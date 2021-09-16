 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   What was expected? It's not called The Devil's Soft Safe Warm Bosom of Stable Ocean Cliff Frontage Road   (ktvu.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor bastard.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Huh, I haven't driven that section in a long time. I need to make a plan to check out the tunnels.
 
gbv23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A guy just died trying to jump over Devil's Churn (Oregon Coast)

not far from Devil's Punchbowl
 
omg bbq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Driving or (even better) riding a motorcycle up 1 and on through 101 is one of the best things you can do with a week of your time and $200 in gas.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The California coast is exciting that way.
 
Snort
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Evel Knievel did it better.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gbv23: A guy just died trying to jump over Devil's Churn (Oregon Coast)

not far from Devil's Punchbowl


From there you dog leg left at dead man's curve then follow that to the devil's taint.
 
