarantine my middle child.  All the misinformation some of my friends have spread has been enough for me to scream as it is.  The fact she was around a kid who got sent to school anyhow with friggin' COVID-19 made me even more livid.  So far she's doing good, but again, I was ready to go on an all caps rant to mask up at a minimum, get the damn vaccine at most.  Some people's freedom is directly threatening my children's rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
 
skybird659
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

Everyone under 45 or so is already there.


The sad part is that the other half of our generation are also the ones to give Gays, women and people of color the rights that they didn't have in the '50's and before.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

That's what they said in the 60's.
Then those kids grew up to vote for George W. Bush and wear MAGA hats.


Remember the age of the cops who were beating people up in Chicago in 1968, or how old the shooters at Kent State were. They weren't the olds.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: raerae1980: Oh, i don't think i know that one. And I love spaghetti westerns! Grazie mille!!

(Oh, there are three or so of them... they are all good)


Thank you again!!! :-)
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd bet children make up more than 15% of anything. They're lying little buggers.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: raerae1980: Oh, i don't think i know that one. And I love spaghetti westerns! Grazie mille!!

(Oh, there are three or so of them... they are all good)


There are only two movies listed there.  Is the third one "My Name is Nobody"?  Or is that more of a spoof of the Trinity movies and not part of the trilogy?

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070215/​

I remember seeing that in junior high, before I even saw the first Trinity movies
 
neongoats
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thanks plague rats. Another plague milestone thanks you people plague-ing it up in the plague lands. Will there ever be a time you act like decent human beings. I know, I know, you'll do anything for your country, except stopping spreading the plague around like the filth you are. Die off faster.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The new GQP anthem has a good. You can really smother to it.

Dead Kennedys - I Kill Children
Youtube TtqPlB-oC4w
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

Everyone under 45 or so is already there.

Word

Here's the depressing part: you and I are lucky. We only had to endure stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

Younger people these days are dealing with stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, school shootings, climate change, a pandemic that their government has no interest in fighting, fascist insurrection, ascendancy of white nationalism, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

It just keeps getting worse, with no signs of ever improving.


Gays can get married. Roe vs. Wade isn't dead YET. A woman can now prosecute her husband for rape. Child abuse gets reported much more frequently instead of neighbors shaking their heads and shrugging. Cops beating handcuffed victims are being recorded with bystander cell phones that didn't exist3 0 years ago. Food banks are everywhere instead of just stamps for welfare red-tape-enduring hoop-jumpers. There is progress, there is hope, it's just hard to see through the smoke and ash.
 
Monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

Everyone under 45 or so is already there.


I can tell you that "or so" stretches at least to 50. That's where I, and my friends are, and we're sick of this idiocy.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
2300 deaths yesterday, highest since early March. Great job, morons.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

Everyone under 45 or so is already there.

Word

Here's the depressing part: you and I are lucky. We only had to endure stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

Younger people these days are dealing with stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, school shootings, climate change, a pandemic that their government has no interest in fighting, fascist insurrection, ascendancy of white nationalism, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

It just keeps getting worse, with no signs of ever improving.


Yes, things are so farking horrible now. Children are living past 5 years old, people aren't working 7 days a week just afford to pay the rent, the KKK is no longer the military wing of the Democrat party, hurricanes are no longer killing thousands of people at a time (even though coastal population has swelled), the government isn't doing testing on Blacks and CANADIANS are no longer giving Indians infected blankets, you can drive down the block to get aspirin or Tylenol, home-grown Communists/Social aren't assinating presidents (note the plural), the Democrat president isn't putting U.S. citizens in Japanese "housing" (hey, at least it was probably free) and food is widely available. Yep, people 80 or 100 years ago had it sooooo farking awesome.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
According to Fark's experts, children don't get or transmit COVID, so I assume this is more fake news from the deep state sheep blah blah blah ...

(shrug)

I've gotta say, we've learned a lot about Americans in the last 5 years. Things we needed to learn, just wish we'd learned it in a different way. A less lethal way, but I guess some people literally have to die or nearly die to learn anything.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Yep, people 80 or 100 years ago had it sooooo farking awesome


No one said they didn't have it hard.  But we should be doing better, not sliding backwards.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: 2300 deaths yesterday, highest since early March. Great job, morons.


Is it mostly stupid people? If so, yes, great job, indeed.

Please continue dying. Just do it faster. Make our country greater by no longer being a part of it. I really appreciate it.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

Everyone under 45 or so is already there.

Word

Here's the depressing part: you and I are lucky. We only had to endure stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

Younger people these days are dealing with stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, school shootings, climate change, a pandemic that their government has no interest in fighting, fascist insurrection, ascendancy of white nationalism, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

It just keeps getting worse, with no signs of ever improving.

You're preaching to the choir, why you think I'm chasing that Italian citizenship?

That's less for you and more for the people who need to hear it. And for me to actually write it out. I'm sure I missed some things but it really puts the state of the country in perspective to type that all out. Fark.

*nods*
Understood...and yes, it's very bleak.  So very, f*cking bleak.


Oh, that's what they said during the Great Depression too.  Everything eventually got much better.

All that was needed was a massive world war that left 60 million people dead.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sweden did it right.
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile here in Indiana, ICU bed availability is down to 16% or about 360. Shared by 92 counties, yea, we're farked. Don't get, sick, hurt, or have a stroke, that's all I'm saying.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pfft! Freedum is up 238.6%, and no other country can match that. Now, I will go stop a metal fan blade with my dong. Why? Because I can! FREEDUM!!!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

Everyone under 45 or so is already there.


Which is why we're being shut out of national politics as much as the older generations possibly can.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skybird659: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

Everyone under 45 or so is already there.

Word

Here's the depressing part: you and I are lucky. We only had to endure stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

Younger people these days are dealing with stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, school shootings, climate change, a pandemic that their government has no interest in fighting, fascist insurrection, ascendancy of white nationalism, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

It just keeps getting worse, with no signs of ever improving.

Gays can get married. Roe vs. Wade isn't dead YET. A woman can now prosecute her husband for rape. Child abuse gets reported much more frequently instead of neighbors shaking their heads and shrugging. Cops beating handcuffed victims are being recorded with bystander cell phones that didn't exist3 0 years ago. Food banks are everywhere instead of just stamps for welfare red-tape-enduring hoop-jumpers. There is progress, there is hope, it's just hard to see through the smoke and ash.


You realize that this doesn't balance out, right?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Democrat party


DRINK!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CaptainSpaceJohnny: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

Everyone under 45 or so is already there.

Word

Here's the depressing part: you and I are lucky. We only had to endure stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

Younger people these days are dealing with stagnant wages, student loans, overpolicing/mass incarceration, unaffordable housing, unaffordable health care, our nation's longest wars, legalized political corruption, a corrupt justice system, lower life expectancy, lower quality of life, lower class mobility, school shootings, climate change, a pandemic that their government has no interest in fighting, fascist insurrection, ascendancy of white nationalism, and the sheer indifference if not pride from our elders for what they've done with all of that.

It just keeps getting worse, with no signs of ever improving.

You're preaching to the choir, why you think I'm chasing that Italian citizenship?

That's less for you and more for the people who need to hear it. And for me to actually write it out. I'm sure I missed some things but it really puts the state of the country in perspective to type that all out. Fark.

*nods*
Understood...and yes, it's very bleak.  So very, f*cking bleak.

Oh, that's what they said during the Great Depression too.  Everything eventually got much better.

All that was needed was a massive world war that left 60 million people dead.


China has concentration camps.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes yes...the USA sux balls.
Every time, the USA is worse than every other country on the planet.

https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2020/​h​ealth/coronavirus-maps-and-cases/

Deaths per 100k:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cases per 100k:
Fark user imageView Full Size



/I KNOW you people will excoriate me for this.
//but it does make for good Fark clicks
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Yes yes...the USA sux balls.
Every time, the USA is worse than every other country on the planet.

https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2020/h​ealth/coronavirus-maps-and-cases/

Deaths per 100k:
[Fark user image image 800x808]

Cases per 100k:
[Fark user image image 795x847]


/I KNOW you people will excoriate me for this.
//but it does make for good Fark clicks


Objection: relevance to thread topic?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: You know, I'm starting to wonder if in fact we live in the best country in the world here in the US.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Begoggle: fragMasterFlash: Someday the current generation of school kids will be the ones running the country, and I sincerely doubt they will have much love in their hearts for the old timers currently putting them in harms way to serve as political pawns.

That's what they said in the 60's.
Then those kids grew up to vote for George W. Bush and wear MAGA hats.


Except that around 1968 the Democrats officially abandoned Labor and became just another billionaire-chasing Party. A few years later the Republicans went full white racist, and the Democrats went with Carter and the Powell Doctrine of "Partner with fascists before tolerating Socialists". There was nowhere for anyone to the Left of Nixon, and then Reagan, in American politics. The Overton window has kept moving steadily to the Right driven by the most powerful and all-encompassing propaganda machine in human history.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: AdmirableSnackbar: You know, I'm starting to wonder if in fact we live in the best country in the world here in the US.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x850]


This is why we need to put progressives in charge.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Catsaregreen:

Yes, things are so farking horrible now. Children are living past 5 years old, people aren't working 7 days a week just afford to pay the rent, the KKK is no longer the military wing of the Democrat party, hurricanes are no longer killing thousands of people at a time (even though coastal population has swelled), the government isn't doing testing on Blacks and CANADIANS are no longer giving Indians infected blankets, you can drive down the block to get aspirin or Tylenol, home-grown Communists/Social aren't assinating presidents (note the plural), the Democrat president isn't putting U.S. cit ...

In other words, there are still scraps of the New Deal that the Republicans haven't destroyed. They are trying to. They have largely succeeded. The greater goal of a strong working class political movement is dead. Economic equity is worse than it was during the Gilded Age. Education, a home, kids, and *laughs* retirement are more out of reach than ever in our history. But we haven't finished losing everything so it's all good.

Learn some farking history.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Yes yes...the USA sux balls.
Every time, the USA is worse than every other country on the planet.

https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2020/h​ealth/coronavirus-maps-and-cases/

Deaths per 100k:
[Fark user image 800x808]

Cases per 100k:
[Fark user image 795x847]


/I KNOW you people will excoriate me for this.
//but it does make for good Fark clicks


Hey cool, another person deflecting instead of accepting responsibility for their role in our mess.

/time to do what we did to Germany at the end of WW2
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Our economy depends on the sweat & blood of their wage-slave parents, but unfortunately there is no way of operating a truly COVID-safe day-care for kids too young, or born to too-ignorant parents to be vaccinated.  And so we must continue to die for the revenue streams of our betters, until our "betters" finally get the idea that we can and will kill them as soon as enough people realize what they've been doing to us.
 
