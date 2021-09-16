 Skip to content
(Fox11 Los Angeles) Off-duty LA County Sheriff's Deputy killed in single-car wreck after being flung from 1960's Shelby Cobra at 2 AM due to 'unsafe speed'. On the right start with "how does a deputy swing a vintage Shelby Cobra" & go downhill from there
    More: Sad  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must have sat on his balls.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real shame.

About the car.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Civil forfeiture?
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you mean 1960 technology is unsafe?

/don't say
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me it was a replica. There's a big discrepancy in prices between those and the real thing.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the car okay?
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Is the car okay?


It'll buff out.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am OK with a cop dying as a result of breaking the law, because you can be damn sure it's almost impossible they would have faced consequences at the hands of other cops.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby, a kit/replica Cobra can be had for less than $60k. They aren't that special.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Frees up a lot of money now that tax payers don't have to cover his overtime scam.
 
lithven
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

red230: Something tells me it was a replica. There's a big discrepancy in prices between those and the real thing.


++ I think the best way I've heard this described is the joke:

How do you tell if a Shelby Cobra you see is real?

It isn't.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Probably the same way anyone else does, dumbassmitter. It wasn't real.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are plenty of "Shelby licensed" Cobra builds (of various qualities) of a very recent vintage that, for some reason, the DMV allows to be titled as a 1960s vintage car.  $50K can get you one of those in good shape.  For an actual 1960s Cobra, actually built in Carrol Shelby's shop in that era, you would pay many multiples of that price.
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have a 1959 corvette. It was passed down to me and has been in the family since the late 60s. Could never afford to buy one. So people do end up with things they can't afford sometimes.

Still hoping for a mistress I can't afford, but that's a whole 'nother issue.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Elton John - Candle In The Wind
Youtube NoOhnrjdYOc
 
srb68
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Overtime in that county must be great
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: He must have sat on his balls brains.


FTFY. It's not like they don't peel what's left of morons off the road on a daily basis - to then duplicate their actions, with the accompanying consequences, isn't bravery and we shouldn't be lionizing it. It's just stupid.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lithven: red230: Something tells me it was a replica. There's a big discrepancy in prices between those and the real thing.

++ I think the best way I've heard this described is the joke:

How do you tell if a Shelby Cobra you see is real?

It isn't.


So very true.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised that local TV news doesn't know anything at all about "vintage" cars
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You simply cannot be flung from a car if you are wearing a seatbelt.  

No sympathy for someone who lacks the common sense to enable a simple, effective safety device, thereby putting themselves in "died at the scene" status rather than "severely injured" / "injured" status.

Especially when they have no doubt witnessed what happens, many times over.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

red230: Something tells me it was a replica. There's a big discrepancy in prices between those and the real thing.


Kit car cobras are a dime a dozen of varying build quality and fit and finish.

You can get a real nice one for 50,000 or so.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: You simply cannot be flung from a car if you are wearing a seatbelt.  

No sympathy for someone who lacks the common sense to enable a simple, effective safety device, thereby putting themselves in "died at the scene" status rather than "severely injured" / "injured" status.

Especially when they have no doubt witnessed what happens, many times over.


As someone who has seen a police cruiser in a ditch with a spider-web pattern on the driver's side of the windshield... yep.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: red230: Something tells me it was a replica. There's a big discrepancy in prices between those and the real thing.

Kit car cobras are a dime a dozen of varying build quality and fit and finish.

You can get a real nice one for 50,000 or so.


Or just build it yourself from parts. My college did this back in the day. Bought the kit, built the car using a Ford 460 Big Block. thing hauls.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
REPLICA!
 
wjllope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Night Train to Wakanda: red230: Something tells me it was a replica. There's a big discrepancy in prices between those and the real thing.

Kit car cobras are a dime a dozen of varying build quality and fit and finish.

You can get a real nice one for 50,000 or so.

Or just build it yourself from parts. My college did this back in the day. Bought the kit, built the car using a Ford 460 Big Block. thing hauls.


ORNL 3D-printed cobra
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How did Don Johnson afford a Ferrari?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Ignoramist: You simply cannot be flung from a car if you are wearing a seatbelt.  

No sympathy for someone who lacks the common sense to enable a simple, effective safety device, thereby putting themselves in "died at the scene" status rather than "severely injured" / "injured" status.

Especially when they have no doubt witnessed what happens, many times over.

As someone who has seen a police cruiser in a ditch with a spider-web pattern on the driver's side of the windshield... yep.



As someone who was hit by an on-duty police officer who ran a red light with no lights and sirens while NOT wearing a seatbelt, yep.

I walked away, he got carted off in an ambulance. And I got a check from his employer's insurance company. And a new vehicle.
 
Weng
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Migrating Coconut: I have a 1959 corvette. It was passed down to me and has been in the family since the late 60s. Could never afford to buy one. So people do end up with things they can't afford sometimes.

Still hoping for a mistress I can't afford, but that's a whole 'nother issue.


Nah. You do not simply accidentally end up owning a genuine Cobra, nevermind registering it for street use.

You either sell it, or the insurance just to *store it*, nevermind *drive it* will eat you alive.

Unrestored Corvettes were family car money until a year or two ago when money laundering via collector car exploded from the usual slow burn to the current Absolute farking Bonanza.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GregoryD: you mean 1960 technology is unsafe?

/don't say


Unsafe at any speed even!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: There are plenty of "Shelby licensed" Cobra builds (of various qualities) of a very recent vintage that, for some reason, the DMV allows to be titled as a 1960s vintage car.  $50K can get you one of those in good shape.  For an actual 1960s Cobra, actually built in Carrol Shelby's shop in that era, you would pay many multiples of that price.


I thought California was cracking down on that? Boyd Coddington was the one who was always building cars from SoCal Speed Shop parts catalogs. Reproduction 1932 Ford parts that were built in modern times, but had the cars titled as 1932 produced to avoid value assessment as a new kit car, and instead taxed using like 70 years of depreciation.

Whole thing was essentially tax fraud, and was supposed to have been stopped for at least newer vehicles within the last 15 years or so as I understand it.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

srb68: Overtime in that county must be great


Cam doesn't seem to be much of an OT whore

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Migrating Coconut: I have a 1959 corvette. It was passed down to me and has been in the family since the late 60s. Could never afford to buy one. So people do end up with things they can't afford sometimes.

Still hoping for a mistress I can't afford, but that's a whole 'nother issue.


I hear you on that. I bought a 1981 DeLorean for essentially $4,500 21 years ago after the mechanic's lien it had on it was paid off.

No way I could afford my car now.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
2AM...shall we wait for the autopsy BAC, or d'ya think it's safe to assume?
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Migrating Coconut: I have a 1959 corvette. It was passed down to me and has been in the family since the late 60s. Could never afford to buy one. So people do end up with things they can't afford sometimes.

Still hoping for a mistress I can't afford, but that's a whole 'nother issue.


Not sure I would want a mistress that had been in the family since the 60's and been passed down
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lithven: red230: Something tells me it was a replica. There's a big discrepancy in prices between those and the real thing.

++ I think the best way I've heard this described is the joke:

How do you tell if a Shelby Cobra you see is real?

It isn't.


In the 1980's I saw a real Shelby Cobra driven by a very rich automotive dealer who came to a tour I was giving at an observatory.  I was driving my 1967 Ford Mustang and they were parked side by side
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It wasn't a vintage Shelby Cobra it was a kit car. One that if you shop around, can be built on a reasonably priced budget. You used to be able to find Mk4 kits for 15k, find a totaled mustang and under 30k you can have a lookalike if you have any bit of mechanical experience
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he was driving drunk, but that information will not be widely distributed.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: How did Don Johnson afford a Ferrari?


Well, considering that Don Johnson is a multimillionaire actor, I'm guessing he went to the Ferrari dealership and bought one.
 
woodjf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a Shelby cobra and a slaughterhouse?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There is only 890 remaining Shelby built Cobras left. Priced from a low of one million to a high of 30 million for an original 427
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it's a kit car. Real ones cost millions.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
HEY LITTLE COBRA - The Rip Chords
Youtube oc6FmZCT0Zc
 
woodjf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eurotrader: There is only 890 remaining Shelby built Cobras left. Priced from a low of one million to a high of 30 million for an original 427


Wow. I'm surprised they made that many.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dark brew: Cam doesn't seem to be much of an OT whore


*didn't seem

/past tense
//He's dead, Jim.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: How did Don Johnson afford a Ferrari?


or eddie murphy in Beverly Hills cop...
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: The Googles Do Nothing: How did Don Johnson afford a Ferrari?

Well, considering that Don Johnson is a multimillionaire actor, I'm guessing he went to the Ferrari dealership and bought one.


And if you're referring to Sony Crocket the Cop, he was living undercover as Sony Burnett the Drug Dealer, and his car & boat were part of his cover.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: 2AM...shall we wait for the autopsy BAC, or d'ya think it's safe to assume?


you'll never see those numbers reported...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: The Googles Do Nothing: How did Don Johnson afford a Ferrari?

or eddie murphy in Beverly Hills cop...


Don Johnson bought Eddie Murphy?

Damn.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jmr61: Sofa King Smart: The Googles Do Nothing: How did Don Johnson afford a Ferrari?

or eddie murphy in Beverly Hills cop...

Don Johnson bought Eddie Murphy?

Damn.


I'm gonna avoid my Django Unchained joke, Ferrari North America refused to work with a show tying their product to drug dealers then sued Michael Mann because Dodge Daytona Ferrari knockoffs were affecting their sales. https://rossoautomobili.com/bl​ogs/maga​zine/the-story-behind-the-miami-vice-f​errari-testarossa
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: As someone who has seen a police cruiser in a ditch with a spider-web pattern on the driver's side of the windshield... yep.


Spider pig, spider pig...
 
