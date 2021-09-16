 Skip to content
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get your damn shot.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the kids' suffering, but I wonder if COVID orphans won't grow up better educated snd well adjusted without their birth parents.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
After losing both her parents to COVID within two weeks, she is now leaving her home in Oregon and starting over with an aunt in California.

That's got all the hallmarks of a Disney movie.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For the children.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As Keighlie fought for her life, her mother, Amie Reaux, told CBS This Morning the family had "let their guard down" because they "thought, like the rest of the world, this isn't that real of a virus."

Sorry dear, no. That's not what the rest of the world thinks.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Amie Reaux, told CBS This Morning the family had "let their guard down" because they "thought, like the rest of the world, this isn't that real of a virus."

Oh FFS. The rest of the world knew it was serious. Get out of your stupidity bubble and make better decisions, based on real information, instead of on the horseshiat you're getting from right wing media.
 
neongoats
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tuck and Zuck are sure shiat people, but let's put the blame where it really belongs: on the shiatty oppositional defiant disorder plague rats that will eat horse paste to own the libs. These are the worst of all people, and while Tuck and Zuck certainly aint helping, they aren't creating shiatty people out of thin air, those shiatty people were shiatty people already.

What I'm saying is, we should be stripping plague rats of the trappings of living in a human society. No jobs, no banking, no housing, fark off and die you dirty farking disease spreading farks.
 
chewd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I feel bad for the kids' suffering, but I wonder if COVID orphans won't grow up better educated snd well adjusted without their birth parents.


IKR... sounds like Lillie dodged a bullet there.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know about Zuck, but it's obvious Carlson enjoys death, especially death of people he feels are beneath him, which is just about everyone.

They only film him from the waist up on his show in order to hide his messy jizzshots when he's spreading misinformation that will undoubtedly end up killing people.
 
Eravior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Gut-wrenching stories of families shattered by the virus show no sign of slowing down, as more and more hospitals are forced to choose which patients get life-saving treatment."

How about not wasting it on the idiots sick with COVID-19 who refused to get vaccinated. Opens up a lot of hospital beds. Those who can't get vaccinated due to actual health reasons would be exempt of course.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: After losing both her parents to COVID within two weeks, she is now leaving her home in Oregon and starting over with an aunt in California.

That's got all the hallmarks of a Disney movie.


And it would go straight to video on the Hallmark Channel.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 I, for one, take  solace in knowing that these people will never experience hardship in their lives or have consequences for their actions.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I feel bad for the kids' suffering, but I wonder if COVID orphans won't grow up better educated snd well adjusted without their birth parents.


Do you think auntie or uncle will have different view points ?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those too arrogant and too unwilling to do their part should die this way. Too bad death is not a humbling experience you can carry with you.

That said, sorry your parents died, kiddo. They made a horrible mistake by listening to those around them and not health officials.

Make sure you vote against this shiat when you turn 18. Oh, and think for yourself and become a doctor, engineer or scientist. Those are your choices.

No, you cannot be a lawyer.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

neongoats: Tuck and Zuck are sure shiat people, but let's put the blame where it really belongs: on the shiatty oppositional defiant disorder plague rats that will eat horse paste to own the libs. These are the worst of all people, and while Tuck and Zuck certainly aint helping, they aren't creating shiatty people out of thin air, those shiatty people were shiatty people already.

What I'm saying is, we should be stripping plague rats of the trappings of living in a human society. No jobs, no banking, no housing, fark off and die you dirty farking disease spreading farks.


They burned their Human Race Membership Cards long ago. Time to start treating them as such.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
baorao
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Keighlie fought for her life, her mother, Amie Reaux...

probably want to make sure a spelling test is the first criteria in choosing new parents.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if the friends and relatives of Red Hats are starting not to take them to hospitals "because hospitals kill them" and "treat" them with Ivermectin at home.
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Since we're having to ration care, lets do it.  Are you vaccine eligible, but not received a jab (for whatever reason given beyond an actual diagnosed health risk, or age)?  No care at all.  None.  COVID?  Get farked.  Been shot?  Get farked.

Also, against healthcare as a right?  Get farked.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/hus/201​7​/089.pdf
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Diabolic: No, you cannot be a lawyer.


What if she does so to become a prosecutor, and go after those who engaged in profiteering on this crap?  Tuck, Zuck, The Donald, and so forth?
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"because they thought, like the rest of the world, this isn't that real of a virus."

These Trumpers really are in a bubble where no light or actual news of the world enters.
The rest of the world doesn't think that, it's just  GQP Trumper morons and new agey anti modern medicine loons.
 
Intone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I feel bad for the kids' suffering, but I wonder if COVID orphans won't grow up better educated snd well adjusted without their birth parents.


I've been on Fark a few years and that is the least sensitive thing I've ever read here.

I mean just how important was it to you to feel good by piling on?

Please tell me you don't have kids and that you have never had a parent die... that way I can ascribe your comments to pure ignorance.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IvanTheSilent: Since we're having to ration care, lets do it.  Are you vaccine eligible, but not received a jab (for whatever reason given beyond an actual diagnosed health risk, or age)?  No care at all.  None.  COVID?  Get farked.  Been shot?  Get farked.

Also, against healthcare as a right?  Get farked.
[Fark user image 757x727]
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/hus/2017​/089.pdf


Yeah, rationing care is what you have to do in a war zone. In those dire situations, in field hospitals, the military only helps people who have a chance of survival. If you choose not to get vaccinated now when the shot is widely available, you should just be denied care. Too many people suffering from illnesses not related to covid aren't being cared for. They have a legitimate need that is not being met. We suffer as a nation because of covid stupidity.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: As Keighlie fought for her life, her mother, Amie Reaux, told CBS This Morning the family had "let their guard down" because they "thought, like the rest of the world, this isn't that real of a virus."

Sorry dear, no. That's not what the rest of the world thinks.


Coming to complain about exactly this. The rest of the world has taken this shiat seriously. Maybe what you should have said is "the family never got their guard up because they thought, like the rest of the death cult, that this is that real of a virus."
 
Mouser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Get your damn shot.


There is a cure for COVID.  For self-righteousness, not so much.

/and that applies to both sides of the issue.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Lillie's parents, Josie and Tom, were both unvaccinated, as they had concerns about pre-existing conditions, said DeSantis."

Concerns because doctors tested them and advised them not to get the vaccine?

I do actually know one person who hasn't been vaccinated because she's had three different docs warn her not to due to her current health and her past bad reactions to vaccines. She's terrified.

If that's the case of this couple, then it's tragic. But if they were just worried because they saw a video on facebook then fark em.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
RE this: as more and more hospitals are forced to choose which patients get life-saving treatment.

This one is easy. NOT the unvaccinated assholes.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After losing both her parents to COVID within two weeks, she is now leaving her home in Oregon and starting over with an aunt in California.

Trading anti-vaxxer parents in Oregon for an Aunt in California might be a step up in life.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
States mentioned where care is being rationed:
Oregon
Idaho
Alaska
Montana
Washington
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mouser: There is a cure for COVID.


Um, what?
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We're just entering the Labor Day surge too.

Man, get the vaccination.

Not that I believe any anti-vaxxers are here on Fark.
Or if there are that they'd be changing their minds.
600,000 plus people dying is all part of a vast conspiracy.

Never mind the fact that 3 people can't keep a secret.
But there's this nationwide conspiracy to get people to take the vaccine, for reasons...
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We need to hire those Westboro Baptist Church schmucks to hold GOD HATES PLAGUE RATS signs at these morons' funerals.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bury your father in the backyard and move out of Ogunquit with Harold
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Reality is that which, when you stop believing in it, doesn't go away.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Intone: thealgorerhythm: I feel bad for the kids' suffering, but I wonder if COVID orphans won't grow up better educated snd well adjusted without their birth parents.

I've been on Fark a few years and that is the least sensitive thing I've ever read here.

I mean just how important was it to you to feel good by piling on?

Please tell me you don't have kids and that you have never had a parent die... that way I can ascribe your comments to pure ignorance.


TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: We need to hire those Westboro Baptist Church schmucks to hold GOD HATES PLAGUE RATS signs at these morons' funerals.


They are probably plague rats.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So much for pretending to support all of those 'FaMilY VaLuES'
 
hissatsu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gut-wrenching stories of families shattered by the virus show no sign of slowing down, as more and more hospitals are forced to choose which patients get life-saving treatment.

That should be a pretty farking easy choice? Not vaxxed? Back of the line. No one should die because of these people (except themselves).
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My friend's parents both just died of covid a week apart. They were staunch anti-vaxxers. I feel horrible for him because losing one parent is bad enough. But both in a week due to stupidity? That's gotta sting.
He's vaccinated.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: As Keighlie fought for her life, her mother, Amie Reaux, told CBS This Morning the family had "let their guard down" because they "thought, like the rest of the world, this isn't that real of a virus."

Sorry dear, no. That's not what the rest of the world thinks.


"Trump clearly won the election because I don't know anyone who voted for Biden. Also, Biden didn't have any rallies nearly as big as Trump's."
 
werbito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eravior: "Gut-wrenching stories of families shattered by the virus show no sign of slowing down, as more and more hospitals are forced to choose which patients get life-saving treatment."

How about not wasting it on the idiots sick with COVID-19 who refused to get vaccinated. Opens up a lot of hospital beds. Those who can't get vaccinated due to actual health reasons would be exempt of course.


If only someone would've thought of this...
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

neongoats: Tuck and Zuck are sure shiat people, but let's put the blame where it really belongs: on the shiatty oppositional defiant disorder plague rats that will eat horse paste to own the libs. These are the worst of all people, and while Tuck and Zuck certainly aint helping, they aren't creating shiatty people out of thin air, those shiatty people were shiatty people already.


They are, however, enabling them and giving them a platform.  Which they should not.  And they can stop at any time.

Delete Facebook, delete Twitter.  If your family and friends care about you, they'll still stay in touch without those.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badafuco: My friend's parents both just died of covid a week apart. They were staunch anti-vaxxers. I feel horrible for him because losing one parent is bad enough. But both in a week due to stupidity? That's gotta sting.
He's vaccinated.


"To lose one parent may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness."
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Intone: thealgorerhythm: I feel bad for the kids' suffering, but I wonder if COVID orphans won't grow up better educated snd well adjusted without their birth parents.

I've been on Fark a few years and that is the least sensitive thing I've ever read here.

I mean just how important was it to you to feel good by piling on?

Please tell me you don't have kids and that you have never had a parent die... that way I can ascribe your comments to pure ignorance.


Not him, but I feel compelled to reply.  There are thousands of kids in this country who would live better lives if they were taken from their birth parents.  The Main page has an article about a horrific child's death every couple of weeks because their birth parents were giant piles of shiat.

Those two fat coonts in the article claimed "pre-existing conditions" and are dead.  The whole story, per the Oregonian, was the two dead farks, Lillie, and Lillie's vaccinated grandmother all caught it at the Grant County (WA) county fair.  Grant County is full of these types as well, with 95k people total and about 15k total cases since the start.

Anyway, Granny survived and Lillie survived, but the two anti-vaxers didn't.  Josie, the female dead body, had chronic farking bronchitis.  She already had shiat lungs and decided "Nope!  No potentially life-saving medicine for me!"  Tom, the male dead body, had some generic 'muscular atrophy,' so I don't feel comfortable insulting him too heavily, but his weight really screams that the atrophy was because he's a lazy fatass.

Her parents already tried to kill her.  Lillie deserves better.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Republicans warned us long ago about 'Death Panels'.

Every Accusation A Confession.
 
