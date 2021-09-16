 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Canton Repository)   They don't look like Presbyterians to me   (cantonrep.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Catalytic converter, Canton police, Concealed carry in the United States, small children, fresh coat of paint, Lt. Dennis Garren, owners of a vehicle, Twitter  
•       •       •

1198 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2021 at 8:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, it was copper wire.  Now it's catalytic converters. Farking idiots.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: First, it was copper wire.  Now it's catalytic converters. Farking idiots.


It's been a thing from the first days of catalytic converters
 
PuckinWebGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's why you use shelf paper.
/fargon iceholes
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heaven is for Presbyterians

Heaven Is for Presbyterians
Youtube NW_xNzJWw-4
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PuckinWebGuy: [Fark user image 500x281]
That's why you use shelf paper.
/fargon iceholes


Duckies and Bunnies?

Meet me at Clancy's - I'm buyin'!
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


GTA is not The Dummies Guide to Crime

...or is it?
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: First, it was copper wire.  Now it's catalytic converters. Farking idiots.


Crackheads gonna crackhead bruh.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem - Can You Picture That?
Youtube XoKFBjd5-F8
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.