(SFGate)   Teen driver trying to scare jogger succeeds   (sfgate.com) divider line
71
    More: Dumbass, Seattle, Sheriff, Toyota Camry, godmother's car, Judge, 15-year-old girl, Greg Moore, The Seattle Times  
•       •       •

71 Comments     (+0 »)
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you hit somebody at 50 mph, you don't scare them; you kill them.

Also, all the other teen girls in TFA are sociopaths, too.  Lock them all up.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was surprised they decided not to try her as an adult. That's not to say she should be, I was just surprised. Maybe it's a "sane part of the world" thing.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yesterday's submission headline was better:

The 15 year old Washington girl who killed a jogger a couple months back admits she hit him on purpose. The good news is she could be in prison for a whole 6 years
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: As a runner human, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.



Fixed that for you.  We don't need any more crazies loose in the world. Give her a few decades to rethink 'Scaring' someone.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's how you cash someone ousside? How bow some big gurl jailtime?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, that biatch should do serious time in prison. That'll probably take the LOL right out of her.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NCSB - When I was 11 yrs old, walking home from the bus stop on a rural road with my neighbors, we had a guy do this. He also ran over my friend right in front of me; friend died.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.


It's been a long while since I ran seriously but I've had people try to "scare" me a half dozen times. Only nicked by a mirror once.
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they blamed video games yet?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

"Looked pretty scared to me."
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That biatch be crazy.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: I was surprised they decided not to try her as an adult. That's not to say she should be, I was just surprised. Maybe it's a "sane part of the world" thing.


Yeah. Sane.

Teen Girls Face Murder Charges for Uber Carjacking and Crash
Youtube R5UeGaAFkPc
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.


Abort her. She's a sociopath and not likely to get better, just better at acting.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver thought it was karma...
smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Yesterday's submission headline was better:

The 15 year old Washington girl who killed a jogger a couple months back admits she hit him on purpose. The good news is she could be in prison for a whole 6 years


No it wasn't.
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.

It's been a long while since I ran seriously but I've had people try to "scare" me a half dozen times. Only nicked by a mirror once.


I'm a cyclist.  I get this periodically, sometimes with verbal taunts.  It's not as bad as it used to be.

I'd like you all to bear in mind that there is a nonzero number of people reading this thread right now that are considering whether or not the ban is worth posting the "car through the cyclists" picture.  And fark them one and all.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the driver thegal on the right?

Is the widow the one on the left?

Fark user imageView Full Size


//Seriously, it's the exact plot of this series.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I accidentally the space on that post...
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: NCSB - When I was 11 yrs old, walking home from the bus stop on a rural road with my neighbors, we had a guy do this. He also ran over my friend right in front of me; friend died.


Who 'funnied' this?

Sorry thats a thing you had to see.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fireclown: edmo: Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.

It's been a long while since I ran seriously but I've had people try to "scare" me a half dozen times. Only nicked by a mirror once.

I'm a cyclist.  I get this periodically, sometimes with verbal taunts.  It's not as bad as it used to be.

I'd like you all to bear in mind that there is a nonzero number of people reading this thread right now that are considering whether or not the ban is worth posting the "car through the cyclists" picture.  And fark them one and all.


Don't project your sh*tty values onto the rest of us.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she fled she knew god damn well the implications of what she did and acted with cognizant awareness. There is no reason she needs to be tried as a juvenile.

Had she stopped, called for help, done anything but flee I'd have different feelings. The friends, all should be charged as well.

On a side note. I was in an accident a decade or so ago where some young girl rear ended me in my Jeep. Her dad got out and checked of we were good while she sat there plastered in fear. When she finally got out of the car and came around to me and her dad I hunched over the fender going oh god my back. She did not find the humor me and her dad did.

I digress. Literally any action but what she took would lead me to a little compassion. What she actually did is the action of a person who doesn't need back in public circulation until her mental defect is addressed. 6 years in juvie isn't that.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Badmoodman: Yesterday's submission headline was better:

The 15 year old Washington girl who killed a jogger a couple months back admits she hit him on purpose. The good news is she could be in prison for a whole 6 years

No it wasn't.


Seconded
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her life should be ruined permanently. Her job should be picking up trash on the side of the highway for the rest of her life, while wearing a shirt that says, "Murderer"
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She'll be legal when she gets out.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not enough people are aware of how easily cars can become deadly weapons - including (especially) their drivers.

People also shouldn't leave their keys lying around the house.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Her life should be ruined permanently. Her job should be picking up trash on the side of very busy highway for the rest of her life, while wearing a shirt that says, "Murderer"


"Car Dodging World Champion"

See if any drivers want to take on the champ!
 
zez
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stuff like this is why I pretty much gave up road riding and almost exclusively mountain bike now. You can have all the lights and mirrors in the world on your bike and it won't help against a psychopath.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That article ended about as abruptly as the guy's morning jog.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: If you hit somebody at 50 mph, you don't scare them; you kill them.

Also, all the other teen girls in TFA are sociopaths, too.  Lock them all up.


I couldn't get around the paywall, but I could see accessory charges on them.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The widow deserves to have sweet, violent revenge. Line all of those nasty girls up. Give the woman a dump truck to drive, the one with massive wheels.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: That biatch be crazy.


No life sentence?  Betshe White.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: FrancoFile: If you hit somebody at 50 mph, you don't scare them; you kill them.

Also, all the other teen girls in TFA are sociopaths, too.  Lock them all up.

I couldn't get around the paywall, but I could see accessory charges on them.


Both before and after the fact.
 
fireclown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PluckYew: fireclown: edmo: Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.

It's been a long while since I ran seriously but I've had people try to "scare" me a half dozen times. Only nicked by a mirror once.

I'm a cyclist.  I get this periodically, sometimes with verbal taunts.  It's not as bad as it used to be.

I'd like you all to bear in mind that there is a nonzero number of people reading this thread right now that are considering whether or not the ban is worth posting the "car through the cyclists" picture.  And fark them one and all.

Don't project your sh*tty values onto the rest of us.


Just in case that wasn't bait:   Of all my Sh*tty values, I'm going to put my instinct for self-preservation pretty low on the list.  And in case I wasn't clear, amongst all the hand wringing on the thread, people who do think this kind of thing is funny are present amongst us.  And to those presumably silent few, and I do have some of you farkied, eff you.
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Not enough people are aware of how easily cars can become deadly weapons - including (especially) their drivers.

People also shouldn't leave their keys lying around the house.


Wait, what?!? Who doesn't leave their keys out?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: If she fled she knew god damn well the implications of what she did and acted with cognizant awareness. There is no reason she needs to be tried as a juvenile.

Had she stopped, called for help, done anything but flee I'd have different feelings. The friends, all should be charged as well.

On a side note. I was in an accident a decade or so ago where some young girl rear ended me in my Jeep. Her dad got out and checked of we were good while she sat there plastered in fear. When she finally got out of the car and came around to me and her dad I hunched over the fender going oh god my back. She did not find the humor me and her dad did.

I digress. Literally any action but what she took would lead me to a little compassion. What she actually did is the action of a person who doesn't need back in public circulation until her mental defect is addressed. 6 years in juvie isn't that.


You can't fix a maniac. No number of years will make this killer a decent person. There's just no path to being a responsible adult from being a feral teen that murders someone.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.

It's been a long while since I ran seriously but I've had people try to "scare" me a half dozen times. Only nicked by a mirror once.


Usually I just have to deal with some teenage dickhead yelling at me to get a scare out of me.

One time when running around 8-9 at night, I headed into the local park. It's got water fountains and a mile long walking/running trail, so I usually make it a midway point in my run in case I need to stop and rehydrate.

As I turned onto the trail, some kid wearing one of those ghillie suits leapt off of a nearby bench yelling and scared the sh*t out of me. So I started chasing him for about 10 yards, screaming expletives at him, dude freaked out and was sprinting to get away from me. So I broke off and went back to my run, figuring we were now even.

Anyways, if f you see someone running or biking, leave them alone, dammit.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fireclown: edmo: Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.

It's been a long while since I ran seriously but I've had people try to "scare" me a half dozen times. Only nicked by a mirror once.

I'm a cyclist.  I get this periodically, sometimes with verbal taunts.  It's not as bad as it used to be.

I'd like you all to bear in mind that there is a nonzero number of people reading this thread right now that are considering whether or not the ban is worth posting the "car through the cyclists" picture.  And fark them one and all.


I lost my partner about four years ago. She was run off the road and killed by a hit-and-run driver in a remote part of Siskiyou County. Nobody has been charged. Somebody knows. I hope it's eating them from the inside out. Probably not.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shostie: edmo: Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.

It's been a long while since I ran seriously but I've had people try to "scare" me a half dozen times. Only nicked by a mirror once.

Usually I just have to deal with some teenage dickhead yelling at me to get a scare out of me.

One time when running around 8-9 at night, I headed into the local park. It's got water fountains and a mile long walking/running trail, so I usually make it a midway point in my run in case I need to stop and rehydrate.

As I turned onto the trail, some kid wearing one of those ghillie suits leapt off of a nearby bench yelling and scared the sh*t out of me. So I started chasing him for about 10 yards, screaming expletives at him, dude freaked out and was sprinting to get away from me. So I broke off and went back to my run, figuring we were now even.

Anyways, if f you see someone running or biking, leave them alone, dammit.


sounds more like you were a potential piece of ass for a yeti, did he complete?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fireclown: PluckYew: fireclown: edmo: Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.

It's been a long while since I ran seriously but I've had people try to "scare" me a half dozen times. Only nicked by a mirror once.

I'm a cyclist.  I get this periodically, sometimes with verbal taunts.  It's not as bad as it used to be.

I'd like you all to bear in mind that there is a nonzero number of people reading this thread right now that are considering whether or not the ban is worth posting the "car through the cyclists" picture.  And fark them one and all.

Don't project your sh*tty values onto the rest of us.

Just in case that wasn't bait:   Of all my Sh*tty values, I'm going to put my instinct for self-preservation pretty low on the list.  And in case I wasn't clear, amongst all the hand wringing on the thread, people who do think this kind of thing is funny are present amongst us.  And to those presumably silent few, and I do have some of you farkied, eff you.


NOBODY POSTED THE PICTURE!  I didn't even think about it until you brought it up.

So you thought about it, didn't see anyone post it, then complained about it anyways.  THOSE ARE YOUR SH*TTY VALUES.

I don't want to be smeared with your crappy take on this article "militant cyclist" WHICH ISN'T ABOUT YOU no matter how hard you try to make it.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Auto theft, driving without a license, driving without insurance, murder, hit and run, driving at least 50 in a 25, flipping out on her godmother for ratting her out. Then there's the whole laughing about it after the fact thinking she got away with murder. She is a sociopath. Really. There's no cure. She will be a shiatstain on humanity until she's dead. They will charge her as a minor, so she can exact her revenge on society again in just a few years. So she's got that going for her, which is nice.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shostie: edmo: Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.

It's been a long while since I ran seriously but I've had people try to "scare" me a half dozen times. Only nicked by a mirror once.

Usually I just have to deal with some teenage dickhead yelling at me to get a scare out of me.

One time when running around 8-9 at night, I headed into the local park. It's got water fountains and a mile long walking/running trail, so I usually make it a midway point in my run in case I need to stop and rehydrate.

As I turned onto the trail, some kid wearing one of those ghillie suits leapt off of a nearby bench yelling and scared the sh*t out of me. So I started chasing him for about 10 yards, screaming expletives at him, dude freaked out and was sprinting to get away from me. So I broke off and went back to my run, figuring we were now even.

Anyways, if f you see someone running or biking, leave them alone, dammit.


This is why I run in the early morning before the haters and losers come out.  Running in the evening is much riskier.
 
woodjf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Way to fark up a few lives kid.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PluckYew: fireclown: edmo: Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.

It's been a long while since I ran seriously but I've had people try to "scare" me a half dozen times. Only nicked by a mirror once.

I'm a cyclist.  I get this periodically, sometimes with verbal taunts.  It's not as bad as it used to be.

I'd like you all to bear in mind that there is a nonzero number of people reading this thread right now that are considering whether or not the ban is worth posting the "car through the cyclists" picture.  And fark them one and all.

Don't project your sh*tty values onto the rest of us.


I'm not sure what you are trying to convey here, but I get the idea you think it's funny to run people down with a motor vehicle. Am I rwading that correctly?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Shostie: edmo: Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.

It's been a long while since I ran seriously but I've had people try to "scare" me a half dozen times. Only nicked by a mirror once.

Usually I just have to deal with some teenage dickhead yelling at me to get a scare out of me.

One time when running around 8-9 at night, I headed into the local park. It's got water fountains and a mile long walking/running trail, so I usually make it a midway point in my run in case I need to stop and rehydrate.

As I turned onto the trail, some kid wearing one of those ghillie suits leapt off of a nearby bench yelling and scared the sh*t out of me. So I started chasing him for about 10 yards, screaming expletives at him, dude freaked out and was sprinting to get away from me. So I broke off and went back to my run, figuring we were now even.

Anyways, if f you see someone running or biking, leave them alone, dammit.

This is why I run in the early morning before the haters and losers come out.  Running in the evening is much riskier.


Around here, running at night is safer. That's when all those damn cyclists are on the road. Low hanging fruit is easier to pick. You runners are too damn fast
 
xander450
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Teenagers are weird. They can seem like adults, and then they do some crazy shiat and you can't see how they got there. Put a few of them together and the crazy compounds.

Probably these kids will eventually have adult brains and the seriousness of it all will set in. Obvi some years in a state run facility should help with that.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stuff like this is why I only bike or run on greenways and trails. I don't even feel particularly safe on the road in my own car.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PluckYew: fireclown: PluckYew: fireclown: edmo: Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.

It's been a long while since I ran seriously but I've had people try to "scare" me a half dozen times. Only nicked by a mirror once.

I'm a cyclist.  I get this periodically, sometimes with verbal taunts.  It's not as bad as it used to be.

I'd like you all to bear in mind that there is a nonzero number of people reading this thread right now that are considering whether or not the ban is worth posting the "car through the cyclists" picture.  And fark them one and all.

Don't project your sh*tty values onto the rest of us.

Just in case that wasn't bait:   Of all my Sh*tty values, I'm going to put my instinct for self-preservation pretty low on the list.  And in case I wasn't clear, amongst all the hand wringing on the thread, people who do think this kind of thing is funny are present amongst us.  And to those presumably silent few, and I do have some of you farkied, eff you.

NOBODY POSTED THE PICTURE!  I didn't even think about it until you brought it up.

So you thought about it, didn't see anyone post it, then complained about it anyways.  THOSE ARE YOUR SH*TTY VALUES.

I don't want to be smeared with your crappy take on this article "militant cyclist" WHICH ISN'T ABOUT YOU no matter how hard you try to make it.


Boy you got issues. Damn.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lsherm: flucto: I was surprised they decided not to try her as an adult. That's not to say she should be, I was just surprised. Maybe it's a "sane part of the world" thing.

Yeah. Sane.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/R5UeGaAF​kPc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I meant the prosecutors in this case. I saw a picture of the teen yesterday and in many other places she'd already be convicted and on death row. Don't know about your link. Seems murdery. I don't think that's an unreasonable charge.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The Googles Do Nothing: Shostie: edmo: Shostie: As a runner, f*ck that kid. Lock 'em up.

Leave us alone, dammit. We're trying to keep up our pace.

It's been a long while since I ran seriously but I've had people try to "scare" me a half dozen times. Only nicked by a mirror once.

Usually I just have to deal with some teenage dickhead yelling at me to get a scare out of me.

One time when running around 8-9 at night, I headed into the local park. It's got water fountains and a mile long walking/running trail, so I usually make it a midway point in my run in case I need to stop and rehydrate.

As I turned onto the trail, some kid wearing one of those ghillie suits leapt off of a nearby bench yelling and scared the sh*t out of me. So I started chasing him for about 10 yards, screaming expletives at him, dude freaked out and was sprinting to get away from me. So I broke off and went back to my run, figuring we were now even.

Anyways, if f you see someone running or biking, leave them alone, dammit.

This is why I run in the early morning before the haters and losers come out.  Running in the evening is much riskier.

Around here, running at night is safer. That's when all those damn cyclists are on the road. Low hanging fruit is easier to pick. You runners are too damn fast


Oh look. Another loser who thinks it's funny to joke about killing people with their precious automobile. And now Farkied as such. Join the crowd asshole.
 
