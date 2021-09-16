 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Turns out the Aurora, Colorado police dept is the worst street gang in the city   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Police, Aurora Police Department, biased police practices, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, 14-month investigation, city of Aurora, found police officers, Elijah McClain  
"Amateurs" -- LASD
 
Maybe we should reduce their funding.

Oh, right, that's a terrible idea, we need to give them more money and Dave Grossman training seminars.
 
Why don't we just wait for all the GOOD ONES to stop the bad ones?

<Any day now.gif>
 
Really, you should put brackets around that name.  You can substitute and city in the country and the headline would be accurate.
 
As a Colorado resident this doesn't surprise me at all.
 
Aurora is particularly bad.
 
Aurora is more visible and has higher numbers but a few rural county sheriff departments still enforce DWB as an offense. Park County and continuing West has almost no oversight.
 
I live in Grand Junction.
 
FTFY
 
Black people were more than twice as likely to be arrested as white people

All white people or white people engaging in the same behavior
 
Well kids, bust out your Official Claude Ballsé coloring book, and guess what crayon to use on me today.

thesplintering.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The cops are the worst gang in any city
 
Aurora -- Denver suburb not named after a governor of Kansas, a flat state.
 
Sanitation department?
 
He said Aurora officers every f*cking police department in the country had a "misplaced understanding" of de-escalation and focused more on calming down officers after using force rather than avoiding unnecessary escalation in the first place.

FTFM
 
I've been waiting for this to get posted to Fark....thanks smitty

/bookmark
 
I think he meant the Sheriff's Department. The Sanitation Department already knows it's full of shiat.
 
I live in Denver, and could have told you that
 
sherrifs department

LASD
 
I live in Grand Junction.

/waves from ~an hour away
 
From TFA: He said Aurora officers had a "misplaced understanding" of de-escalation and focused more on calming down officers after using force rather than avoiding unnecessary escalation in the first place.

You dumb mother farkers. You shiat-for-brains, pathetic-attempt-at-an-excuse, playing-ignorant-of-basic-concepts-of-​law-enforcement mother farkers.

Go die.
 
You can't be more bad, it's not a sliding scale. Bad people are just bad people
 
Bonus: Sanitation department employees don't threaten murder for recording them.
 
That sounds about right for Aurora.

Anything East of Colorado Blvd might as well be farking Kansas anyway, so they probably believe this is the mark of a properly functioning police statedepartment.
 
Ain't nuthin' gonna happen.
 
So in a town of about 64k very white people and around 600 POCs I would guess it would be clear there on how police interact with POCs. Still hoping for the wine from the area to improve.
 
Nuke the police dept and fold city enforcement duties into the county sheriff's office. This department doesn't deserve to exist.
 
Why does a city have a sheriff's department? Is Denver it's own county?
 
Any time I heard something going sideways in Denver metro I wonder where on Colfax or how close to Colfax. Anything east of 30 is just west Nebraska to me.
 
