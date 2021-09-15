 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Telegram)   Moose in Worcester tranquilized and hauled off to Frostbite Falls   (telegram.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Police, Environment, 2000s music groups, Special thanks, 1,000-pound moose, House, King Street, populated part of the city Wednesday morning  
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2021 at 5:20 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was born in Worcester.

That is all.

...carry on...
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's a good idea. Moose needs a bit of braising or it's just lean and gamey.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ZMugg: I was born in Worcester.

That is all.

...carry on...


Are you H John Benjamin?
Is he was a farker it would be so cool
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
bet it bit somebody's sister
 
Phletchengreuber
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We thought we had a moose running around my town too until we noticed the  flannel  shirt and realized it was  just a woman from  Maine.
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: bet it bit somebody's sister


A sister named Frost?

/new a stripper named Frosty
//it was a misnomer
///she was a Hottie
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
new

Really, autocarrot??
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A moose once bit my sorcester
 
Kraig57
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All the really cool moose want to go to Moosylvania.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.