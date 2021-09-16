 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. For "National Tattoo Story Day" we're sharing pictures & stories of our tattoos, or show us a drawing you've made of one you like using MSPaint or pen/paper, and share the inspiration behind them
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome Fark Artists, it's your Fartist Friday Contest. In honor of National Tattoo Story Day our theme is sharing pictures & stories of your tattoos, or you can show us your own drawing you've made of one you like using MSPaint or pen/paper, and share whatever you wish about the inspiration behind the tattooed art.

Tippy's Tips!

Fark user imageBe sure to tell the STORY of the inspiration behind the tattoo, as much as you want to share.

Fark user imageReminder: DRAW any tattoo art you like using MSPaint-type programs or pen/etc & paper.

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner thatguyoverthere70 for their impressive string of Star Trek limericks, and check out all our talented F'Artistes!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Forgive my crude artwork, but this is what I always wanted for a tattoo if I ever got one. I told myself years ago that if I lost 60 lbs and got down below 200, I'd treat myself with this.  Engineering is my passion (mechanical and electrical).  Something simliar to this (but much more detailed) would be tattoo'd over my heart, to make it appear a hole was ripped open, showing the mechanical/electrical innards.

It would either be this, or a version on my upper-arm/shoulder area with the same concept, skin peeled back to reveal a mechanical underpinning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I used Indian ink and a sewing needle with tread when I was 14 years old with two friends of mine that put our initials on our arms. My friend number one got killed by the cops for stealing his under age girl friends dads car and taking her across state lines when he was 18. Friend Number 2 lost his tattoo arm when he took so many drugs one time that he passed out for several days with no circulation to it and it died. That white line is a scar I got in an abortion clinic. The abortion PA did the first cut to remove the tattoo in what was to be 3 cut out operations in the middle of the night when I was 21. It got infected so I decided not to go through with the next two. It is a long story better left to a CSB some other time if the topic ever comes up. Here I will suggest one..CSB ."What is the weirdest thing that has happened to you in an abortion clinic?"  I am sure many of you farkers will relate to that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Damn, I forgot the one I got when I was in the second grade. The kid sitting next to me was a psychopath and out of nowhere one day, stabbed me in the hand with his pencil. Back in those days it was no big deal and he got 1 days detention. Me, I got a lifetime tattoo that brings me pride. For you farkers of disbelieve, I can send photo proof.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Also note: I am no fan of doing painting and hate MS paint and could care less about making it work better. Ask me about all my scars and I will draw a few for you.
 
